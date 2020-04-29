Heineken N.V. successfully prices 1.5bn billion of Notes today

Amsterdam, 29 April 2020 – Heineken N.V. (EURONEXT: HEIA; OTCQX: HEINY) today announced that it has successfully placed €650 million of 13-year Notes with a coupon of 1.25% and €850 million of 20-year Notes with a coupon of 1.75%.

The Notes will be issued under the Company's Euro Medium Term Note Programme and will be listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

The proceeds from the Notes issuance will be used for general corporate purposes. The maturity dates of the Notes are 7 May 2033 and 7 May 2040.

Barclays, Citi, ING, JP Morgan, and Santander acted as active book runners, ABN Amro and Rabobank as passive book runners, and ANZ, BBVA, CIC and Raiffeisen Bank International as co-managers.

-ENDS-

Press enquiries

Tim van der Zanden / Michael Fuchs

E-mail: pressoffice@heineken.com

Tel: +31-20-5239-355



Investor and analyst enquiries

Federico Castillo Martinez/ Janine Ackermann / Robin Achten

E-mail: investors@heineken.com

Tel: +31-20-5239-590

About HEINEKEN

HEINEKEN is the world's most international brewer. It is the leading developer and marketer of premium beer and cider brands. Led by the Heineken® brand, the Group has a portfolio of more than 300 international, regional, local and specialty beers and ciders. HEINEKEN is committed to innovation, long-term brand investment, disciplined sales execution and focused cost management. Through "Brewing a Better World", sustainability is embedded in the business. HEINEKEN has a well-balanced geographic footprint with leadership positions in both developed and developing markets. It employs over 85,000 employees and operates breweries, malteries, cider plants and other production facilities in more than 70 countries. Heineken N.V. and Heineken Holding N.V. shares trade on the Euronext in Amsterdam. Prices for the ordinary shares may be accessed on Bloomberg under the symbols HEIA NA and HEIO NA and on Reuters under HEIN.AS and HEIO.AS. HEINEKEN has two sponsored level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) programmes: Heineken N.V. (OTCQX: HEINY) and Heineken Holding N.V. (OTCQX: HKHHY). Most recent information is available on HEINEKEN's website: www.theHEINEKENcompany.com and follow us on Twitter via @HEINEKENCorp.

Attachment