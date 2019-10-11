Log in
HEIJMANS

HEIJMANS

(HEIJM)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 10/11 01:32:03 am
7.54 EUR   +0.13%
01:33aHeijmans working on infrastructure in Eindhoven Northwest
GL
10/01HEIJMANS : to build 120 homes in Leusden
PU
10/01Heijmans to build 120 homes in new green Leusden district
GL
News 
Heijmans working on infrastructure in Eindhoven Northwest

Heijmans working on infrastructure in Eindhoven Northwest

10/11/2019

 

Heijmans will be constructing Phase 2 of the road infrastructure for Eindhoven Northwest. The municipality of Eindhoven has awarded Heijmans a contract valued at over €21 million for this purpose.

Eindhoven Northwest is an area development project of the municipality of Eindhoven primarily focused on the high-tech industry. The area is located to the east of Eindhoven Airport on both sides of the A2 motorway.

To provide access to the Eindhoven Northwest area and to improve accessibility to the city, different industrial parks and Eindhoven Airport, the infrastructure is being expanded and adjusted. The project among other things includes the construction of the overall road infrastructure, including the construction of three road bridges and two bicycle bridges.

Heijmans was originally involved in the project’s design phase for the road infrastructure for Eindhoven Northwest. This phase was completed in September. In January 2020, Phase 2 will actually commence. Construction will be phased and is expected to be complete by the end of 2021.

About Heijmans
Heijmans is a listed company that combines activities related to property development, construction & technical services and infrastructure in the fields of Living, Working and Connecting. We create added value for our clients by focusing on continuous quality improvement, innovation and an integrated approach. Heijmans manages projects for home buyers, companies and government entities and, together with them, builds on the spatial contours of tomorrow. For additional information, please visit www.heijmans.nl.



For additional information/not for publication:


Media
Franc de Korte
Communications
+31 73 543 52 17
fkorte@heijmans.nl 


Analysts
Guido Peters
Investor Relations
+31 73 543 52 17
gpeters@heijmans.nl

 

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
