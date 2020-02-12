Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Heineken Holding    HEIO   NL0000008977

HEINEKEN HOLDING

(HEIO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02/12 01:32:02 am
88.4 EUR   +0.17%
01:01aHeineken Holding N.V. reports 2019 full year results
GL
02/11Heineken CEO to step down, replaced by Asia chief
RE
02/11HEINEKEN B : CEO to Step Down After 15 Years
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Heineken Holding N.V. reports 2019 full year results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/12/2020 | 01:01am EST

Amsterdam, 12 February 2020 – Heineken Holding N.V. (EURONEXT: HEIO; OTCQX: HKHHY) announces:

  • The net result of Heineken Holding N.V.'s participating interest in Heineken N.V. for 2019 amounts to €1,087 million
  • Net revenue (beia) organic growth +5.6%; net revenue (beia) per hectolitre +3.3%
  • Consolidated beer volume +3.1%
  • Heineken® volume +8.3%, best performance in over a decade
  • Operating profit (beia) organic growth +3.9%
  • Operating profit (beia) margin 16.8% (-12 bps)
  • Net profit (beia) €2,517 million, +4.3% organically
  • Proposed 2019 total dividend +8.8% at €1.68 per share

FINANCIAL SUMMARY1

IFRS Measures    BEIA Measures   
  € million Total growth   € million Organic growth2
Revenue 28,521 6.4%   Revenue (beia) 28,443 5.2%
Net revenue 23,969 6.6%   Net revenue (beia) 23,894 5.6%
Operating profit 3,633 16.4%   Operating profit (beia) 4,020 3.9%
     Operating profit (beia) margin 16.8%  
Net profit of 1,087 12.5%   Net profit (beia) 2,517 4.3%
Heineken Holding N.V.
Diluted EPS (in €) 3.77 12.5%   Diluted EPS (beia) (in €) 4.38 4.9%
     Free operating cash flow 2,228  
       Net debt / EBITDA (beia)3 2.6x  

1 Consolidated figures are used throughout this report, unless otherwise stated; please refer to the Glossary for an explanation of non-GAAP measures and other terms used throughout this report. Last year figures restated for IAS 37. Please refer to page 14 for more details.
2 Organic growth shown, except for Diluted EPS (beia) which is total growth. The impact from IFRS 16 is reflected on all metrics, but is excluded from the organic growth calculation.
3 Includes acquisitions and excludes disposals on a 12 month pro-forma basis and includes the first time impact of IFRS 16.

Heineken Holding N.V. engages in no activities other than its participating interest in Heineken N.V. and the management or supervision of and provision of services to that company.

 

FULL YEAR 2020 OUTLOOK STATEMENT

For 2020, HEINEKEN anticipates its business to deliver:

  • A superior top-line growth driven by volume, price and premiumisation
  • A low-single digit increase of input costs per hectolitre, with the benefit of lower prices in some commodities largely offset by transactional currency headwinds
  • Continued cost management initiatives and productivity improvements to fuel investment behind our brands, innovation, e-commerce platforms, technology upgrades and sustainability programmes.

As a result, HEINEKEN currently expects operating profit (beia) to grow by mid-single digit on an organic basis, barring major negative macro economic or political developments. In particular it is at this stage not possible to assess the extent and duration of the impact of Coronavirus on the economy and on HEINEKEN's business.

HEINEKEN also anticipates:

  • An average interest rate (beia) broadly in line with 2019 (2019: 2.9%)
  • An effective tax rate (beia) broadly in line with 2019 (2019: 27.6%)
  • Capital expenditure related to property, plant and equipment of around €2 billion (2019: €1.9 billion).

 

TOTAL DIVIDEND FOR 2019

The Heineken N.V. dividend policy is to pay out a ratio of 30% to 40% of full year net profit (beia). For 2019, payment of a total cash dividend of €1.68 per share (2018: €1.60) will be proposed to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Heineken N.V. on 23 April 2020 ("2020 AGM"). This represents an increase of 5.0% versus 2018, translating into a 38.4% payout. If approved, a final dividend of €1.04 per share will be paid on 7 May 2020, as an interim dividend of €0.64 per share was paid on 8 August 2019. The payment will be subject to a 15% Dutch withholding tax.
If Heineken N.V. shareholders approve the proposed dividend, Heineken Holding N.V. will, according to its articles of association, pay an identical dividend per share. A final dividend of €1.04 per share of €1.60 nominal value will be payable as of 7 May 2020.
Both the Heineken Holding N.V. shares and the Heineken N.V. shares will trade ex-dividend on 27 April 2020.

 

BOARD OF DIRECTORS COMPOSITION

The Board of Directors of Heineken Holding N.V. has announced that it will propose at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on 23 April 2020 that Jean-François van Boxmeer be appointed as a non-executive member of the Board of Directors of Heineken Holding N.V. with effect from 1 June 2020, for the maximum period of four years, i.e. until the end of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held in 2024. For more details please see the press release as issued on 11 February 2020.

