Heineken Holding N.V. publishes annual report 2019

Amsterdam, 21 February 2020 - Heineken Holding N.V. (EURONEXT: HEIO; OTCQX: HKHHY) today announced that it has published its 2019 Annual Report.
The annual report of Heineken Holding N.V. is available on the website: www.heinekenholding.com
