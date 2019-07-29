Log in
Heineken : 1st Half Profit Fell; Beer Volumes Rose

07/29/2019 | 01:26am EDT

By Anthony Shevlin

Heineken NV (HEIA.AE) said Monday that net profit in the first half fell but backed its guidance for operating profit to grow for the full year.

For the six months ended June 30, the world's second-largest brewer by sales made a profit of 936 million euros ($1.04 billion) compared with EUR950 million the year prior.

Net profit before the application of IFRS accounting standards was EUR1.05 billion.

Net revenue grew 5.6% on an organic basis to EUR11.45 billion.

Consolidated beer volume rose 3.1% organically and the Heineken brand volume rose 6.9%.

Amsterdam-based Heineken backed its operating profit outlook for the full year, which it sees growing by a mid-single digit on an organic basis.

Write to Anthony Shevlin at anthony.shevlin@dowjones.com; @anthony_shevlin

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HEINEKEN 0.68% 103.05 Delayed Quote.33.48%
HEINEKEN HOLDING 0.42% 96.4 Delayed Quote.30.71%
HEINEKEN33.48%65 336
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV56.72%197 027
AMBEV SA26.72%82 498
CARLSBERG A/S32.08%20 539
ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS LTD10.24%19 512
KIRIN HOLDINGS CO LTD4.04%18 941
