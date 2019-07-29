Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Heineken    HEIA   NL0000009165

HEINEKEN

(HEIA)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 07/29 02:02:11 am
101.475 EUR   -1.53%
01:56aHEINEKEN : half-year profit misses on higher costs
RE
01:26aHEINEKEN : 1st Half Profit Fell; Beer Volumes Rose
DJ
01:01aHeineken N.V. reports 2019 half year results
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Heineken : half-year profit misses on higher costs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/29/2019 | 01:56am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Heineken beers are seen on a production line at the Heineken brewery in Jacarei, Brazil

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Heineken, the world's second-largest brewer, missed estimates for first-half profit on Monday, as rising input costs offset higher beer sales.

The Dutch maker of Heineken, Europe's top-selling lager, maintained its full-year forecast that operating profit before one-offs would increase by a mid-single-digit percentage.

For the first half of the year, operating profit grew by just 0.3% on a like-for-like basis to 1.78 billion euros (1.60 billion pounds), missing analysts' estimate of 1.92 billion euros, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(This story corrects oper profit growth to 0.3% from 0.2% in paragraph 3).

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HEINEKEN
01:56aHEINEKEN : half-year profit misses on higher costs
RE
01:26aHEINEKEN : 1st Half Profit Fell; Beer Volumes Rose
DJ
01:01aHeineken N.V. reports 2019 half year results
GL
07/22Trax gets $100 million funding, becomes Singapore's second unicorn
RE
07/19AB InBev sells Australian brewer to Asahi, keeps Asia IPO on radar
RE
07/19AB InBev sells Australian brewer to Asahi, keeps Asia IPO on radar
RE
07/19AB InBev Looks to Sell Assets, Cut Debt -- WSJ
DJ
06/04In Vietnam beer war, Heineken and Sabeco seek to take each other's turf
RE
06/04KIRIN : Heineken seeks 70% sales jump during Rugby World Cup in Japan
AQ
05/31U.S. Auto, Energy Industries Among Most Exposed to Mexico Tariffs
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 23 808 M
EBIT 2019 4 137 M
Net income 2019 2 223 M
Debt 2019 12 699 M
Yield 2019 1,66%
P/E ratio 2019 26,3x
P/E ratio 2020 23,4x
EV / Sales2019 3,00x
EV / Sales2020 2,82x
Capitalization 58 757 M
Chart HEINEKEN
Duration : Period :
Heineken Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEINEKEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 98,82  €
Last Close Price 103,05  €
Spread / Highest target 9,66%
Spread / Average Target -4,10%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-François M. L. van Boxmeer Chief Executive Officer
Gerardus Johannes Wijers Chairman-Supervisory Board
Laurence Debroux Chief Financial Officer
Maarten Das Member-Supervisory Board
Michel Rey de Carvalho Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HEINEKEN33.48%65 336
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV56.72%197 027
AMBEV SA26.72%82 498
CARLSBERG A/S32.08%20 539
ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS LTD10.24%19 512
KIRIN HOLDINGS CO LTD4.04%18 941
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group