Heijmans : Roadshow booklet August 2019.pdf

ROADSHOW BOOKLET, AUGUST 2019, BASED ON 2019 INTERIM RESULTS
2
Key figures H1 2019
Key figures
(x € 1 million)
H1 2019
H1 2018
2018
Revenues
730
780
1.579
Underlying EBITDA* excl. IFRS 16
25
20
43
Underlying EBITDA* incl. IFRS 16
36
-
-
Result after tax
15
8
20
Earnings per share (in €)
0,71
0,39
0,96
Order book
2.091
2.203
2.014
Net debt excl. IFRS 16
23
14
-31
Net debt incl. IFRS 16
99
-
-
Solvency excl. IFRS 16
27%
24%
25%
Solvency incl. IFRS 16
25%
-
-
Number of FTE
4.624
4.485
4.524
Underlying EBITDA is the operating result before depreciation including EBITDA joint ventures, excluding write down on property assets, restructuring costs, book result on sale of subsidiaries, release indexation pensions and any other non-operational results, if applicable, that are designated by the Group as special.
3
Contents
•
Company profile
4
- 13
•
Strategy
14
- 25
• Highlights H1 2019 / Outlook
26
- 35
• Financing, cash flow, order book, financial statements
36
- 43
•
Case studies
44
- 55
•
Appendices
56
- 66
•
Impact IFRS 16 Leases
57-58
•
Resumes Executive Board
59
•
Property development process
61
•
Risk Management approach
61
•
Implementation new ERP platform
62
•
Percentage of completion method
63
•
Project images in this handout
64
• Contact details / Disclaimer
65
HEIJMANS ONE
Company profile
4
5
COMPANY PROFILE
History
1923 - founded by Jan Heijmans as Infra company
1945 and beyond - strong growth following WWII 1960's - diversification towards residential building 1980's - diversification towards property development 1993 - listing on Amsterdam Stock Exchange 1993/2007 - strong growth through acquisitions 2008/2009 - reset strategy, start of restructuring 2013 - strategy building spatial contours of tomorrow 2017 - divestment of foreign subsidiaries
2019 - strategy better, smarter, sustainable
