Heidrick & Struggles International : Three Heidrick & Struggles Honorees Named to NACD Directorship 100

CHICAGO, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of executive search, leadership assessment and development, organization and team effectiveness, and culture shaping services globally, announced today that three honorees were named to the 2019 National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) Directorship 100 for their significant positive impact on boardroom performance and corporate governance.

Heidrick & Struggles' three distinguished recipients include:

Theodore Dysart , Vice Chairman of the global CEO & Board of Directors Practice, was recognized as an honoree for the thirteenth year.

, Vice Chairman of the global CEO & Board of Directors Practice, was recognized as an honoree for the thirteenth year. Bonnie Gwin , Vice Chairman and Co-Managing Partner of the global CEO & Board of Directors Practice, was recognized as an honoree for the ninth consecutive year.

, Vice Chairman and Co-Managing Partner of the global CEO & Board of Directors Practice, was recognized as an honoree for the ninth consecutive year. Stacey Rauch , Independent Director, Heidrick & Struggles' Board of Directors, was recognized as an honoree for the first time this year.

"We commend Stacey, Bonnie and Ted for being named to the NACD's distinguished list and for their achievements as leaders who are impacting boardroom practices and performance," said Krishnan Rajagopalan, President and CEO at Heidrick & Struggles. "Their commitment to exemplary leadership and upholding the highest standards of quality are essential to the value they bring to our clients as trusted advisors and to the success of Heidrick & Struggles."

Nominees for the list are evaluated based on integrity, mature confidence, informed judgement and high performance standards. An independent selection committee reviews each nominee's history of advancing board performance and leading corporate governance practices in accordance with established NACD principles.

The honorees will be celebrated at the annual NACD Directorship 100 Gala on June 26, 2019 in New York City and profiled in the July/August 2019 issue of NACD Directorship magazine.

