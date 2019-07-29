Heineken : 1st Half Profit Fell; Beer Volumes Rose

By Anthony Shevlin



Heineken NV (HEIA.AE) said Monday that net profit in the first half fell but backed its guidance for operating profit to grow for the full year.

For the six months ended June 30, the world's second-largest brewer by sales made a profit of 936 million euros ($1.04 billion) compared with EUR950 million the year prior.

Net profit before the application of IFRS accounting standards was EUR1.05 billion.

Net revenue grew 5.6% on an organic basis to EUR11.45 billion.

Consolidated beer volume rose 3.1% organically and the Heineken brand volume rose 6.9%.

Amsterdam-based Heineken backed its operating profit outlook for the full year, which it sees growing by a mid-single digit on an organic basis.

