Heijmans: 550 homes in new distinctive Almere residential district

09/18/2019 | 01:20am EDT

Heijmans, in cooperation with the municipality of Almere, proposed investor Syntrus Achmea and housing association De Alliantie will be developing the unique residential district Europakwartier Oost (1,400 homes). The district will be built in four phases, whereby Heijmans will develop and construct approximately 250 owner-occupied homes. Heijmans signed a reservation agreement with the municipality of Almere for this project. Both parties also signed a purchase agreement for the development and construction of 300 private sector rental homes.

The project, which forms part of the larger Europakwartier area development initiative, is consistent with the municipality’s goal of accelerating the production of residential housing. With this project Heijmans contributes to creating a healthy living environment for various age and target groups. The urban development plan includes consideration for constructing raised streets, making it possible to grow mature trees. The project also devotes a great deal of attention to the quality of the living environment and the enclosed gardens.

Heijmans has developed a diverse range of housing models that differ from each other in terms of layout, levels and architecture. Furthermore, the public space will be designed such that there is ample play space for children, ample space for cyclists and opportunities for residents to meet one another.

Construction of the project’s Phase 1 is expected to commence at the end of 2020.

About Heijmans
Heijmans is a listed company that combines activities related to property development, building & technology, roads and civil engineering in the areas living, working and connecting. Our constant focus on quality improvements, innovation and integrated solutions enables us to generate added value for our clients. Heijmans realises projects for private consumers, companies and public sector bodies, and together we are building the spatial contours of tomorrow. You will find additional information at our website: www.heijmans.nl

For more information / not for publication:

Media
Rik Hammer
Communications
+31 73 543 52 17
rhammer@heijmans.nl

Analysts
Guido Peters
Investor Relations
+ 31 73 543 52 17
gpeters@heijmans.nl

﻿

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
