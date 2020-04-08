Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Heineken Holding N.V.    HEIO   NL0000008977

HEINEKEN HOLDING N.V.

(HEIO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Heineken Holding N.V. withdraws all guidance for 2020 due to Covid-19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/08/2020 | 02:01am EDT

Amsterdam, 8 April 2020 – Heineken Holding N.V. (EURONEXT: HEIO; OTCQX: HKHHY) today issued the following statement.  

With the spread of the Covid-19 crisis to all geographies, multiple countries have taken far-reaching containment measures such as restrictions of movement for populations and outlet closures, sometimes combined with the mandatory lockdown of production facilities. This constitutes a major negative macro-economic development and as such it is having a significant impact on HEINEKEN’s markets and on its business in 2020.

In these very trying times, HEINEKEN’s priority is to ensure the health and welfare of its employees, customers, and business partners. All teams are mobilised to enable HEINEKEN to face this unprecedented crisis in the best possible way, and to protect the long-term potential of its brands and businesses.

For the first quarter of 2020, HEINEKEN expects to announce a total consolidated volume decrease of around -4% organically with beer volume around -2%. The impact is expected to worsen in the second quarter. HEINEKEN has entered the crisis with a strong balance sheet as well as undrawn committed credit facilities and Heineken N.V. has successfully secured additional financing on the debt capital market in recent weeks.

Heineken Holding N.V. engages in no activities other than its participating interest in Heineken N.V. and the management or supervision of and provision of services to that company.

HEINEKEN will provide more information on its mitigating actions in its 2020 first quarter trading update on 22 April. In any case, the lack of visibility on the end date of the Covid-19 pandemic and the duration of its impact on the economy leads HEINEKEN to withdraw all guidance for 2020.

-ENDS-

Media Heineken Holding N.V.                                           
Kees Jongsma
Tel: +31 6 54 79 82 53
Email: cjongsma@spj.nl

Press enquiries
Tim van der Zanden / Michael Fuchs                                                                
E-mail: pressoffice@heineken.com                               
Tel: +31-20-5239-355          
                                                           
Investor and analyst enquiries
Federico Castillo Martinez/ Janine Ackermann / Robin Achten
E-mail: investors@heineken.com
Tel: +31-20-5239-590

Editorial information:
Heineken Holding N.V. engages in no activities other than its participating interest in Heineken N.V. and the management or supervision of and provision of services to that company.
HEINEKEN is the world's most international brewer. It is the leading developer and marketer of premium beer and cider brands. Led by the Heineken® brand, the Group has a portfolio of more than 300 international, regional, local and specialty beers and ciders. HEINEKEN is committed to innovation, long-term brand investment, disciplined sales execution and focused cost management. Through "Brewing a Better World", sustainability is embedded in the business. HEINEKEN has a well-balanced geographic footprint with leadership positions in both developed and developing markets.
HEINEKEN employs over 85,000 employees and operates breweries, malteries, cider plants and other production facilities in more than 70 countries. Heineken Holding N.V. and Heineken N.V. shares trade on the Euronext in Amsterdam. Prices for the ordinary shares may be accessed on Bloomberg under the symbols HEIO NA and HEIA NA and on Reuters under HEIO.AS and HEIN.AS. HEINEKEN has two sponsored level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) programmes: Heineken Holding N.V. (OTCQX: HKHHY) and Heineken N.V. (OTCQX: HEINY). Most recent information is available on the websites: www.HeinekenHolding.com and www.theHEINEKENcompany.com and follow HEINEKEN on Twitter via @HEINEKENCorp.

Market Abuse Regulation:
This press release may contain price-sensitive information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HEINEKEN HOLDING N.V.
02:01aHeineken Holding N.V. withdraws all guidance for 2020 due to Covid-19
GL
04/04Mexican tequila makers, unlike brewers, plan to keep up production, exports
RE
04/03MEXICO WITHOUT CORONA : Brewers suspend production during pandemic
RE
04/03ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : Constellation Brands says Mexico breweries still running ..
RE
03/09Heineken to pour $183 million into expansion in Brazil
RE
03/04HEINEKEN B : Appoints First Chief Digital and Technology Officer
DJ
02/21Heineken Holding N.V. publishes annual report 2019
GL
02/12Consumer Cos Up As Investors Buy Back Into Cos Hit By Coronavirus Scare -- Co..
DJ
02/12WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Open Higher as Coronavirus Worries Abat..
DJ
02/12NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 23 109 M
EBIT 2020 3 626 M
Net income 2020 1 790 M
Debt 2020 14 700 M
Yield 2020 2,05%
P/E ratio 2020 22,1x
P/E ratio 2021 16,5x
EV / Sales2020 1,49x
EV / Sales2021 1,34x
Capitalization 19 773 M
Chart HEINEKEN HOLDING N.V.
Duration : Period :
Heineken Holding N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEINEKEN HOLDING N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 92,85  €
Last Close Price 68,65  €
Spread / Highest target 64,6%
Spread / Average Target 35,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 22,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-François M. L. van Boxmeer Chief Executive Officer
Maarten Das Non-Executive Chairman
Laurence Debroux Chief Financial Officer
Charlene Lucille de Carvalho-Heineken Executive Director
Charlotte Machteld Kwist Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HEINEKEN HOLDING N.V.-20.54%21 535
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV-42.50%87 139
HEINEKEN N.V.-23.41%48 149
AMBEV S.A.2.65%36 219
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED-3.59%34 170
CARLSBERG A/S-21.01%17 287
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group