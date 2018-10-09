Helen of Troy Limited : Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results
10/09/2018 | 12:46pm CEST
• Consolidated Net Sales Revenue Growth of 14.1%; Core Business
Growth of 14.2% • GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) from
Continuing Operations of $1.66 • Adjusted Diluted EPS from
Continuing Operations of $1.98 • Increases Fiscal 2019
Diluted EPS from Continuing Operations Outlook to $6.31 - $6.46 •
Increases Fiscal 2019 Adjusted Diluted EPS from Continuing Operations
Outlook to $7.65 - $7.90 • Increases Fiscal 2019
Consolidated Net Sales Outlook to $1.535 - $1.560 billion
Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE), designer, developer and
worldwide marketer of consumer brand-name housewares, health and home
and beauty products, today reported results for the three-month period
ended August 31, 2018. Following the divestiture of Healthy Directions
on December 20, 2017, the Company no longer consolidates the Nutritional
Supplements segment’s operating results. That former segment’s operating
results are included in the Company’s financial statements and
classified as discontinued operations for all periods presented.
Executive Summary – Second Quarter of Fiscal
2019
Consolidated net sales revenue increase of 14.1%, including:
An increase in Leadership Brand net sales of approximately 20.5%
An increase in online channel net sales of approximately 16.1%
Core business growth of 14.2%
GAAP operating income of $50.7 million, or 12.9% of net sales, which
includes $0.9 million in restructuring charges, compared to $39.7
million, or 11.5% of net sales for the same period last year, which
included a $3.6 million charge related to the bankruptcy of Toys "R"
Us ("TRU")
Non-GAAP adjusted operating income growth of 16.7% to $59.6 million,
or 15.1% of net sales, compared to $51.1 million, or 14.8% of net
sales, for the same period last year
GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations of $1.66, which includes
$0.03 per share of restructuring charges, compared to $1.26 for the
same period last year, which included a $0.12 per share charge related
to the TRU bankruptcy
Non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations growth of
20.0% to $1.98, compared to $1.65 for the same period last year
Julien R. Mininberg, Chief Executive Officer, stated: “Our business
generated excellent results in the second quarter as we continued to
benefit from the strategic choices we made as part of our transformation
plan. These choices included disciplined investments in our Leadership
Brands, our infrastructure and our people, which contributed to a net
sales increase of 14.1% and an increase in adjusted diluted EPS from
continuing operations of 20.0%. Net sales for our Leadership Brands grew
20.5%, and our online sales increased 16% to represent 15% of total net
sales in the quarter. We experienced strong point of sales trends as
well as healthy customer replenishment in the majority of our
businesses. We also improved our consolidated adjusted operating margin
as we benefited from more sales of our higher-margin Leadership Brands,
better operating leverage and further efficiencies from our shared
services platform. Our second quarter performance caps a strong first
half with net sales growth of 11.6%, Leadership Brands net sales growth
of 17.7%, and adjusted EPS growth of 25.8%.”
Mr. Mininberg continued: “Based on the strength of the first half of the
fiscal year, we are pleased to be increasing our full year outlook.
While the second half of the year is not without its challenges,
including the impact of expected commodity and freight inflation, and
the adverse impact of tariffs, we believe we have the right plans in
place to help mitigate the majority of these factors and further
increase our marketing investment behind our Leadership Brands in the
remainder of the fiscal year.”
Mr. Mininberg concluded: “Our multi-year results reflect our
organization's disciplined execution of Helen of Troy's transformation
plan. An important element of that plan is ownership behavior. Our 1,500
associates around the world feel and act like passionate owners. As we
honor their contributions that made Helen of Troy the company it is
today, and reinforce their role in our future, we recently awarded
associates at all levels and all locations 50 Helen of Troy stock units.
This is a fitting number as we proudly celebrate our 50th Anniversary.
We are confident this award will make our associates even more deeply
connected to the company, and to each other, and to continue to think
and act in the best interests of our shareholders.”
Three Months Ended August 31,
Housewares
Health & Home
Beauty
Total
Fiscal 2018 sales revenue, net
$
115,124
$
146,063
$
83,762
$
344,949
Core business growth (decline)
22,340
29,588
(3,076
)
48,852
Impact of foreign currency
34
132
(419
)
(253
)
Change in sales revenue, net
22,374
29,720
(3,495
)
48,599
Fiscal 2019 sales revenue, net
$
137,498
$
175,783
$
80,267
$
393,548
Total net sales revenue growth (decline)
19.4
%
20.3
%
(4.2
)%
14.1
%
Core business growth (decline)
19.4
%
20.3
%
(3.7
)%
14.2
%
Impact of foreign currency
—
%
0.1
%
(0.5
)%
(0.1
)%
Operating margin (GAAP)
Fiscal 2019
20.6
%
7.8
%
10.8
%
12.9
%
Fiscal 2018
20.3
%
5.1
%
10.7
%
11.5
%
Adjusted operating margin (non-GAAP)
Fiscal 2019
22.4
%
10.5
%
12.8
%
15.1
%
Fiscal 2018
22.4
%
9.6
%
13.6
%
14.8
%
Consolidated Operating Results - Second Quarter
Fiscal 2019 Compared to Second Quarter Fiscal 2018
Consolidated net sales revenue increased 14.1% to $393.5 million
compared to $344.9 million, primarily due to an increase in brick and
mortar sales in our Housewares and Health & Home segments, growth in
online sales and growth in international sales. Net sales from our
Leadership Brands increased 20.5% to $319.0 million, compared to
$264.9 million. These factors were partially offset by lower brick and
mortar sales and the rationalization of certain brands and products in
our Beauty segment and the unfavorable impact from foreign currency
fluctuations of approximately $0.3 million, or 0.1%. The Company
reclassified $2.3 million of expense from selling, general and
administrative expense ("SG&A") to a reduction of net sales revenue
for the second quarter of fiscal 2018 to conform with ASU 2014-09
“Revenue from Contracts with Customers”. Please refer to Note 8 of the
accompanying schedules to the press release for additional information.
