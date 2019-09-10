Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 09/10 05:48:27 am
7.99 EUR   +0.50%
HEIJMANS : Roadshow booklet August 2019.pdf
PU
08/21HEIJMANS : Half year results 2019
PU
08/21HEIJMANS : Further improvement result
GL
Heijmans : Roadshow booklet August 2019.pdf

09/10/2019 | 06:02am EDT

Heijmans Business Update

ROADSHOW BOOKLET, AUGUST 2019, BASED ON 2019 INTERIM RESULTS

2

Key figures H1 2019

Key figures

(x € 1 million)

H1 2019

H1 2018

2018

Revenues

730

780

1.579

Underlying EBITDA* excl. IFRS 16

25

20

43

Underlying EBITDA* incl. IFRS 16

36

-

-

Result after tax

15

8

20

Earnings per share (in €)

0,71

0,39

0,96

Order book

2.091

2.203

2.014

Net debt excl. IFRS 16

23

14

-31

Net debt incl. IFRS 16

99

-

-

Solvency excl. IFRS 16

27%

24%

25%

Solvency incl. IFRS 16

25%

-

-

Number of FTE

4.624

4.485

4.524

  • Underlying EBITDA is the operating result before depreciation including EBITDA joint ventures, excluding write down on property assets, restructuring costs, book result on sale of subsidiaries, release indexation pensions and any other non-operational results, if applicable, that are designated by the Group as special.

3

Contents

Company profile

4

- 13

Strategy

14

- 25

Highlights H1 2019 / Outlook

26

- 35

Financing, cash flow, order book, financial statements

36

- 43

Case studies

44

- 55

Appendices

56

- 66

Impact IFRS 16 Leases

57-58

Resumes Executive Board

59

Property development process

61

Risk Management approach

61

Implementation new ERP platform

62

Percentage of completion method

63

Project images in this handout

64

Contact details / Disclaimer

65

HEIJMANS ONE

Company profile

4

5

COMPANY PROFILE

History

1923 - founded by Jan Heijmans as Infra company

1945 and beyond - strong growth following WWII 1960's - diversification towards residential building 1980's - diversification towards property development 1993 - listing on Amsterdam Stock Exchange 1993/2007 - strong growth through acquisitions 2008/2009 - reset strategy, start of restructuring 2013 - strategy building spatial contours of tomorrow 2017 - divestment of foreign subsidiaries

2019 - strategy better, smarter, sustainable

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Heijmans NV published this content on 10 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2019 10:01:04 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 1 562 M
EBIT 2019 41,0 M
Net income 2019 32,3 M
Finance 2019 31,4 M
Yield 2019 6,29%
P/E ratio 2019 5,06x
P/E ratio 2020 4,16x
EV / Sales2019 0,09x
EV / Sales2020 0,06x
Capitalization 170 M
Chart HEIJMANS
Duration : Period :
Heijmans Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEIJMANS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 12,98  €
Last Close Price 7,95  €
Spread / Highest target 81,8%
Spread / Average Target 63,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 44,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
A. G. J. Hillen Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Sjoerd Steven Vollebregt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hans Janssen Chief Financial Officer
Sjoerd van Keulen Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Pamela Gertrude Boumeester Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HEIJMANS-0.63%188
VINCI35.91%60 850
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION1.23%34 013
LARSEN & TOUBRO LTD-5.92%26 578
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-15.47%21 251
FERROVIAL47.16%21 139
