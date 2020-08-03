Heineken Holding N.V. reports 2020 half year results

Amsterdam, 3 August 2020 – Heineken Holding N.V. (EURONEXT: HEIO; OTCQX: HKHHY) announces:

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

The net result of Heineken Holding N.V.'s participating interest in Heineken N.V. for the first half year of 2020 amounts to €-149 million

Net revenue (beia) organic growth -16.4%; net revenue (beia) per hectolitre -3.6%

Consolidated beer volume -11.5%

Heineken® volume -2.5%

Operating profit (beia) organic growth -52.5%

Net profit (beia) €227 million, -75.8% organically

FINANCIAL SUMMARY1

IFRS Measures € million Total growth BEIA Measures € million Organic growth2 Revenue 11,156 -18.0 % Revenue (beia) 11,156 -15.5 % Net revenue 9,243 -19.2 % Net revenue (beia) 9,243 -16.4 % Operating profit 85 -94.8 % Operating profit (beia) 827 -52.5 % Operating profit (beia) margin 8.9 % Net profit of

Heineken Holding N.V. -149 -131.7 % Net profit (beia) 227 -75.8 % Diluted EPS (in €) -0.52 -131.5 % Diluted EPS (beia) (in €) 0.39 -78.6 % Free operating cash flow -809 Net debt / EBITDA (beia)3 3.5x

1 Consolidated figures are used throughout this report, unless otherwise stated; please refer to the Glossary for an explanation of non-GAAP measures and other terms used throughout this report.

2 Organic growth shown, except for Diluted EPS (beia) which is total growth.

3 Includes acquisitions and excludes disposals on a 12 month pro-forma basis.

Heineken Holding N.V. engages in no activities other than its participating interest in Heineken N.V. and the management or supervision of and provision of services to that company.

In the first half of 2020, HEINEKEN’s markets and businesses were materially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. There are no changes vs HEINEKEN's announcement of 16 July.

UPDATE ON HEINEKEN'S RESPONSE TO COVID-19

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis HEINEKEN has been adhering to three guiding principles. First, the health, safety and trust of its people is of paramount importance. Second, HEINEKEN does everything it can to safeguard the continuity of its business and protect the appeal of its brands. This includes supporting the business continuity of its customers and suppliers. And, third, HEINEKEN offers support to communities that are most impacted by the pandemic.

In view of those principles, on 8 April 2020, HEINEKEN outlined its commitment to its people, customers, suppliers and communities in which HEINEKEN operates.

Significant efforts have been made within HEINEKEN to support its employees in doing their jobs safely, by working from home where possible, and applying the standard COVID-19 preventive measures, including physical distancing, personal hygiene and disinfection protocols and providing sufficient personal protective equipment. In addition, to provide some security for HEINEKEN employees in these trying times, HEINEKEN has committed to not carry out structural lay-offs as a consequence of COVID-19 in 2020.

HEINEKEN has supported its on-trade customers across all regions with advice and tools to safely reopen, helping them set up home delivery and on-line businesses and supporting them financially, for example by waiving rental payments. HEINEKEN's Back the Bars initiative was launched to support on-trade customers in 21 countries and has raised over €10 million.

HEINEKEN continued to pay all suppliers on time and has also provided advanced payments to suppliers who were heavily impacted by COVID-19.

Pandemic relief totalling over €23 million has been deployed to front-line medical facilities, including donations of water, non-alcoholic beverages, hand sanitiser and monetary contributions.

OUTLOOK FOR FY 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic constitutes a major negative macroeconomic development and as such it is having a significant impact on HEINEKEN's markets and on its business in 2020. On 8 April, HEINEKEN withdrew all guidance for 2020 given the lack of visibility on the end date of the pandemic and the duration of its impact. Although HEINEKEN observes a gradual recovery since the trough in April across most markets, the situation continues to be volatile and uncertain. As a consequence, HEINEKEN is only able to share directional information for the remainder of the year.

Product and channel mix is expected to continue to adversely impact results, especially in Europe, as the on-trade continues to be more affected than the off-trade. As a consequence, input costs per hectolitre are expected to continue to be significantly higher than last year.

HEINEKEN has taken mitigating actions and will further intensify its focus on costs, balancing the reduction of discretionary expenses with providing sufficient support behind its brands and route to market. Non-committed supply chain CAPEX will continue to be suspended, while commercial CAPEX will resume if and when required to support HEINEKEN's current and future top-line growth.

Significant uncertainty remains on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including risks related to containment measures, supply chain continuity, cyber-security incidents and macro economic downturn in general.

Given the circumstances, HEINEKEN expects to continue to provide incremental disclosures of the material effects of the COVID-19 crisis on HEINEKEN's markets and businesses. The next update will come with the third quarter trading update.

INVESTOR CALENDAR HEINEKEN N.V.

(events also accessible for Heineken Holding N.V. shareholders)

Trading Update for Q3 2020 28 October 2020 Full Year 2020 Results 10 February 2021