Consolidated gross profit margin decreased 2.2 percentage points to
39.4%, compared to 41.6%. The decrease in consolidated gross profit
margin is primarily due to less favorable product and channel mix and
a higher mix of shipments made on a direct import basis, partially
offset by margin lift from growth in our Leadership Brands.
Consolidated SG&A as a percentage of sales decreased by 3.8 percentage
points to 26.3% of net sales compared to 30.1%. The decrease is
primarily due to the favorable comparative impact of a $3.6 million
charge related to the bankruptcy of TRU for the same period last year,
improved distribution and logistics efficiency, the favorable impact
of a higher mix of shipments made on a direct import basis, lower
amortization expense and the impact that higher overall net sales had
on operating leverage. These factors were partially offset by higher
share-based compensation expense related to long-term incentive plans.
Consolidated operating income was $50.7 million, or 12.9% of net
sales, compared to $39.7 million, or 11.5% of net sales. Operating
income for the second quarter of fiscal 2019 includes pre-tax
restructuring charges of $0.9 million, compared to a $3.6 million
charge related to the TRU bankruptcy for the same period last year.
The effect of these items favorably impacted the year-over-year
comparison of operating margin by 0.8 percentage points. The remaining
improvement in consolidated operating margin primarily reflects
improved distribution and logistics efficiency, lower amortization
expense, the favorable impact of increased operating leverage from net
sales growth and the favorable margin impact from Leadership Brand
growth. These factors were partially offset by a less favorable
channel and product mix and higher share-based compensation expense
related to long-term incentive plans.
The effective tax rate was 8.3%, compared to an effective tax rate of
4.1% for the same period last year, which included a $2.2 million
benefit related to the favorable resolution of an uncertain tax
position.
Income from continuing operations was $44.0 million, or $1.66 per
diluted share on 26.6 million weighted average shares outstanding,
compared to $34.6 million, or $1.26 per diluted share on 27.4 million
weighted average diluted shares outstanding. Income from continuing
operations for the second quarter of fiscal 2019 includes after-tax
restructuring charges of $0.8 million, or $0.03 per share. This
compares to after-tax charges related to the TRU bankruptcy of $3.4
million, or $0.12 per share, in the second quarter of fiscal 2018.
There was no income or loss from discontinued operations for the
second quarter of fiscal 2019. Loss from discontinued operations was
$25.6 million or $0.94 per share, for the second quarter of fiscal
2018.
Adjusted EBITDA (EBITDA excluding restructuring charges, TRU
bankruptcy charge, non-cash asset impairment charges, and non‐cash
share-based compensation, as applicable) increased 15.9% to $63.6
million compared to $54.9 million.
On an adjusted basis for the second quarters of fiscal 2019 and 2018,
excluding restructuring charges, TRU bankruptcy charge, non-cash asset
impairment charges, non‐cash share-based compensation, and non-cash
amortization of intangible assets, as applicable:
Adjusted operating income increased $8.5 million, or 16.7%, to $59.6
million, or 15.1% of net sales, compared to $51.1 million, or 14.8% of
net sales. The 0.3 percentage point increase in adjusted operating
margin primarily reflects improved distribution and logistics
efficiency, the favorable impact of increased operating leverage from
net sales growth and the favorable margin impact from Leadership Brand
growth. These factors were partially offset by a less favorable
channel and product mix.
Adjusted income from continuing operations increased $7.3 million, or
16.2%, to $52.5 million, or $1.98 per diluted share, compared to $45.2
million, or $1.65 per diluted share. The 20.0% increase in adjusted
diluted EPS from continuing operations was primarily due to the impact
of higher adjusted operating income in our Health & Home and
Housewares business segments, lower interest expense and lower
weighted average diluted shares outstanding compared to the same
period last year.
Segment Operating Results - Second Quarter
Fiscal 2019 Compared to Second Quarter Fiscal 2018
Housewares net sales increased by 19.4% primarily due to point of sale
growth with existing domestic customers, higher sales in the club
channel, an increase in online sales, new product introductions and an
increase in certain customer inventory levels compared to the prior
year. These factors were partially offset by lower international sales.
GAAP operating margin was 20.6% compared to 20.3%. The 0.3 percentage
point increase in operating margin was primarily due to the favorable
comparative impact of a $1.0 million charge related to the bankruptcy of
TRU for the same period last year, a higher mix of Hydro Flask sales,
improved distribution and logistics efficiency and the favorable impact
of increased operating leverage from net sales growth. These factors
were partially offset by less favorable channel mix, higher personnel
costs and higher share-based compensation expense related to long-term
incentive plans. Segment adjusted operating income increased 19.7% to
$30.8 million, or 22.4% of segment net sales, compared to $25.8 million,
or 22.4% of segment net sales.
Health & Home net sales increased 20.3% primarily due to higher sales of
seasonal products, online growth, incremental distribution and shelf
space gains with existing customers, and growth in international sales.
These factors were partially offset by the unfavorable comparative
impact from the retail fill-in of a new product introduction for the
same period last year. GAAP operating margin was 7.8% compared to 5.1%.
The increase in operating margin was primarily due to the favorable
comparative impact of a $2.6 million charge
related to the bankruptcy of TRU for the same period last year, the
favorable impact of increased operating leverage from net sales growth
and improved distribution and logistics efficiency. These factors were
partially offset by the margin impact from a less favorable product mix
and higher share-based compensation expense related to long-term
incentive plans. Segment adjusted operating income increased 32.3% to
$18.5 million, or 10.5% of segment net sales, compared to $14.0 million,
or 9.6% of segment net sales.
Beauty net sales decreased 4.2% primarily driven by a decline in brick
and mortar sales and rationalization of certain brands and products.
