Heijmans : Go ride your bike!

09/05/2018 | 02:27pm CEST

There has to be another way, is what the Fietserbond (cyclists' association) thought. This is how the idea for the 'fast cycle route' came about and the RijnWaalpad was born in 2015. A bicycle path that allows you to continue riding, without being hindered by traffic lights, poor asphalt or unsafe situations. Many other fast cycle routes followed the RijnWaalpad. It was thanks to the fast cycle route that Nijmegen was named 'Fietsstad (Bicycle city) 2016'.

'The RijnWaalpad generated a great number of new cyclists in the region', Sjors explains. 'We also carried out some research among the users: twenty percent of those interviewed had purchased an e-bike because of the fast cycle route and from then on left their car at home. Purely because we put the cyclist at the heart of the design.'

It is noticeable in different places in the Netherlands. Anna has noticed that even in the ever so busy Amsterdam, the municipality is creating 'bicycle streets' where cars are 'guests'. Cyclists are getting priority at busy crossroads and comfortable bicycle routes are being developed around the city centre. If it is up to Heijmans, there are many more options to stimulate cycling. Heijmans even created a strategy for it: Go-Light Avenue.

Five questions for

A plea for design study

Read article

'Heijmans enjoys thinking along with municipalities and provinces about how we can make cycling safer, faster and more fun, in order to get more people on their bicycles, Anne says. 'Go-Light Avenue is based on four principles, enhancing safety and increasing speed are the framework conditions. By the way, increasing speed does not mean cycling fast, but mostly that you are able to cycle comfortably and without any obstructions.

Want to see more cycling innovations?

Go-Light Avenue offers various innovative solutions to improve both the existing and new bicycle infrastructure. Take Bikescout as an example: this detection system alerts drivers to oncoming cyclists via flashing led lights embedded in the road surface. Another solution is Glowstud, active solar-powered road marking, which uses glow in the dark elements to make the direction of the bicycle path more visible.

'The third principle is experience, as cycling should be fun', Anna says. 'A good example is the Van Gogh-Roosegaarde bicycle path in Nuenen. And the fourth is cooperation. For instance, Heijmans is working with ForenZo, an organisation that stimulates cycling to work through employers. And, of course, cooperating with municipalities and provinces. If we sit down at the table on time and there is room in the tenders for it, we can apply beautiful innovations.'

Project

Cycling through a painting

Read article

Compared to other countries, the Netherlands is already an ideal cycling country, which we find no more than usual. However, we are also facing some challenges. Such as the rise of the e-bike. In 2017, for the first time ever, there were more fatal traffic accidents due to cycling than due to driving. This increase is partly a result of senior citizens riding electric bikes. Still, Sjors believes this is no reason to ban the e-bike, on the contrary.

'The electric bicycle has been the reason for many seniors to start riding their bicycles again. They have so much more freedom to move around than before, he adds. 'So, let's make sure they can do so safely. Not by making them wear a helmet, because that will make everyone get off their bikes again. Together with Royal HaskoningDHV we are working on 'forgiving' roads. No raised, but slanted edges and solid road marking. So that a steering error will not immediately make you fall.'

Disclaimer

Heijmans NV published this content on 05 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2018 12:26:06 UTC
