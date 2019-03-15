Heidrick & Struggles : Promotes Partners and Principals Globally

New Promotions in Executive Search and Heidrick Consulting underscore the firm's commitment to professional development and advancing exemplary talent

CHICAGO, March 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of executive search, leadership assessment and development, organization and team effectiveness, and culture shaping services globally, today announced that as part of its annual promotions process, the firm has promoted 14 Partners and 25 Principals in its search and consulting businesses globally; these promotions were effective beginning January 1, 2019.

"Our consultants are working with our clients to build the best leadership teams around the world," said Krishnan Rajagopalan, President and CEO, Heidrick & Struggles. "These new partners and principals have clearly demonstrated their commitment to building deep, long-term relationships with our clients, serving as their trusted leadership advisors, and they also exemplify Heidrick & Struggles' core values in all that they do."

The promoted consultants are based in 18 cities across 10 countries on four continents.

Individuals promoted to Partner in 2019:

Jane Bargmann , Partner, Industrial Practice ( Boston )

, Partner, Industrial Practice ( ) Chad Carr , Partner, Heidrick Consulting ( Costa Mesa )

, Partner, Heidrick Consulting ( ) Chantal Clavier, Partner, Financial Services Practice ( London )

) J.J. Cutler, Partner, Education, Nonprofit and Social Enterprise Practice ( Philadelphia )

) Nicholas DeMagistris , Partner, Global Technology and Services Practice ( Boston )

, Partner, Global Technology and Services Practice ( ) Sibongile Kuhlane, Partner, Industrial Practice ( Johannesburg )

) Shaloo Kulkarni , Partner, Heidrick Consulting ( London )

, Partner, Heidrick Consulting ( ) Elizabeth Langel , Partner, Financial Services Practice ( New York )

, Partner, Financial Services Practice ( ) Mary MacDonald , Partner, Financial Services Practice ( Chicago )

, Partner, Financial Services Practice ( ) David Richardson , Partner, Financial Services Practice ( New York )

, Partner, Financial Services Practice ( ) Brad Warga , Partner, Global Technology and Services Practice ( San Francisco )

, Partner, Global Technology and Services Practice ( ) Ben Weber , Partner, Consumer Markets Practice ( New York )

, Partner, Consumer Markets Practice ( ) Laura-Ann Yuille , Partner, Healthcare and Life Sciences Practice ( Dubai )

, Partner, Healthcare and Life Sciences Practice ( ) Jackie Gallagher Zavitz , Partner, Education, Nonprofit and Social Enterprise Practice ( Philadelphia )

Individuals promoted to Principal in 2019:

Ali Alhadithi, Principal, Financial Services Practice ( Dubai )

) Henry Bartlett , Principal, Financial Officers Practice ( Philadelphia )

, Principal, Financial Officers Practice ( ) Sam Bell , Principal, Financial Services Practice ( London )

, Principal, Financial Services Practice ( ) David Burd , Principal, Legal, Risk, Compliance and Government Affairs Practice ( Washington, D.C. )

, Principal, Legal, Risk, Compliance and Government Affairs Practice ( ) Enrico Coco , Principal, Industrial Practice ( Milan )

, Principal, Industrial Practice ( ) Marion Fengler-Veith , Principal, Healthcare and Life Sciences Practice ( Zurich )

, Principal, Healthcare and Life Sciences Practice ( ) Robert Giannini , Principal, Industrial Practice ( Chicago )

, Principal, Industrial Practice ( ) Liz Hayes , Principal, Global Technology and Services Practice ( Chicago )

, Principal, Global Technology and Services Practice ( ) Tania Hotmer , Principal, Heidrick Consulting ( Costa Mesa )

, Principal, Heidrick Consulting ( ) Tim Jensen , Principal, Industrial Practice ( Toronto )

, Principal, Industrial Practice ( ) Emilie Johnson , Principal, Industrial Practice ( Calgary )

, Principal, Industrial Practice ( ) Thomas Kann Povelsen, Principal, Consumer Markets Practice ( Copenhagen )

) Madison Kraus , Principal, Financial Services Practice ( New York )

, Principal, Financial Services Practice ( ) Stephanie Mansfield , Principal, Global Technology and Services Practice ( New York )

, Principal, Global Technology and Services Practice ( ) David Molén, Principal, Healthcare and Life Sciences Practice ( London )

) Emma Penny , Principal, Financial Services Practice ( London )

, Principal, Financial Services Practice ( ) Audrey Rassam , Principal, Financial Services Practice ( London )

, Principal, Financial Services Practice ( ) Permila Rathour , Principal, Consumer Markets Practice ( Hong Kong )

, Principal, Consumer Markets Practice ( ) Natalia Rodriguez , Principal, Consumer Markets Practice ( New York )

, Principal, Consumer Markets Practice ( ) Melissa Schmidt , Principal, Education, Nonprofit and Social Enterprise Practice ( Washington, D.C. )

, Principal, Education, Nonprofit and Social Enterprise Practice ( ) Claudia Schneider , Principal, Industrial Practice ( Munich )

, Principal, Industrial Practice ( ) Clayton Sears , Principal, Industrial Practice ( Houston )

, Principal, Industrial Practice ( ) Maryam Shahabi , Principal, Consumer Markets Practice ( New York )

, Principal, Consumer Markets Practice ( ) Harry Simons , Principal, Financial Services Practice ( London )

, Principal, Financial Services Practice ( ) Martin Xiang , Principal, Industrial Practice ( Hong Kong )