These factors more than offset growth in the online channel. Segment net
sales were unfavorably impacted by net foreign currency fluctuations of
approximately $0.4 million, or 0.5%. GAAP operating margin was 10.8%
compared to 10.7%. The increase in segment operating margin is primarily
due to lower media advertising expense, lower amortization, and cost
savings from the Company's restructuring plan (Project Refuel). These
factors were partially offset by pre-tax restructuring charges of $0.9
million, a less favorable product mix and the unfavorable impact of
decreased operating leverage from the decline in net sales. Segment
adjusted operating income decreased 9.5% to $10.3 million, or 12.8% of
segment net sales, compared to $11.4 million, or 13.6% of segment net
sales.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights - Second
Quarter Fiscal 2019 Compared to Second Quarter Fiscal 2018
Cash and cash equivalents totaled $19.9 million, compared to $14.1
million
Total short- and long-term debt was $301.1 million, compared to $444.3
million, a net decrease of $143.2 million
Accounts receivable turnover was 65.4 days, compared to 61.8 days
Inventory was $284.8 million, compared to $318.7 million, a net
decrease of 10.6%. Inventory turnover was 3.3 times compared to 2.8
times
Net cash provided by operating activities in the first half of the
fiscal year declined $22.1 million to $37.3 million primarily due to
an increase in accounts receivable and a dispute settlement payment of
$15.0 million, partially offset by increased net income
Fiscal 2019 Annual Outlook
For fiscal 2019, the Company is increasing its outlook for consolidated
net sales revenue to be in the range of $1.535 to $1.560 billion, which
implies consolidated sales growth of 3.8% to 5.5% after accounting for
the expected impact from the adoption of ASU 2014-09 “Revenue from
Contracts with Customers” (Revenue Recognition Standard) in fiscal 2019
with conforming reclassifications to fiscal 2018. Please refer to the
table entitled “Fiscal Year 2019 Outlook for Net Sales Revenue After
Adoption of Revenue Recognition Standard” in the accompanying tables to
this press release for additional information.
The Company’s net sales outlook assumes the severity of the
cough/cold/flu season will be in line with historical averages, which
unfavorably impacts the year-over-year comparison by 1.1%. The Company’s
net sales outlook also assumes that September 2018 foreign currency
exchange rates will remain constant for the remainder of the fiscal
year. Finally, the Company’s net sales outlook reflects the following
expectations by segment:
Housewares net sales growth of 9% to 11%;
Health & Home net sales growth of 5% to 7%, including an unfavorable
impact of approximately 2.3% from the average cough/cold/flu season
assumption; and
Beauty net sales decline in the low- to mid-single digits.
The Company is also increasing its EPS outlook, now expecting
consolidated GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations of $6.31 to
$6.46 and non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations in
the range of $7.65 to $7.90, which excludes any asset impairment
charges, restructuring charges, share-based compensation expense and
intangible asset amortization expense. The Company now expects the
year-over-year comparison of adjusted diluted EPS from continuing
operations to be impacted by an expected increase in growth investments
in support of the Company’s Leadership Brands of 18% to 22% in fiscal
2019, an increase from the Company's prior outlook of a 14% to 18%
increase. As a result, the Company expects some compression in adjusted
diluted EPS from continuing operations in the third quarter of the
fiscal year. The timing and execution of the Company’s marketing
expenditures can vary significantly from planned amounts, which could
materially impact adjusted diluted EPS results from quarter to quarter
and compared to expectations.
The Company’s diluted EPS from continuing operations outlook assumes
that September 2018 foreign currency exchange rates will remain constant
for the remainder of the fiscal year. The diluted earnings per share
outlook is based on an updated estimated weighted average diluted shares
outstanding of 26.6 million.
As previously announced, the Company has initiated Project Refuel, which
is now targeting annualized profit improvement of approximately $8.0
million to $10.0 million over the duration of the plan. The plan is
estimated to be completed by the first quarter of fiscal 2020, and the
Company now expects to incur total cumulative restructuring charges in
the range of $4.4 million to $5.5 million over the period of the plan.
The Company now expects a reported GAAP effective tax rate range of 8.5%
to 10.5%, and an adjusted effective tax rate range of 8.0% to 10.0% for
the full fiscal year 2019. Please refer to the schedule entitled
“Effective Tax Rate (GAAP) and Adjusted Effective Tax Rate (Non-GAAP)”
in the accompanying tables to this press release.
The likelihood and potential impact of any fiscal 2019 acquisitions and
divestitures, future asset impairment charges, future foreign currency
fluctuations, or further share repurchases are unknown and cannot be
reasonably estimated; therefore, they are not included in the Company’s
sales and earnings outlook.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company reports and discusses its operating results using financial
measures consistent with accounting principles generally accepted in the
United States of America (“GAAP”). To supplement its presentation, the
Company discloses certain financial measures that may be considered
non-GAAP financial measures, such as Leadership Brand net sales,
adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted effective
tax rate, adjusted income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, EBITDA
and adjusted EBITDA, which are presented in accompanying tables to this
press release along with a reconciliation of these financial measures to
their corresponding GAAP-based measures presented in the Company’s
condensed consolidated statements of income. All references to our
continuing operations exclude the Nutritional Supplements segment.
About Helen of Troy Limited
Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) is a leading global consumer
products company offering creative solutions for its customers through a
strong portfolio of well-recognized and widely-trusted brands, including
OXO, Hydro Flask, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell, PUR, and Hot Tools. All
trademarks herein belong to Helen of Troy Limited (or its affiliates)
and/or are used under license from their respective licensors.
Certain written and oral statements made by our Company and subsidiaries
of our Company may constitute “forward-looking statements” as defined
under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This
includes statements made in this press release. Generally, the words
“anticipates”, “believes”, “expects”, “plans”, “may”, “will”, “should”,
“seeks”, “estimates”, “project”, “predict”, “potential”, “continue”,
“intends”, and other similar words identify forward-looking statements.
