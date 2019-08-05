Heineken N.V. 2018 full year BEIA measures

Amsterdam, 5 August 2019 – Heineken N.V. (EURONEXT: HEIA; OTCQX: HEINY) issues the following technical announcement:
2018 FULL YEAR BEIA METRICS (RESTATED FOR IAS 37)1
HEINEKEN published its half year results on 29 July 2019, including a restatement of its half year 2018 beia financial metrics as well as of the balance sheet as of 31 December 2018 due to changes in accounting policies related to IAS 37. The present announcement includes the impact on the corresponding beia financial metrics for the full year of 2018 due to the restatement for IAS 37. These changes do not impact cash or free operating cash flow. For an explanation of the changed accounting policy on payments relating to contingent liabilities please refer to page 2.
Impact of restatement for IAS 37 on full year 2018 beia metrics
Note: due to rounding, this table will not always cast
1 Please refer to the glossary for an explanation of non-GAAP measures
Payments relating to contingent liabilities (IAS 37) Following the IFRS Interpretations Committee agenda decision in January 2019 regarding tax deposits, HEINEKEN has changed its accounting policy with regards to payments relating to contingent liabilities.
Payments relating to contingent liabilities are now, in accordance with the conceptual framework, recognised as an asset on the balance sheet when it is probable (>50%) that HEINEKEN will recover the payment. Previously, these payments were contingent assets under IAS 37, and recognized if the recovery was virtually certain (>95%). In all other cases, they were accounted for directly in the profit and loss statement, if and when cash was actually recovered.
Significant judgement is applied for identifying and accounting for payments relating to contingent liabilities. The change in accounting policy in relation to estimating the likelihood, determining the timing of potential cash inflows and the recoverability is complex and requires significant judgement.
Glossary
Acquisition-related intangible assets Acquisition-related intangible assets are assets that HEINEKEN only recognises as part of a purchase price allocation following an acquisition. This includes, among others, brands, customer-related and certain contract-based intangibles.
Beia Before exceptional items and amortisation of acquisition-related intangible assets.
Earnings per share (EPS) Basic Net profit divided by the weighted average number of shares – basic – during the year. Diluted Net profit divided by the weighted average number of shares – diluted – during the year.
Eia Exceptional items and amortisation of acquisition-related intangible assets.
Exceptional items Items of income and expense of such size, nature or incidence, that in the view of management their disclosure is relevant to explain the performance of HEINEKEN for the period.
Free operating cash flow This represents the total of cash flow from operating activities and cash flow from operational investing activities.
Net profit Profit after deduction of non-controlling interests (profit attributable to shareholders of the Company).
Net revenue Revenue as defined in IFRS 15 (after discounts) minus the excise tax expense for those countries where the excise is borne by HEINEKEN.
Weighted average number of shares Basic Weighted average number of outstanding shares. Diluted Weighted average number of outstanding shares and the weighted average number of ordinary shares that would be issued on conversion of the dilutive potential ordinary shares into ordinary shares as a result of HEINEKEN's share-based payment plans.
