Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Heineken    HEIA   NL0000009165

HEINEKEN

(HEIA)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 07/29 03:49:34 am
97.56 EUR   -5.33%
03:34aHEINEKEN : Shares Slide After 1st Half Results
DJ
02:40aHigher costs negate rising beer sales for Heineken
RE
02:25aHigher costs negate rising beer sales for Heineken
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Heineken : Shares Slide After 1st Half Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/29/2019 | 03:34am EDT

By Anthony Shevlin

Shares in Heineken NV (HEIA.AE) trade lower after the company posted a fall in its first-half net profit but backed its full-year guidance, which analysts say will require a strong second half.

The Amsterdam-based brewer said net profit for the period was 936 million euros ($1.04 billion) compared with EUR950 million the year earlier.

At 0708 GMT, shares in Heineken traded 6.2% lower at EUR96.66

Net revenue grew 5.6% on an organic basis to EUR11.45 billion.

Consolidated beer volume rose 3.1% organically and the Heineken brand volume rose 6.9%.

Citi analysts said Heineken's first-half results are weak and the company will need a "significant 2H recovery" to meet its reaffirmed guidance.

"With a very tough 3Q comparison base to come, this appears a tall order."

Jefferies analysts, however, said the soft first-half results offer a buying opportunity given Heineken's attractive long-term growth story.

Write to Anthony Shevlin at anthony.shevlin@dowjones.com; @anthony_shevlin

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HEINEKEN -6.05% 96.94 Delayed Quote.33.48%
HEINEKEN HOLDING -5.71% 90.9 Delayed Quote.30.71%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HEINEKEN
03:34aHEINEKEN : Shares Slide After 1st Half Results
DJ
02:40aHigher costs negate rising beer sales for Heineken
RE
02:25aHigher costs negate rising beer sales for Heineken
RE
01:26aHEINEKEN : 1st Half Profit Fell; Beer Volumes Rose
DJ
01:01aHeineken N.V. reports 2019 half year results
GL
07/22Trax gets $100 million funding, becomes Singapore's second unicorn
RE
07/19AB InBev sells Australian brewer to Asahi, keeps Asia IPO on radar
RE
07/19AB InBev sells Australian brewer to Asahi, keeps Asia IPO on radar
RE
07/19AB InBev Looks to Sell Assets, Cut Debt -- WSJ
DJ
06/04In Vietnam beer war, Heineken and Sabeco seek to take each other's turf
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 23 808 M
EBIT 2019 4 137 M
Net income 2019 2 223 M
Debt 2019 12 699 M
Yield 2019 1,66%
P/E ratio 2019 26,3x
P/E ratio 2020 23,4x
EV / Sales2019 3,00x
EV / Sales2020 2,82x
Capitalization 58 757 M
Chart HEINEKEN
Duration : Period :
Heineken Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEINEKEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 98,82  €
Last Close Price 103,05  €
Spread / Highest target 9,66%
Spread / Average Target -4,10%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-François M. L. van Boxmeer Chief Executive Officer
Gerardus Johannes Wijers Chairman-Supervisory Board
Laurence Debroux Chief Financial Officer
Maarten Das Member-Supervisory Board
Michel Rey de Carvalho Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HEINEKEN33.48%65 336
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV56.72%197 027
AMBEV SA28.74%82 498
CARLSBERG A/S33.90%20 539
ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS LTD10.24%19 512
KIRIN HOLDINGS CO LTD4.04%18 941
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group