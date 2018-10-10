Heidrick & Struggles International : Compensation for Private Capital Professionals Surges at All Levels in Asia Pacific, According to Heidrick & Struggles' Latest Survey

HONG KONG, Oct. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of executive search, leadership assessment and development, organization and team effectiveness, and culture shaping services globally, today announced the results of its Asia Pacific Private Capital Compensation Survey: 2017–18 .

Conducted earlier this year, the fifth annual survey includes 170 responses from private capital professionals working in global and regional platforms across Asia Pacific. It examines how compensation has developed over the past three years and how it compares across professional levels, fund sizes, strategies and key geographic locations.

According to Asian Venture Capital Journal, fundraising for Asia-focused private capital funds amounted to USD 128.5 billion in 2017, up slightly from USD 120.4 billion in 2016. Yet, the level of capital available in Asia was magnified by increased co-investment from institutional investors (LPs) and expanding direct investment programs in the region by sovereign wealth funds and pension funds.

"With more private markets players and activity in Asia, we anticipate increasing competition for investment professionals with track records," said Michael Di Cicco, Heidrick & Struggles Head of Private Equity in APAC. "That's going to mean upward pressure on compensation in general. We're advising our clients to focus not just on an annual number, but on ensuring long-term incentives and career progression plans are aligned and well communicated."

Compensation appears to be increasing across all levels of private capital investment professionals in the region:

According to the Asia Pacific Private Capital Compensation Survey: 2017–18 , Associates and Senior Associates reported the highest compound annual growth rates (CAGR) at 15.17%, while Managing Directors reported 11.77%, up from 7.39% in last year's survey.

, Associates and Senior Associates reported the highest compound annual growth rates (CAGR) at 15.17%, while Managing Directors reported 11.77%, up from 7.39% in last year's survey. 42% of respondents reported a greater base salary in 2017, while 60% anticipate an increase in 2018.

The trend of increasing compensation for private capital professionals is expected to continue into the near future :

Anecdotal evidence from the survey and Heidrick & Struggles' advisory work across the region point towards the trend of compensation continuing to increase into 2019.

Japan has been a particularly challenging market for investment platforms seeking to expand at the senior level, including direct investments as well as big-ticket technology investments across the region as a whole.

"As a leadership advisory firm, Heidrick & Struggles is committed to keeping leaders abreast of the latest industry trends. Our annual industry compensation report is an important piece of research for our private capital clients and their teams, allowing them to benchmark their compensation structures against peer organizations in the region," said Frazer Wilson, Managing Partner of Heidrick & Struggles' Financial Services Practice for Asia Pacific.