All statements that address operating results, events or developments
that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, including
statements related to sales, earnings per share results, and statements
expressing general expectations about future operating results, are
forward-looking statements and are based upon our current expectations
and various assumptions. We believe there is a reasonable basis for our
expectations and assumptions, but there can be no assurance that we will
realize our expectations or that our assumptions will prove correct.
Forward-looking statements are subject to risks that could cause them to
differ materially from actual results. Accordingly, we caution readers
not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The
forward-looking statements contained in this press release should be
read in conjunction with, and are subject to and qualified by, the risks
described in the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended February 28,
2018, and in our other filings with the SEC. Investors are urged to
refer to the risk factors referred to above for a description of these
risks. Such risks include, among others, our ability to deliver products
to our customers in a timely manner and according to their fulfillment
standards, the costs of complying with the business demands and
requirements of large sophisticated customers, our relationships with
key customers and licensors, our dependence on the strength of retail
economies and vulnerabilities to any prolonged economic downturn, our
dependence on sales to several large customers and the risks associated
with any loss or substantial decline in sales to top customers,
expectations regarding any proposed restructurings, our recent and
future acquisitions or divestitures, including our ability to realize
anticipated cost savings, synergies and other benefits along with our
ability to effectively integrate acquired businesses or separate
divested businesses, circumstances which may contribute to future
impairment of goodwill, intangible or other long-lived assets, the
retention and recruitment of key personnel, foreign currency exchange
rate fluctuations, disruptions in U.S., U.K., Eurozone, and other
international credit markets, risks associated with weather conditions,
the duration and severity of the cold and flu season and other related
factors, our dependence on foreign sources of supply and foreign
manufacturing, and associated operational risks including, but not
limited to, long lead times, consistent local labor availability and
capacity, and timely availability of sufficient shipping carrier
capacity, labor and energy on cost of goods sold and certain operating
expenses, the geographic concentration and peak season capacity of
certain U.S. distribution facilities increases our exposure to
significant shipping disruptions and added shipping and storage costs,
our projections of product demand, sales and net income are highly
subjective in nature and future sales and net income could vary in a
material amount from such projections, the risks associated with the use
of trademarks licensed from and to third parties, our ability to develop
and introduce a continuing stream of new products to meet changing
consumer preferences, trade barriers, exchange controls, expropriations,
and other risks associated with U.S. and foreign operations, the risks
associated with significant tariffs or other restrictions on imports
from China or any retaliatory trade measures taken by China, the risks
to our liquidity as a result of changes to capital market conditions and
other constraints or events that impose constraints on our cash
resources and ability to operate our business, the costs, complexity and
challenges of upgrading and managing our global information systems, the
risks associated with information security breaches, the risks
associated with product recalls, product liability, other claims, and
related litigation against us, the risks associated with accounting for
tax positions, tax audits and related disputes with taxing authorities,
the risks of potential changes in laws in the U.S. or abroad, including
tax laws, regulations or treaties, employment and health insurance laws
and regulations, and laws relating to environmental policy, personal
data, financial regulation, transportation policy and infrastructure
policy along with the costs and complexities of compliance with such
laws, and our ability to continue to avoid classification as a
controlled foreign corporation. We undertake no obligation to publicly
update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new
information, future events or otherwise.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (in
thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended August 31,
2018
2017
Sales revenue, net (9)
$
393,548
100.0
%
$
344,949
100.0
%
Cost of goods sold
238,375
60.6
%
201,472
58.4
%
Gross profit
155,173
39.4
%
143,477
41.6
%
Selling, general and administrative expense ("SG&A") (9)
103,654
26.3
%
103,770
30.1
%
Asset impairment charges (8)
—
—
%
—
—
%
Restructuring charges (3)
859
0.2
%
—
—
%
Operating income
50,660
12.9
%
39,707
11.5
%
Nonoperating income, net
85
—
