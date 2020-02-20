Annual results 2019: strong rise in profit, resumes dividend pay-out

Heijmans' Building & Technology business area delivered a strong performance in 2019, with continued growth at all units. The new office building for the European Medicines Agency (EMA) was completed and delivered in line with the tight planning. We also completed the Willemspoort Noord project in Den Bosch. And we have made solid progress on current residential projects, such as Parijsch in Culemborg and Schoone Leij in The Hague. Towards the end of 2019, Heijmans started preparatory work for the Vertical project in Amsterdam. On the renovation, maintenance and management front, Heijmans is currently working on homes in, among others, Leeuwarden and Sittard. In 2019, we made a start on the continued development of our concept homes, with the aim of making them more energy efficient and exploring ways to build them according to circular building principles. Last year, our services (management and maintenance) activities once again recorded profitable growth. Heijmans won a number of new contracts, including those from the Hanzehogeschool college in Groningen and the municipality of Leeuwarden. Heijmans also started works on main contract Schiphol (Terminal 1 and 2 parcel) We are increasingly making use of data-driven applications in these contracts.

Building & Technology recorded good results in 2019. Revenue increased sharply to € 817 million (2018: € 726 million), and underlying EBITDA also came in considerably higher at € 21 million (2018: € 16 million). Building & Technology's total order book stood at € 1,268 million at year-end 2019 (year-end 2018: € 1,202 million). The recovery in non-residential building activities led to a sharp rise in both revenue and result.

Heijmans' efforts to improve the balance in this business area's portfolio are starting to pay off, which led to a lower risk profile and a continued increase in the predictability of projects. Heijmans Infra won a contract from Schiphol airport for the doubling of the Quebec Taxiway system and is set to reinforce the Lauwersmeerdijk (dyke) for the Wetterskip Fryslân water authority in the province of Friesland. As part of the Zuidasdok project, the ZuidPlus consortium (Fluor-HOCHTIEF-Heijmans) installed a new rail deck through the A10 motorway and the existing rail system in a single weekend. This was a remarkable feat of technology and craftsmanship. Infra also won an additional contract for the Apeldoorn - Azelo section of the A1 motorway. And Infra will build a rail underpass for rail operator ProRail at the Contactweg road in Amsterdam. This was the seventh project that Heijmans has carried out as part of the Tunnel Alliance framework agreement.

Infra's revenue was partly impacted by the new nitrogen emissions and PFAS contamination rules. Heijmans' selective project acquisition criteria also resulted in a slight decline in revenue in the infra market. Infra recorded revenue of € 619 million in 2019 (2018: € 654 million) and an underlying EBITDA of € 17 million (2018: € 8 million). The order book stood at € 791 million at year-end 2019 (2018: € 766 million).

The Dutch Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) recently granted permission for the merger of Heijmans and BAM asphalt plants to form a new asphalt company. The competition authority's permission has brought the planned establishment of a joint asphalt company a significant step closer. Heijmans and BAM will work out the details of their plans for the new asphalt company in the coming period. In addition to working for Heijmans and BAM, the new asphalt company will also work for third parties in the asphalt market.

Despite all the efforts we have put in on the safety front, last year was disappointing for Heijmans, as a tragic accident resulted in the death of an employee at one of our projects. Safety remains our highest priority. We work safely or we do not work at all. To put that in to practice, we have drawn up a new plan of approach for the 2020-2023 period. In late 2019, we saw the broadcast of the documentary 'Jongens van de Bouw' (Boys of the building industry), which showed every facet of the building industry. Heijmans cooperated in the making of this documentary, as we saw the film as a chance to increase respect for skilled workers and to improve and increase awareness of the importance of working safely.

Heijmans' strategy - Better, smarter and sustainable - will enable the company to help create a healthy living environment. Heijmans continued to intensify this strategy in 2019. Heijmans introduced measures aimed at improving the management and predictability of projects. This will be an ongoing process. We also continued to improve the quality of the Heijmans organisation, with a great deal of attention devoted to training and development. Heijmans also started a number of projects on the 'smarter' front. For instance, we installed a tyre pressure gauge on the N279 road that gives truck drivers instant information on their tyre pressure, which will help increase traffic safety. In Enschede and Almelo, Heijmans has started preparatory work on a smart traffic management system aimed at improving traffic flows. On the sustainability front, in mid-2019 Heijmans announced that from 2021 it will only accept 100% recyclable/renewable packaging. On top of this, we are also making progress with 'Matching Materials': a platform Heijmans has developed aimed at the efficient reuse and application of building materials and raw materials.

Heijmans as a whole saw revenue increase slightly to € 1,600 million in 2019 (2018: € 1,579 million). This increase was primarily driven by higher revenue from Building & Technology's non-residential activities. Infra recorded slightly lower revenue than in the previous year, as a result of Heijmans' selective project acquisition strategy. Property Development also saw revenue decline last year, due to among other things, the continued difficulty on a nationwide level of getting building permits for new projects and the continued lack of sufficient development locations.

