Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Heineken    HEIA   NL0000009165

HEINEKEN

(HEIA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 02/26 03:59:59 pm
87.99 EUR   +0.13%
05:16pHEINEKEN : Mexico and OXXO extend their commercial relationship
GL
02/24Bud's Super Bowl Ad Threatens to Derail Beer Alliance
DJ
02/20HEINEKEN : on Course to 70% Renewable Power by 2030
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Heineken : Mexico and OXXO extend their commercial relationship

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/26/2019 | 05:16pm EST

Amsterdam, 26 February 2019 - Heineken N.V. announces that its Mexican subsidiary Cervezas Cuauhtémoc Moctezuma, S.A. de C.V. (HEINEKEN Mexico) and Cadena Comercial Oxxo (a subsidiary of FEMSA) have signed an agreement to extend their commercial relationship for 5 years, up to and including March 2024. The current successful commercial relationship began in 2010 under a ten-year agreement, whereby the only beer brands sold by OXXO have been those of the HEINEKEN Mexico portfolio. Today's announcement represents an early renegotiation of the agreement.

Under the terms of the new agreement the parties have agreed to gradually begin changing the nature of the current agreement so, starting in 2019 in places such as the metropolitan areas of Guadalajara and Mexico City and finalizing by December 2022 with Nuevo León and Sonora, the brands of HEINEKEN Mexico will no longer be the only beer brands available at OXXO.

Etienne Strijp, CEO at HEINEKEN Mexico, said: "We highly value our strategic partnership with OXXO and we will continue working together to grow the beer category and offer our consumers the best beer brands. Given the dynamism of the Mexican beer market, our exciting product portfolio and the commitment and motivation of our teams, we expect to continue growing our Mexican business in the coming years."

The agreement announced today is expected to be formalized through the signing of a definite contract, which is expected to take place in March 2019. Financial terms of the agreement are not disclosed.

ENDS

Press enquiries
John-Paul Schuirink
E-mail: pressoffice@heineken.com
Tel: +31-20-5239-355 
 
Michael Fuchs
E-mail: pressoffice@heineken.com 
Tel: +31-20-5239-355 
 
Investor and analyst enquiries
Federico Castillo Martinez
E-mail: investors@heineken.com
Tel: +31-20-5239-590
 
Chris MacDonald / Aris Hernández
E-mail: investors@heineken.com
Tel: +31-20-5239-590

Editorial information
HEINEKEN is the world's most international brewer. It is the leading developer and marketer of premium beer and cider brands. Led by the Heineken® brand, the Group has a portfolio of more than 300 international, regional, local and specialty beers and ciders. We are committed to innovation, long-term brand investment, disciplined sales execution and focused cost management. Through "Brewing a Better World", sustainability is embedded in the business. HEINEKEN has a well-balanced geographic footprint with leadership positions in both developed and developing markets. We employ over 85,000 employees and operate breweries, malteries, cider plants and other production facilities in more than 70 countries. Heineken N.V. and Heineken Holding N.V. shares trade on the Euronext in Amsterdam. Prices for the ordinary shares may be accessed on Bloomberg under the symbols HEIA NA and HEIO NA and on Reuters under HEIN.AS and HEIO.AS. HEINEKEN has two sponsored level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) programmes: Heineken N.V. (OTCQX: HEINY) and Heineken Holding N.V. (OTCQX: HKHHY). Most recent information is available on HEINEKEN's website: www.theHEINEKENcompany.com and follow us on Twitter via @HEINEKENCorp.

Market Abuse Regulation
This press release may contain inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: HEINEKEN NV via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HEINEKEN
05:16pHEINEKEN : Mexico and OXXO extend their commercial relationship
GL
02/24Bud's Super Bowl Ad Threatens to Derail Beer Alliance
DJ
02/20HEINEKEN : on Course to 70% Renewable Power by 2030
DJ
02/20HEINEKEN : N.V. publishes combined financial and sustainability annual report 20..
GL
02/13GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Google, Activision, Virgin Atlantic, Nissan
02/13HEINEKEN : 2018 Beer Volumes Rise -- Earnings Review
DJ
02/13HEINEKEN : Shares Rise on Strongest Sales Growth in a Decade
DJ
02/13HEINEKEN : toasts 2019 after beer sales rise in all regions
RE
02/13HEINEKEN : N.V. reports 2018 full year results
GL
02/01Budweiser spends big on Super Bowl, targets small markets
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 23 728 M
EBIT 2019 4 098 M
Net income 2019 2 267 M
Debt 2019 11 744 M
Yield 2019 1,93%
P/E ratio 2019 22,20
P/E ratio 2020 20,30
EV / Sales 2019 2,63x
EV / Sales 2020 2,47x
Capitalization 50 619 M
Chart HEINEKEN
Duration : Period :
Heineken Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEINEKEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 89,3 €
Spread / Average Target 1,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-François M. L. van Boxmeer Chief Executive Officer
Gerardus Johannes Wijers Chairman-Supervisory Board
Laurence Debroux Chief Financial Officer
Maarten Das Member-Supervisory Board
Michel Rey de Carvalho Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HEINEKEN13.83%57 484
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV14.70%127 085
AMBEV SA19.18%76 954
ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS LTD16.17%21 280
KIRIN HOLDINGS CO LTD11.67%20 749
CARLSBERG A/S15.88%18 543
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.