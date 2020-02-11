Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02/11 01:17:50 pm
97.85 EUR   +0.46%
01:06pHeineken CEO to step down, replaced by Asia chief
RE
12:07pHEINEKEN B : CEO to Step Down After 15 Years
DJ
11:47aHEINEKEN Announces Departure of President Europe
GL
Heineken CEO to step down, replaced by Asia chief

02/11/2020 | 01:06pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO of Heineken Jean Francois van Boxmeer delivers a speech in Meoquii

Jean-Francois van Boxmeer, chief executive of Dutch brewer Heineken for the past 15 years, will step down on June 1 and be replaced by the head of the company's Asia-Pacific region, the world's second largest beer maker said on Tuesday.

The brewer of Europe's top lager Heineken, as well as Sol, Tiger and Strongbow cider, announced the change a day before it publishes its 2019 results.

Belgian Van Boxmeer, 58, joined Heineken in 1984 as a trainee and took a number of management positions, including in Africa, before becoming CEO in 2005. Under Van Boxmeer's stewardship, Heineken consolidated its position as a global brewer, more than doubling in size.

Heineken carved up Scottish & Newcastle with Carlsberg in 2008, became a major brewer in Mexico in 2010, boosted its presence in Asia in 2013 and in 2017 became the second largest brewer in Brazil in acquisitions worth more than 30 billion euros (25.49 billion pounds).

"He will leave behind a company excellently positioned to grow further," said Jean-Marc Huet, chairman of Heineken's supervisory board.

Van Boxmeer's retirement as CEO does not come as a major surprise. He had a term of office until 2021, but the company was believed to be seeking a successor.

"I feel now is the right moment to hand over leadership to the next generation," Van Boxmeer said in a statement.

That successor will be Dolf van den Brink, currently head of Heineken in the Asia Pacific region. The 46-year-old Dutchman has been with the company for 22 years.

Van Boxmeer has been nominated as a non-executive board member of Heineken Holding, which owns 50.005% of the brewer, Heineken N.V.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by David Evans)
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 23 873 M
EBIT 2019 3 963 M
Net income 2019 2 178 M
Debt 2019 13 189 M
Yield 2019 1,72%
P/E ratio 2019 25,5x
P/E ratio 2020 23,2x
EV / Sales2019 2,88x
EV / Sales2020 2,70x
Capitalization 55 535 M
Chart HEINEKEN B.V.
Duration : Period :
Heineken B.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEINEKEN B.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 102,65  €
Last Close Price 97,40  €
Spread / Highest target 28,3%
Spread / Average Target 5,39%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-François M. L. van Boxmeer Chief Executive Officer
R. Jean-Marc Sidney Huët Chairman
Laurence Debroux Chief Financial Officer
Maarten Das Member-Supervisory Board
Michel Rey de Carvalho Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HEINEKEN B.V.2.61%61 961
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV-6.16%148 045
AMBEV S.A.-8.68%67 704
HEINEKEN HOLDING2.43%28 371
CARLSBERG A/S0.88%21 360
ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS, LTD.4.81%21 211