%
81
—
%
Interest expense
(2,755
)
(0.7
)%
(3,754
)
(1.1
)%
Income before income tax
47,990
12.2
%
36,034
10.4
%
Income tax expense
3,973
1.0
%
1,462
0.4
%
Income from continuing operations
44,017
11.2
%
34,572
10.0
%
Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
—
—
%
(25,639
)
(7.4
)%
Net income
$
44,017
11.2
%
$
8,933
2.6
%
Earnings (loss) per share - diluted:
Continuing operations
$
1.66
$
1.26
Discontinued operations
—
(0.94
)
Total earnings per share - diluted
$
1.66
$
0.33
Weighted average shares of common stock used in computing diluted
earnings per share
26,557
27,401
Six Months Ended August 31,
2018
2017
Sales revenue, net (9)
$
748,227
100.0
%
$
670,440
100.0
%
Cost of goods sold
446,496
59.7
%
395,393
59.0
%
Gross profit
301,731
40.3
%
275,047
41.0
%
SG&A (9)
205,160
27.4
%
200,757
29.9
%
Asset impairment charges (8)
—
—
%
4,000
0.6
%
Restructuring charges (3)
2,584
0.3
%
—
—
%
Operating income
93,987
12.6
%
70,290
10.5
%
Nonoperating income, net
160
—
%
247
—
%
Interest expense
(5,442
)
(0.7
)%
(7,479
)
(1.1
)%
Income before income tax
88,705
11.9
%
63,058
9.4
%
Income tax expense
6,515
0.9
%
1,178
0.2
%
Income from continuing operations
82,190
11.0
%
61,880
9.2
%
Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
(381
)
(0.1
)%
(47,079
)
(7.0
)%
Net income
$
81,809
10.9
%
$
14,801
2.2
%
Earnings (loss) per share - diluted:
Continuing operations
$
3.09
$
2.26
Discontinued operations
(0.01
)
(1.72
)
Total earnings per share - diluted
$
3.07
$
0.54
Weighted average shares of common stock used in computing diluted
earnings per share
26,612
27,323
HELEN OF TROY LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed
Consolidated Statements of Income and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP
Financial Measures – Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Income and
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (“EPS”) (1) (Unaudited) (in
thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended August 31, 2018
As Reported
(GAAP)
Adjustments
Adjusted
(Non-GAAP)
Sales revenue, net (9)
$
393,548
100.0
%
$
—
$
393,548
100.0
%
Cost of goods sold
238,375
60.6
%
—
238,375
60.6
%
Gross profit
155,173
39.4
%
—
155,173
39.4
%
SG&A (9)
103,654
26.3
%
(3,402
)
(4)
95,563
24.3
%
(4,689
)
(5)
Asset impairment charges (8)
—
—
%
—
—
—
%
Restructuring charges (3)
859
0.2
%
(859
)
(3)
—
—
%
Operating income
50,660
12.9
%
8,950
59,610
15.1
%
Nonoperating income, net
85
—
%
—
85
—
%
Interest expense
(2,755
)
(0.7
)%
—
(2,755
)
(0.7
)%
Income before income tax
47,990
12.2
%
8,950
56,940
14.5
%
Income tax expense
3,973
1.0
%
434
4,407
1.1
%
Income from continuing operations
44,017
11.2
%
8,516
52,533
13.3
%
Diluted EPS from continuing operations
$
1.66
$
0.32
$
1.98
Weighted average shares of common stock used in computing diluted EPS
26,557
26,557
Three Months Ended August 31, 2017
As Reported
(GAAP)
Adjustments
Adjusted
(Non-GAAP)
Sales revenue, net (9)
$
344,949
100.0
%
$
—
$
344,949
100.0
%
Cost of goods sold
201,472
58.4
%
—
201,472
58.4
%
Gross profit
143,477
41.6
%
—
143,477
41.6
%
SG&A (9)
103,770
30.1
%
(4,690
)
(4)
92,392
26.8
%
(3,092
)
(5)
(3,596
)
(7)
Asset impairment charges (8)
—
—
%
—
—
—
%
Restructuring charges (3)
—
—
%
—
—
—
%
Operating income
39,707
11.5
%
11,378
51,085
14.8
%
Nonoperating income, net
81
—
%
—
81
—
%
Interest expense
(3,754
)
(1.1
)%
—
(3,754
)
(1.1
)%
Income before income tax
36,034
10.4
%
11,378
47,412
13.7
%
Income tax expense
1,462
0.4
%
743
2,205
0.6
%
Income from continuing operations
34,572
10.0
%
10,635
45,207
13.1
%
Diluted EPS from continuing operations
$
1.26
$
0.39
$
1.65
Weighted average shares of common stock used in computing diluted EPS
27,401
27,401
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Reconciliation of
Non-GAAP Financial Measures – Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Income
and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (“EPS”) (1) (Unaudited) (in
thousands, except per share data)
Six Months Ended August 31, 2018
As Reported
(GAAP)
Adjustments
Adjusted
(Non-GAAP)
Sales revenue, net (9)
$
748,227
100.0
%
$
—
$
748,227
100.0
%
Cost of goods sold
446,496
59.7
%
—
446,496
59.7
%
Gross profit
301,731
40.3
%
—
301,731
40.3
%
SG&A (9)
205,160
27.4
%
(7,522
)
(4)
186,625
24.9
%
(11,013
)
(5)
Asset impairment charges (8)
—
—
%
—
—
—
%
Restructuring charges (3)
2,584
0.3
%
(2,584
)
(3)
—
—
%
Operating income
93,987
12.6
%
21,119
115,106
15.4
%
Nonoperating income, net
160
—
%
—
160
—
%
Interest expense
(5,442
)
(0.7
)%
—
(5,442
)
(0.7
)%
Income before income tax
88,705
11.9
%
21,119
109,824
14.7
%
Income tax expense
6,515
0.9
%
979
7,494
1.0
%
Income from continuing operations
82,190
11.0
%
20,140
102,330
13.7
%
Diluted EPS from continuing operations
$
3.09
$
0.76
$
3.85
Weighted average shares of common stock used in computing diluted EPS
26,612
26,612
Six Months Ended August 31, 2017
As Reported
(GAAP)
Adjustments
Adjusted
(Non-GAAP)
Sales revenue, net (9)
$
670,440
100.0
%
$
—
$
670,440
100.0
%
Cost of goods sold
395,393
59.0
%
—
395,393
59.0
%
Gross profit
275,047
41.0
%
—
275,047
41.0
%
SG&A (9)
200,757
29.9
%
(9,538
)
(4)
181,393
27.1
%
(6,230
)
(5)
(3,596
)
(7)
Asset impairment charges (8)
4,000
0.6
%
(4,000
