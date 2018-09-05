Heijmans : Go ride your bike!

There has to be another way, is what the Fietserbond (cyclists' association) thought. This is how the idea for the 'fast cycle route' came about and the RijnWaalpad was born in 2015. A bicycle path that allows you to continue riding, without being hindered by traffic lights, poor asphalt or unsafe situations. Many other fast cycle routes followed the RijnWaalpad. It was thanks to the fast cycle route that Nijmegen was named 'Fietsstad (Bicycle city) 2016'. 'The RijnWaalpad generated a great number of new cyclists in the region', Sjors explains. 'We also carried out some research among the users: twenty percent of those interviewed had purchased an e-bike because of the fast cycle route and from then on left their car at home. Purely because we put the cyclist at the heart of the design.'

It is noticeable in different places in the Netherlands. Anna has noticed that even in the ever so busy Amsterdam, the municipality is creating 'bicycle streets' where cars are 'guests'. Cyclists are getting priority at busy crossroads and comfortable bicycle routes are being developed around the city centre. If it is up to Heijmans, there are many more options to stimulate cycling. Heijmans even created a strategy for it: Go-Light Avenue.

'Heijmans enjoys thinking along with municipalities and provinces about how we can make cycling safer, faster and more fun, in order to get more people on their bicycles, Anne says. 'Go-Light Avenue is based on four principles, enhancing safety and increasing speed are the framework conditions. By the way, increasing speed does not mean cycling fast, but mostly that you are able to cycle comfortably and without any obstructions.

Go-Light Avenue offers various innovative solutions to improve both the existing and new bicycle infrastructure. Take Bikescout as an example: this detection system alerts drivers to oncoming cyclists via flashing led lights embedded in the road surface. Another solution is Glowstud, active solar-powered road marking, which uses glow in the dark elements to make the direction of the bicycle path more visible.

'The third principle is experience, as cycling should be fun', Anna says. 'A good example is the Van Gogh-Roosegaarde bicycle path in Nuenen. And the fourth is cooperation. For instance, Heijmans is working with ForenZo, an organisation that stimulates cycling to work through employers. And, of course, cooperating with municipalities and provinces. If we sit down at the table on time and there is room in the tenders for it, we can apply beautiful innovations.'

