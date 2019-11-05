Log in
Heijmans and BAM apply for permit for asphalt plants joint venture

11/05/2019 | 01:45am EST

﻿The Heijmans and BAM construction firms will be applying for a permit from the Netherlands Authority for Consumers & Markets (ACM) for the creation of a joint asphalt company.

Earlier, Heijmans and BAM announced they intended to investigate options for jointly establishing a new asphalt company. The objective of the proposed joint venture is to combine the knowledge, expertise and investments in innovation in the area of asphalt production, to further increase the sustainability of the asphalt chain and to improve efficiency. The intended joint venture of asphalt plants was submitted to the ACM for approval.

Requires permit
ACM completed the first phase of its assessment and has indicated that the merger of the asphalt operations requires a permit. ACM concluded that further investigation is required in two regions to determine whether there continues to be sufficient competition on the asphalt/road building market after the merger. This concerns the asphalt plants in Helmond (Brabant Asphalt Plant (BAC) and in Stein (Limburg Asphalt Plant (ACL)).

Further investigation
Heijmans and BAM will now submit a permit application to ACM after which the second phase of the ACM process will be initiated. During this phase, ACM will investigate the competitive environment in the two regions in the Southeast Netherlands.

About Heijmans
Heijmans is a listed company that combines activities related to property development, construction & technical services and infrastructure in the fields of Living, Working and Connecting. We create added value for our clients by focusing on continuous quality improvement, innovation and an integrated approach. Heijmans manages projects for home buyers, companies and government entities and, together with them, builds on the spatial contours of tomorrow. For additional information, please visit www.heijmans.nl.

For additional information/not for publication:


Media
Franc de Korte
Spokesperson
+31 73 543 52 17
fkorte@heijmans.nl 

Analysts
Guido Peters
Investor Relations
+31 73 543 52 17
gpeters@heijmans.nl


Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