)
(8)
—
—
%
Restructuring charges (3)
—
—
%
—
—
—
%
Operating income
70,290
10.5
%
23,364
93,654
14.0
%
Nonoperating income, net
247
—
%
—
247
—
%
Interest expense
(7,479
)
(1.1
)%
—
(7,479
)
(1.1
)%
Income before income tax
63,058
9.4
%
23,364
86,422
12.9
%
Income tax expense
1,178
0.2
%
1,749
2,927
0.4
%
Income from continuing operations
61,880
9.2
%
21,615
83,495
12.5
%
Diluted EPS from continuing operations
$
2.26
$
0.79
$
3.06
Weighted average shares of common stock used in computing diluted EPS
27,323
27,323
Consolidated and Segment Net Sales, Operating Margin and Adjusted
Operating Margin (non-GAAP) (1) (Unaudited) (in
thousands)
Three Months Ended August 31,
Housewares
Health & Home
Beauty
Total
Fiscal 2018 sales revenue, net
$
115,124
$
146,063
$
83,762
$
344,949
Core business growth (decline)
22,340
29,588
(3,076
)
48,852
Impact of foreign currency
34
132
(419
)
(253
)
Change in sales revenue, net
22,374
29,720
(3,495
)
48,599
Fiscal 2019 sales revenue, net
$
137,498
$
175,783
$
80,267
$
393,548
Total net sales revenue growth (decline)
19.4
%
20.3
%
(4.2
)%
14.1
%
Core business growth (decline)
19.4
%
20.3
%
(3.7
)%
14.2
%
Impact of foreign currency
—
%
0.1
%
(0.5
)%
(0.1
)%
Operating margin (GAAP)
Fiscal 2019
20.6
%
7.8
%
10.8
%
12.9
%
Fiscal 2018
20.3
%
5.1
%
10.7
%
11.5
%
Adjusted operating margin (non-GAAP)
Fiscal 2019
22.4
%
10.5
%
12.8
%
15.1
%
Fiscal 2018
22.4
%
9.6
%
13.6
%
14.8
%
Six Months Ended August 31,
Housewares
Health & Home
Beauty
Total
Fiscal 2018 sales revenue, net
$
213,789
$
294,352
$
162,299
$
670,440
Core business growth (decline)
40,586
41,971
(7,974
)
74,583
Impact of foreign currency
426
2,891
(113
)
3,204
Change in sales revenue, net
41,012
44,862
(8,087
)
77,787
Fiscal 2019 sales revenue, net
$
254,801
$
339,214
$
154,212
$
748,227
Total net sales revenue growth (decline)
19.2
%
15.2
%
(5.0
)%
11.6
%
Core business growth (decline)
19.0
%
14.3
%
(4.9
)%
11.1
%
Impact of foreign currency
0.2
%
1.0
%
(0.1
)%
0.5
%
Operating margin (GAAP)
Fiscal 2019
19.8
%
9.8
%
6.6
%
12.6
%
Fiscal 2018
19.3
%
7.4
%
4.5
%
10.5
%
Adjusted operating margin (non-GAAP)
Fiscal 2019
22.1
%
12.8
%
9.9
%
15.4
%
Fiscal 2018
21.2
%
10.9
%
10.0
%
14.0
%
Leadership Brand Net Sales Revenue (1) (2) (Unaudited) (in
thousands)
Three Months Ended August 31,
Six Months Ended August 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Leadership Brand sales revenue, net
$
319,045
$
264,860
$
599,804
$
509,706
All other sales revenue, net
74,503
80,089
148,423
160,734
Total sales revenue, net
$
393,548
$
344,949
$
748,227
$
670,440
SELECTED OTHER DATA Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial
Measures – GAAP Operating Income to Adjusted Operating Income (non-GAAP)
(1) (Unaudited) (in thousands)
Three Months Ended August 31, 2018
Housewares
Health & Home
Beauty
Total
Operating income, as reported (GAAP)
$
28,329
20.6
%
$
13,631
7.8
%
$
8,700
10.8
%
$
50,660
12.9
%
Restructuring charges (3)
—
—
—
—
859
1.1
%
859
0.2
%
Subtotal
28,329
20.6
%
13,631
7.8
%
9,559
11.9
%
51,519
13.1
%
Amortization of intangible assets
511
0.4
%
2,704
1.5
%
186
0.2
%
3,401
0.9
%
Non-cash share-based compensation
1,994
1.5
%
2,156
1.2
%
539
0.7
%
4,689
1.2
%
Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP)
$
30,834
22.4
%
$
18,491
10.5
%
$
10,284
12.8
%
$
59,609
15.1
%
Three Months Ended August 31, 2017
Housewares
Health & Home
Beauty
Total
Operating income, as reported (GAAP)
$
23,340
20.3
%
$
7,415
5.1
%
$
8,952
10.7
%
$
39,707
11.5
%
TRU bankruptcy charge (7)
956
0.8
%
2,640
1.8
%
—
—
3,596
1.0
%
Subtotal
24,296
21.1
%
10,055
6.9
%
8,952
10.7
%
43,303
12.6
%
Amortization of intangible assets
485
0.4
%
2,790
1.9
%
1,415
1.7
%
4,690
1.4
%
Non-cash share-based compensation
$
970
0.8
%
$
1,132
0.8
%
$
990
1.2
%
$
3,092
0.9
%
Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP)
$
25,751
22.4
%
$
13,977
9.6
%
$
11,357
13.6
%
$
51,085
14.8
%
Six Months Ended August 31, 2018
Housewares
Health & Home
Beauty
Total
Operating income, as reported (GAAP)
$
50,512
19.8
%
$
33,288
9.8
%
$
10,187
6.6
%
$
93,987
12.6
%
Restructuring charges (3)
760
0.3
%
358
0.1
%
1,466
1.0
%
2,584
0.3
%
Subtotal
51,272
20.1
%
33,646
9.9
%
11,653
7.6
%
96,571
12.9
%
Amortization of intangible assets
985
0.4
%
5,408
1.6
%
1,129
0.7
%
7,522
1.0
%
Non-cash share-based compensation
3,980
1.6
%
4,482
1.3
%
2,551
1.7
%
11,013
1.5
%
Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP)
$
56,237
22.1
%
$
43,536
12.8
%
$
15,333
9.9
%
$
115,106
15.4
%
Six Months Ended August 31, 2017
Housewares
Health & Home
Beauty
Total
Operating income, as reported (GAAP)
$
41,276
19.3
%
$
21,659
7.4
%
$
7,355
4.5
%
$
70,290
10.5
%
Asset impairment charges (8)
—
—
—
—
4,000
2.5
%
4,000
0.6
%
TRU bankruptcy charge (7)
956
0.4
%
2,640
0.9
%
—
—
3,596
0.5
%
Subtotal
42,232
19.8
%
24,299
8.3
%
11,355
7.0
%
77,886
11.6
%
Amortization of intangible assets
1,129
0.5
%
5,576
1.9
%
2,833
1.7
%
9,538
1.4
%
Non-cash share-based compensation
1,941
0.9
%
2,260
0.8
%
2,029
1.3
%
6,230
0.9
%
Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP)
$
45,302
21.2
%
$
32,135
10.9
%
$
16,217
10.0
%
$
93,654
14.0
%
SELECTED OTHER DATA Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial
