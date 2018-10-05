Heijmans to develop and construct 200 homes in Havenkwartier Rotterdam

Heijmans and the Municipality of Rotterdam have signed a development agreement for the Havenkwartier new-build project. The project includes the development and construction of 200 owner-occupied homes in the Katendrecht neighbourhood and is valued at around 90 million euros.



Heijmans is developing 36 urban homes and an apartment complex with 164 homes, 14 of which are hangar homes on the ground floor. All homes, varying in size between 75 and 250 m2, are energy-efficient and will have their own external space. Heijmans is also constructing a commercial space and a parking garage with bicycle storage on the ground floor.



Diverse home types and green areas

In their design, VMX architects took into account the needs of residents in different stages of life. Three and four-storey urban homes will be constructed, as well as various smaller apartments, maisonettes and penthouses. Ample space for green areas is also being created. Two large roof gardens for residents’ communal use will be developed, one on the roof of the parking garage and another on the 7th floor of the apartment complex. Most of the urban homes will also have a private garden.



Sales are expected to start in the first half of 2019, with construction starting at the end of that year. The Havenkwartier is located half-way along the south side of Katendrecht and directly borders the Maashaven quay.



Katendrecht Area Development

Katendrecht has been undergoing a true metamorphosis since 2000. The large-scale redevelopment of the port area into a residential and working area focuses on attracting residents, entrepreneurs and visitors. Heijmans previously redeveloped the Park and Laankwartier in cooperation with the Municipality of Rotterdam and Woonstad Rotterdam. Heijmans is currently constructing 78 rental and 134 owner-occupied apartments in the Fenixloodsen in Katendrecht. Contracted by IC Netherlands, 375 apartments, 45 parking spaces and 1100 m2 of commercial space will also be constructed on Bananenstraat. The long-term, intensive involvement of Heijmans in the transformation of Katendrecht emphasizes the company’s strength as an inner city area developer.



