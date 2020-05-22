Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Heineken N.V.    HEIA   NL0000009165

HEINEKEN N.V.

(HEIA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05/22 03:35:14 am
75.29 EUR   -1.71%
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:02aVodafone names Heineken's Van Boxmeer as new chairman
RE
02:29aVodafone Group Names Heineken CEO as Next Chairman
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Vodafone names Heineken's Van Boxmeer as new chairman

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/22/2020 | 03:02am EDT
Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO of Heineken Jean Francois van Boxmeer delivers a speech during the official opening of a new Heineken brewery in Meoquii

Vodafone, the world's second-biggest mobile operator, has recruited Jean-Francois Van Boxmeer, the current CEO of brewer Heineken, to succeed Gerard Kleisterlee as chairman from November this year.

The British company said Van Boxmeer, a Belgian, will join as a non-executive director on July 28.

He has been Heineken's CEO since 2005, presiding over a nearly threefold increase in its share price through a combination of strategic transactions and organic growth. He will hand over the role to Asia-Pacific chief, Dolf van den Brink, in June.

Van Boxmeer "is a very experienced businessman, with an in-depth knowledge of our geographic regions and he brings very strong sales and customer focus," said Kleisterlee, who has been Vodafone's chairman for nine years.

"I am greatly looking forward to working with (CEO) Nick (Read) and the executive team to drive forward Vodafone's strategy, ensuring that we create significant value for all stakeholders," Van Boxmeer said.

Earlier this month Vodafone reported a 2.6% rise in full-year core earnings and maintained its dividend, bucking a corporate trend to cut or scrap payouts due to the coronavirus crisis.

Shares in Vodafone, down 12% so far in 2020, closed Thursday at 129 pence, valuing the business at 34.5 billion pounds ($42.1 billion).

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young and Paul Sandle)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASML HOLDING N.V. -0.83% 287.65 Delayed Quote.9.99%
HEINEKEN HOLDING N.V. -1.34% 69.55 Delayed Quote.-18.06%
HEINEKEN N.V. -1.25% 75.6 Delayed Quote.-19.30%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC -1.01% 127.48 Delayed Quote.-12.24%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HEINEKEN N.V.
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:02aVodafone names Heineken's Van Boxmeer as new chairman
RE
02:29aVodafone Group Names Heineken CEO as Next Chairman
DJ
05/19HEINEKEN N : Appoints New Chief Corporate Affairs and Transformation Officer
DJ
05/19HEINEKEN Appoints new Chief Corporate Affairs and Transformation Officer
GL
05/17Kenya's East African Breweries says COVID-19 may slash profit by 25%
RE
05/06Booze bonanza for shops masks beer and spirits downturn
RE
04/30Carlsberg sees worse to come as lockdown hits beer sales
RE
04/30Carlsberg sees worse to come as lockdown hits beer sales
RE
04/29Heineken N.V. successfully prices 1.5bn billion of Notes today
GL
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 21 245 M
EBIT 2020 3 137 M
Net income 2020 1 625 M
Debt 2020 14 682 M
Yield 2020 1,63%
P/E ratio 2020 26,4x
P/E ratio 2021 20,5x
EV / Sales2020 2,77x
EV / Sales2021 2,50x
Capitalization 44 069 M
Chart HEINEKEN N.V.
Duration : Period :
Heineken N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEINEKEN N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 82,85 €
Last Close Price 76,60 €
Spread / Highest target 33,2%
Spread / Average Target 8,16%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-François M. L. van Boxmeer Chief Executive Officer
R. Jean-Marc Sidney Huët Chairman-Supervisory Board
Laurence Debroux Chief Financial Officer
Ronald den Elzen Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Maarten Das Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HEINEKEN N.V.-19.30%48 247
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV-48.66%82 666
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED-18.06%37 016
AMBEV S.A.-36.37%33 628
HEINEKEN HOLDING N.V.-18.06%21 989
CARLSBERG A/S-15.09%18 541
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group