Measures - EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes,
Depreciation and Amortization) and Adjusted EBITDA by Segment (1) (Unaudited) (in
thousands)
Three Months Ended August 31, 2018
Housewares
Health & Home
Beauty
Total
Operating income, as reported (GAAP)
$
28,329
$
13,631
$
8,700
$
50,660
Depreciation and amortization, excluding amortized interest
1,522
4,229
1,562
7,313
Nonoperating income, net
—
—
85
85
EBITDA (non-GAAP)
29,851
17,860
10,347
58,058
Add: Restructuring charges (3)
—
—
859
859
Non-cash share-based compensation
1,994
2,156
539
4,689
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
$
31,845
$
20,016
$
11,745
$
63,606
Three Months Ended August 31, 2017
Housewares
Health & Home
Beauty
Total
Operating income, as reported (GAAP)
$
23,340
$
7,415
$
8,952
$
39,707
Depreciation and amortization, excluding amortized interest
1,419
4,183
2,813
8,415
Nonoperating income, net
—
—
81
81
EBITDA (non-GAAP)
24,759
11,598
11,846
48,203
Add: TRU bankruptcy charge (7)
956
2,640
—
3,596
Non-cash share-based compensation
970
1,132
990
3,092
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
$
26,685
$
15,370
$
12,836
$
54,891
Six Months Ended August 31, 2018
Housewares
Health & Home
Beauty
Total
Operating income, as reported (GAAP)
$
50,512
$
33,288
$
10,187
$
93,987
Depreciation and amortization, excluding amortized interest
3,006
8,377
3,912
15,295
Nonoperating income, net
—
—
160
160
EBITDA (non-GAAP)
53,518
41,665
14,259
109,442
Add: Restructuring charges (3)
760
358
1,466
2,584
Non-cash share-based compensation
3,980
4,482
2,551
11,013
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
$
58,258
$
46,505
$
18,276
$
123,039
Six Months Ended August 31, 2017
Housewares
Health & Home
Beauty
Total
Operating income, as reported (GAAP)
$
41,276
$
21,659
$
7,355
$
70,290
Depreciation and amortization, excluding amortized interest
2,846
8,321
5,589
16,756
Nonoperating income, net
—
—
247
247
EBITDA (non-GAAP)
44,122
29,980
13,191
87,293
Add: TRU bankruptcy charge (7)
956
2,640
—
3,596
Non-cash asset impairment charges
—
—
4,000
4,000
Non-cash share-based compensation
1,941
2,260
2,029
6,230
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
$
47,019
$
34,880
$
19,220
$
101,119
Reconciliation of GAAP Income and Diluted Earnings Per Share(“EPS”)
from Continuing Operations to Adjusted Income and Adjusted EPS from
Continuing Operations (non-GAAP) (1)(Unaudited) (dollars in
thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended August 31, 2018
Income from Continuing Operations
Diluted EPS
Before Tax
Tax
Net of Tax
Before Tax
Tax
Net of Tax
As reported (GAAP)
$
47,990
$
3,973
$
44,017
$
1.81
$
0.15
$
1.66
Restructuring charges (3)
859
41
818
0.03
—
0.03
Subtotal
48,849
4,014
44,835
1.84
0.15
1.69
Amortization of intangible assets
3,402
56
3,346
0.13
—
0.13
Non-cash share-based compensation
4,689
337
4,352
0.18
0.01
0.16
Adjusted (non-GAAP)
$
56,940
$
4,407
$
52,533
$
2.14
$
0.17
$
1.98
Weighted average shares of common stock used in computing diluted EPS
26,557
Three Months Ended August 31, 2017
Income from Continuing Operations
Diluted EPS
Before Tax
Tax
Net of Tax
Before Tax
Tax
Net of Tax
As reported (GAAP)
$
36,034
$
1,462
$
34,572
$
1.32
$
0.05
$
1.26
TRU bankruptcy charge (7)
3,596
204
3,392
0.13
0.01
0.12
Subtotal
39,630
1,666
37,964
1.45
0.06
1.39
Amortization of intangible assets
4,690
198
4,492
0.17
0.01
0.16
Non-cash share-based compensation
3,092
341
2,751
0.11
0.01
0.10
Adjusted (non-GAAP)
$
47,412
$
2,205
$
45,207
$
1.73
$
0.08
$
1.65
Weighted average shares of common stock used in computing diluted EPS
27,401
Six Months Ended August 31, 2018
Income from Continuing Operations
Diluted EPS
Before Tax
Tax
Net of Tax
Before Tax
Tax
Net of Tax
As reported (GAAP)
$
88,705
$
6,515
$
82,190
$
3.33
$
0.24
$
3.09
Restructuring charges (3)
2,584
183
2,401
0.10
0.01
0.09
Subtotal
91,289
6,698
84,591
3.43
0.25
3.18
Amortization of intangible assets
7,522
190
7,332
0.28
0.01
0.28
Non-cash share-based compensation
11,013
606
10,407
0.41
0.02
0.39
Adjusted (non-GAAP)
$
109,824
$
7,494
$
102,330
$
4.13
$
0.28
$
3.85
Weighted average shares of common stock used in computing diluted EPS
26,612
Six Months Ended August 31, 2017
Income from Continuing Operations
Diluted EPS
Before Tax
Tax
Net of Tax
Before Tax
Tax
Net of Tax
As reported (GAAP)
$
63,058
$
1,178
$
61,880
$
2.31
$
0.04
$
2.26
Asset impairment charges
4,000
418
3,582
0.15
0.02
0.13
TRU bankruptcy charge (7)
3,596
204
3,392
0.13
0.01
0.12
Subtotal
70,654
1,800
68,854
2.59
0.07
2.52
Amortization of intangible assets
9,538
447
9,091
0.35
0.02
0.33
Non-cash share-based compensation
6,230
680
5,550
0.23
0.02
0.20
Adjusted (non-GAAP)
$
86,422
$
2,927
$
83,495
$
3.16
$
0.11
$
3.06
Weighted average shares of common stock used in computing diluted EPS
27,323
Selected Consolidated Balance Sheet, Cash Flow and Liquidity
Information (6) (Unaudited) (in thousands)
August 31,
2018
2017
Balance Sheet:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
19,915
$
14,095
Receivables, net
313,615
243,548
Inventory, net
284,828
318,701
Total assets, current
636,367
589,098
Total assets
1,694,588
1,651,711
Total liabilities, current
298,007
308,120
Total long-term liabilities
320,841
444,192