Underlying EBITDA increased to € 54 million in 2019 (2018: € 43 million). This growth was mainly visible at Infra and Building & Technology's non-residential building activities.

Reported EBITDA differs from the underlying EBITDA. An important item in this is the EBITDA that Heijmans reports from (non-consolidated) joint ventures. Heijmans considers these results as part of its core business. However, in accordance with IFRS reporting standards, these results have to be included under results from participations. In addition to this, Heijmans recognised an amount of € 8 million in non-operational items. This amount consisted of limited restructuring costs, the write down of several property holdings and one-off income from the sale of several gravel pits that were incorporated in Sanders & Geraedts B.V.

Heijmans' net interest expenses excluding impact of IFRS 16 improved markedly to € 3 million in 2019 from € 8 million in 2018. This was due to the improved financing terms from previous years in combination with substantially lower borrowings. For instance, the interest margin on the syndicated loan improved to 2.25% from 3.00% thanks to our improved score on the financial covenants, while the dividend review of the cumulative preference shares resulted in an improved coupon to 7.21% from 7.90%. The average utilisation of the syndicated loan also fell to € 14 million from € 45 million. This lower use was partly due to the improvement in Heijmans' results and partly due to efficient working capital management. In this context, Heijmans' had less cash tied up in combinations, which meant that we were able to use our available cash more efficiently and as a result had to make less use of our financing facilities. Due to the fact that Heijmans wrote down the financing expenses related to the financial restructuring in 2016 / 2017 in full in 2018, the depreciations of capitalised financing expenses came in substantially lower at € 0.3 million in 2019, compared with € 3.9 million in 2018.

Heijmans' corporate financing facilities remained unchanged in 2019. The agreements Heijmans reached in 2018 related to the dividend review of the cumulative preference shares B to 7.21% from 7.90%, including several conditional redemption elements, were approved at the General Meeting of Shareholders and are effective until 1 January 2024. The € 121-million syndicated bank facility is committed through to mid-2022. Heijmans made limited use of this facility in the year under review. Thanks to this, combined with the continued improvement in operating profit and the reduction of financing expenses, Heijmans easily met its financial covenants in 2019.

Heijmans' cash position developed in line with profit development in 2019. The introduction of IFRS 16 Leases has resulted in a change in the accounting presentation of net debt. At year-end 2019, the impact of the capitalised lease contracts stood at € 86.5 million. This item was higher than the position a year earlier due to the long-term extension of the rental contract for a commercial property. Taking leases into account, net debt stood at € 30 million at year-end 2019, an improvement of € 18 million compared with the comparable figure at year-end 2018 (€ 48 million). The fluctuations in fixed assets and working capital (including the land bank of properties) were limited in 2019.

Net profit came in at € 30 million (2018: € 20 million), or € 1.40 per share in 2019. Heijmans is planning to allocate € 0.28 per share for the resumption of the dividend pay-out in the form of a cash or stock dividend. This proposal is based on the progress Heijmans has made in terms of profitability and its balance sheet ratios. By allocating the remainder of the profit to its general reserves, Heijmans is maintaining its focus on the continued strengthening of its balance sheet with the aim of continuing to improve the company's resilience.

The order book for Heijmans as a whole stood at € 2,124 million at year-end 2019, an improvement on the € 2,014 million at year-end 2018. The order book remained stable in the fourth quarter. Given Heijmans' selective project acquisition strategy in recent years and the impact of the PAS and PFAS (nitrogen emissions and PFAS contamination) problem on current tender volumes, Heijmans is well set for 2020 with its current order book. Property Development's order book and the Building & Technology's residential building activities recorded slight growth in the second half of the year. And Building & Technology's non-residential activities recorded continued growth to € 762 million. At Infra, the order book remained at more or less the same level (€ 791 million). Compared with previous years, a relatively large proportion of the planned revenue for 2020 is already included in the order book.

Heijmans expects revenue and the underlying result for 2020 to come in at a comparable level to 2019. On the one hand, the order book is well filled, while on the other hand we have the continued uncertainty regarding the impact of the nitrogen emissions problem, in particular on the infra market. We expect this to result in a stabilisation of the revenue development. If there is a lag in tenders on the infra market, Heijmans believes this could have an impact on its infra activities in the run up to 2021. Despite this uncertainty, Heijmans is looking forward to 2020 with confidence. Given the huge task of making the property sector more sustainable, and the ever-increasing shortage of homes, combined with macro-economic factors such as historically low interest rate levels and low unemployment, the fundamentals of our sector remain strong. This is why we remain positive on the long-term perspective.

