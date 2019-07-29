Heineken : half-year profit misses on higher costs

The Dutch maker of Heineken, Europe's top-selling lager, maintained its full-year forecast that operating profit before one-offs would increase by a mid-single-digit percentage.

For the first half of the year, operating profit grew by just 0.3% on a like-for-like basis to 1.78 billion euros (1.60 billion pounds), missing analysts' estimate of 1.92 billion euros, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(This story corrects oper profit growth to 0.3% from 0.2% in paragraph 3).

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)