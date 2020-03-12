Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Heijmans and Stadgenoot: 190 rental homes in Oostenburg, Amsterdam

03/12/2020 | 02:25am EDT

Heijmans and the Stadgenoot housing association have signed a partnership agreement for the construction of rental homes in Oostenburg, Amsterdam. This includes 160 studio homes for young people and 30 social rental homes for senior citizens. The project is valued at more than €20 million.

With this project, Stadgenoot creates additional living space and a healthy living environment to the east of Amsterdam’s city centre for diverse target groups. Both parties jointly will work out the project in further detail over the coming months. The project will provide ample consideration to greenery and the layout of outdoor spaces for common use. Construction of the 190 homes is expected to start in the second quarter of 2021.

Heijmans and Stadgenoot previously signed another agreement for the construction of 151 rental homes in Oostenburg. The completion of these homes is planned for the end of 2020.

About Heijmans
Heijmans is a listed company that combines activities related to property development, construction & technical services and infrastructure in the fields of Living, Working and Connecting. We create added value for our clients by focusing on continuous quality improvement, innovation and an integrated approach. Heijmans realizes projects for home buyers, companies and government entities and, together with them, builds on the spatial contours of tomorrow. For additional information, please visit www.heijmans.nl.

For additional information/not for publication:

Media
Rik Hammer
Communications
+31 73 543 52 17
rhammer@heijmans.nl

Analysts
Guido Peters
Investor Relations
+31 73 543 52 17
gpeters@heijmans.nl

© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 1 546 M
EBIT 2019 41,0 M
Net income 2019 33,7 M
Finance 2019 31,4 M
Yield 2019 8,36%
P/E ratio 2019 3,81x
P/E ratio 2020 4,27x
EV / Sales2019 0,06x
EV / Sales2020 0,08x
Capitalization 128 M
Managers
NameTitle
A. G. J. Hillen Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Sjoerd Steven Vollebregt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hans Janssen Chief Financial Officer
Pamela Gertrude Boumeester Member-Supervisory Board
Ronald Icke Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HEIJMANS-20.27%144
VINCI-22.38%47 558
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-0.36%33 790
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-3.59%20 944
CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION LIMITED5.23%20 081
FERROVIAL-14.42%19 604