Total debt
301,076
444,266
Consolidated stockholders' equity
1,075,740
1,037,339
Liquidity:
Working capital
$
338,360
$
280,978
Six Months Ended August 31,
2018
2017
Cash Flow:
Depreciation and amortization
$
15,295
$
16,756
Net cash provided by operating activities
37,311
59,404
Capital and intangible asset expenditures
13,061
7,605
Net debt proceeds (repayments)
10,700
(42,000
)
Payments for repurchases of common stock
37,067
—
Fiscal 2019 Revised Outlook for Net Sales Revenue After Adoption of
Revenue Recognition Standard (Unaudited) (in
thousands)
Fiscal 2018
Revised Outlook for Fiscal 2019
Net sales revenue prior to adoption
$
1,489,747
$
1,548,000
—
$
1,573,000
Reclassification of expense from SG&A to net sales revenue
(10,901
)
(13,000
)
—
(13,000
)
Expected net sales revenue after adoption
$
1,478,846
$
1,535,000
—
$
1,560,000
Fiscal 2019 net sales revenue growth after adoption
3.8
%
—
5.5%
Reconciliation of Fiscal 2019 Outlook for GAAP Diluted Earnings Per
Share (“EPS”) from Continuing Operations to Adjusted Diluted EPS from
Continuing Operations (non-GAAP) (1) (Unaudited)
Six Months Ended August 31, 2018
Outlook for the
Balance of the
Fiscal Year
(Six Months)
Revised Outlook Fiscal 2019
Diluted EPS from continuing operations, as reported (GAAP)
$
3.09
$
3.22
—
$
3.37
$
6.31
—
$
6.46
Restructuring charges, net of tax
0.09
0.01
—
0.04
0.10
—
0.13
Subtotal
3.18
3.23
—
3.41
6.41
—
6.59
Amortization of intangible assets, net of tax
0.28
0.23
—
0.25
0.51
—
0.53
Non-cash share-based compensation, net of tax
0.39
0.34
—
0.39
0.73
—
0.78
Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations (non-GAAP)
This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures. Leadership
Brand net sales revenue, adjusted operating income, adjusted
operating margin, adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted income,
adjusted diluted earnings per share, EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA
(“Non-GAAP measures”) that are discussed in the accompanying press
release or in the preceding tables may be considered non-GAAP
financial information as contemplated by SEC Regulation G, Rule 100.
Accordingly, we are providing the preceding tables that reconcile
these measures to their corresponding GAAP-based measures presented
in our Consolidated Statements of Income in the accompanying tables
to the press release. The Company believes that these non-GAAP
measures provide useful information to management and investors
regarding financial and business trends relating to its financial
condition and results of operations. We believe that these non-GAAP
financial measures, in combination with the Company’s financial
results calculated in accordance with GAAP, provide investors with
additional perspective regarding the impact of certain charges on
net income and earnings per share. We also believe that these
non-GAAP measures facilitate a more direct comparison of the
Company’s performance with its competitors. We further believe that
including the excluded charges would not accurately reflect the
underlying performance of the Company’s continuing operations for
the period in which the charges are incurred, even though such
charges may be incurred and reflected in the Company’s GAAP
financial results in the near future. Additionally, the non-GAAP
measures are used by management for measuring and evaluating the
Company’s performance. The material limitation associated with the
use of the non-GAAP measures is that the non-GAAP measures do not
reflect the full economic impact of the Company’s activities. These
non-GAAP measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, are not
an alternative to GAAP financial information, and may be calculated
differently than non-GAAP financial information disclosed by other
companies. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on
non-GAAP information.
(2)
Leadership Brand net sales consists of revenue from the OXO,
Honeywell, Braun, PUR, Hydro Flask, Vicks and Hot Tools brands.
(3)
Charges incurred in conjunction with the Company’s restructuring
plan (Project Refuel) for the three and six months ended August 31,
2018, with no comparable charges for the same period last year.
(4)
Amortization of intangible assets.
(5)
Non-cash share-based compensation.
(6)
Amounts presented are from continuing operations with the exception
of stockholders’ equity, which is presented on a consolidated basis
and includes discontinued operations.
(7)
A $3.6 million charge ($3.4 million after tax) related to the Toys
“R” Us, Inc. (“TRU”) bankruptcy for both the three and six months
ended August 31, 2017.
(8)
There were no asset impairment charges recorded in continuing
operations during the three months ended August 31, 2018 and 2017,
respectively. There were no asset impairment charges recorded in
continuing operations during the six months ended August 31, 2018,
compared to a pre-tax non-cash asset impairment charge of $4.0
million recorded during the six months ended August 31, 2017 in our
Beauty segment.
(9)
We adopted ASU 2014-09 in the first quarter of fiscal 2019 and have
reclassified amounts in the prior year’s statement of income to
conform to the current period’s presentation, as follows: