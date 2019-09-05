Log in
HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(HSII)
Heidrick & Struggles International : Hirokazu Higuma Joins Heidrick & Struggles' Global Technology & Services Practice as a Partner

09/05/2019 | 10:07am EDT

CHICAGO, Sept. 5, 2019/PRNewswire / -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of executive search, leadership assessment and development, organization and team effectiveness, and culture shaping services globally, announced that Hirokazu Higuma has joined the firm's Executive Search business as a Partner in its Global Technology & Services Practice. He is based in the Tokyo, Japanoffice.

Higuma has more than 25 years of international market and technology experience in IT, cloud, semiconductors, communications, Internet of Things and cybersecurity. In his role with Heidrick & Struggles, he leads both the Global Technology & Services and IT Officers practices in Japanspecializing in senior leadership searches across all industries.

'Hiro brings a unique global perspective combined with extensive technology experience that will be a strong asset in serving our clients facing fast-paced digital transformations. He is a great addition to our Search team, and we look forward to continuing to serve our clients as their trusted leadership advisors while growing our business in Asia,' said Stephen McAlinden, Regional Leader for Asia Pacificand the Middle East, Heidrick & Struggles.

Prior to joining to Heidrick & Struggles, Higuma began his career as an engineer and has held senior leadership positions at leading technology companies in the United Statesand Japan, including Altera Corporation and Altera Japan Ltd. (now Intel), Microsoft and Symantec Japan.

About Heidrick & Struggles
Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII) serves the senior-level talent and leadership needs of the world's top organizations as a trusted advisor across executive search, leadership assessment and development, organization and team effectiveness, and culture shaping services. Heidrick & Struggles pioneered the profession of executive search more than 60 years ago. Today, the firm provides integrated leadership solutions to help our clients change the world, one leadership team at a time.®www.heidrick.com

Heidrick & Struggles Media Contact:
Lillian Lee
+852 21039389
llee@heidrick.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/139029/heidrick_struggles_logo.jpg

Disclaimer

Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 14:06:04 UTC