ENQUIRIES

Media Heineken Holding N.V.  
Kees Jongsma  
tel. +31 6 54 79 82 53  
E-mail: cjongsma@spj.nl  
   
Media Investors
Tim van der Zanden José Federico Castillo Martinez
Director of Global Communication Investor Relations Director
Michael Fuchs Janine Ackermann / Robin Achten
Financial Communications Manager Investor Relations Manager / Senior Analyst
E-mail: pressoffice@heineken.com E-mail: investors@heineken.com
Tel: +31-20-5239355 Tel: +31-20-5239590

 

INVESTOR CALENDAR HEINEKEN N.V.

(events also accessible for Heineken Holding N.V. shareholders)

Combined financial and sustainability annual report publication 21 February 2020
Trading Update for Q1 2020 22 April 2020
Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 23 April 2020
Half Year 2020 Results 03 August 2020
Trading Update for Q3 2020 28 October 2020

 

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

HEINEKEN will host an analyst and investor conference call in relation to its 2019 FY results today at 10:00 CET/ 9:00 GMT. This call will also be accessible for Heineken Holding N.V. shareholders. The call will be audio cast live via the website:
www.theheinekencompany.com/investors/webcasts. An audio replay service will also be made available after the conference call at the above web address. Analysts and investors can dial-in using the following telephone numbers:

United Kingdom (Local): 020 3936 2999
Netherlands: 085 888 7233
USA: 1 646 664 1960
All other locations: +44 20 3936 2999  
Participation password for all countries: 595244

  

Editorial information:
Heineken Holding N.V. engages in no activities other than its participating interest in Heineken N.V. and the management or supervision of and provision of services to that company.
HEINEKEN is the world's most international brewer. It is the leading developer and marketer of premium beer and cider brands. Led by the Heineken® brand, the Group has a portfolio of more than 300 international, regional, local and specialty beers and ciders. HEINEKEN is committed to innovation, long-term brand investment, disciplined sales execution and focused cost management. Through "Brewing a Better World", sustainability is embedded in the business. HEINEKEN has a well-balanced geographic footprint with leadership positions in both developed and developing markets.
HEINEKEN employs over 85,000 employees and operates breweries, malteries, cider plants and other production facilities in more than 70 countries. Heineken N.V. and Heineken Holding N.V. shares trade on the Euronext in Amsterdam. Prices for the ordinary shares may be accessed on Bloomberg under the symbols HEIA NA and HEIO NA and on Reuters under HEIN.AS and HEIO.AS. HEINEKEN has two sponsored level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) programmes: Heineken N.V. (OTCQX: HEINY) and Heineken Holding N.V. (OTCQX: HKHHY). Most recent information is available on the website: www.theHEINEKENcompany.com and follow HEINEKEN on Twitter via @HEINEKENCorp.

Market Abuse Regulation:

This press release may contain price-sensitive information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Disclaimer:
This press release contains forward-looking statements with regard to the financial position and results of HEINEKEN’s activities. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond HEINEKEN’s ability to control or estimate precisely, such as future market and economic conditions, the behaviour of other market participants, changes in consumer preferences, the ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses and achieve anticipated synergies, costs of raw materials, interest-rate and exchange-rate fluctuations, changes in tax rates, changes in law, change in pension costs, the actions of government regulators and weather conditions. These and other risk factors are detailed in HEINEKEN’s publicly filed annual reports. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only of the date of this press release. HEINEKEN does not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Market share estimates contained in this press release are based on outside sources, such as specialised research institutes, in combination with management estimate. 

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HEINEKEN HOLDING
01:01aHeineken Holding N.V. reports 2019 full year results
GL
02/11Heineken CEO to step down, replaced by Asia chief
RE
02/11HEINEKEN B : CEO to Step Down After 15 Years
DJ
02/11Change to composition of the Board of Directors of Heineken Holding N.V
GL
02/07HEINEKEN HOLDING : annual earnings release
01/31East African Breweries' first half profit jumps 9%
RE
01/27Beer, wine, spirit makers pledge age-restriction labels on drinks
RE
01/27Heineken denies Brazil lawsuit threatens its 2017 takeover
RE
2019Regulators could sink AB InBev's $11 bln asset sale to Asahi
RE
2019International companies to host live webcasts at Deutsche Bank's Depositary R..
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 23 661 M
EBIT 2019 3 998 M
Net income 2019 2 283 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,76%
P/E ratio 2019 22,2x
P/E ratio 2020 20,1x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,07x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,04x
Capitalization 25 419 M
Chart HEINEKEN HOLDING
Duration : Period :
Heineken Holding Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEINEKEN HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 109,77  €
Last Close Price 88,25  €
Spread / Highest target 31,8%
Spread / Average Target 24,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-François M. L. van Boxmeer Chief Executive Officer
Maarten Das Non-Executive Chairman
Laurence Debroux Chief Financial Officer
Charlene Lucille de Carvalho-Heineken Executive Director
Charlotte Machteld Kwist Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HEINEKEN HOLDING2.14%27 756
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV-6.86%148 045
AMBEV S.A.-8.68%67 704
HEINEKEN B.V.2.99%61 961
CARLSBERG A/S0.88%21 360
ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS, LTD.4.81%21 211
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group