Heijmans and BAM apply for permit for asphalt plants joint venture

﻿The Heijmans and BAM construction firms will be applying for a permit from the Netherlands Authority for Consumers & Markets (ACM) for the creation of a joint asphalt company.

Earlier, Heijmans and BAM announced they intended to investigate options for jointly establishing a new asphalt company. The objective of the proposed joint venture is to combine the knowledge, expertise and investments in innovation in the area of asphalt production, to further increase the sustainability of the asphalt chain and to improve efficiency. The intended joint venture of asphalt plants was submitted to the ACM for approval.

Requires permit

ACM completed the first phase of its assessment and has indicated that the merger of the asphalt operations requires a permit. ACM concluded that further investigation is required in two regions to determine whether there continues to be sufficient competition on the asphalt/road building market after the merger. This concerns the asphalt plants in Helmond (Brabant Asphalt Plant (BAC) and in Stein (Limburg Asphalt Plant (ACL)).

Further investigation

Heijmans and BAM will now submit a permit application to ACM after which the second phase of the ACM process will be initiated. During this phase, ACM will investigate the competitive environment in the two regions in the Southeast Netherlands.

