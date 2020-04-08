Log in
HEINEKEN announces its response to Covid-19 and donates to the Red Cross

04/08/2020 | 06:15am EDT

Amsterdam, 8 April 2020 – HEINEKEN announced today the measures it has been taking since the beginning of the Covid-19 outbreak to support the health and livelihood of employees and communities in which it operates, and announces it is donating to the Red Cross to support the most vulnerable.

“Our thoughts are with all those affected by Covid-19 and the people working tirelessly to care for them. In this unprecedented situation, at HEINEKEN we have been following from the start of the outbreak three guiding principles: First, the health, safety and trust of our people is of paramount importance. Second, we do everything we can to safeguard the continuity of our business and appeal of our brands, which includes supporting the business continuity of our customers and suppliers. And, third, through our local initiatives, we offer our support to the communities who are most impacted by the pandemic”, commented Jean-François van Boxmeer, Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO.

In view of those principles, HEINEKEN has made the following commitments:

  • For its people: to support the health and safety of its employees, the company is ensuring that those employees, who work in production and distribution, follow strict hygiene and social distancing guidelines and receive support to do their jobs safely. Furthermore, to provide security to its employees, HEINEKEN commits until the end of 2020, it will not carry out structural layoffs, as a consequence of Covid-19.
  • For its customers: HEINEKEN is scaling up initiatives in support of on-trade customers across markets in all regions.
  • For its suppliers: HEINEKEN is committed to paying suppliers at agreed payment terms and will support its most vulnerable small and medium sized suppliers through early payments.
  • For its communities: HEINEKEN is deploying multiple local initiatives across its global operations in support of those who are at the front line of the Covid-19 fight. These include the donation of water and non-alcoholic beverages, the production of hand sanitisers and monetary contributions to front line medical facilities.

             
HEINEKEN further recognises that the humanitarian community is in need of additional support. Responding to the March 26 international appeal, HEINEKEN is donating €15 million to support the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) relief efforts for the most vulnerable people affected by Covid-19, in particular in Africa, Asia and Latin America.

Jean-François van Boxmeer, Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO, commented: “For over 100 years the Red Cross has worked tirelessly to save lives around the world. Now more than ever, we want to offer them our support in the work they do to help the most vulnerable beat Covid-19.”

-ENDS-

Press enquiries                                            
Tim van der Zanden / Michael Fuchs                                                                  
E-mail: pressoffice@heineken.com                                
Tel: +31-20-5239-355                                               
                       
Investor and analyst enquiries
Federico Castillo Martinez/ Janine Ackermann / Robin Achten
E-mail: investors@heineken.com
Tel: +31-20-5239-590

About HEINEKEN
HEINEKEN is the world's most international brewer. It is the leading developer and marketer of premium beer and cider brands. Led by the Heineken® brand, the Group has a portfolio of more than 300 international, regional, local and specialty beers and ciders. HEINEKEN is committed to innovation, long-term brand investment, disciplined sales execution and focused cost management. Through "Brewing a Better World", sustainability is embedded in the business. HEINEKEN has a well-balanced geographic footprint with leadership positions in both developed and developing markets. It employs over 85,000 employees and operates breweries, malteries, cider plants and other production facilities in more than 70 countries. Heineken N.V. and Heineken Holding N.V. shares trade on the Euronext in Amsterdam. Prices for the ordinary shares may be accessed on Bloomberg under the symbols HEIA NA and HEIO NA and on Reuters under HEIN.AS and HEIO.AS. HEINEKEN has two sponsored level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) programmes: Heineken N.V. (OTCQX: HEINY) and Heineken Holding N.V. (OTCQX: HKHHY). Most recent information is available on HEINEKEN's website: www.theHEINEKENcompany.com and follow us on Twitter via @HEINEKENCorp.

.

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
