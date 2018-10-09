Helen of Troy Limited : Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results 0 10/09/2018 | 12:46pm CEST Send by mail :

• GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) from Continuing Operations of $1.66

• Adjusted Diluted EPS from Continuing Operations of $1.98

• Increases Fiscal 2019 Diluted EPS from Continuing Operations Outlook to $6.31 - $6.46

• Increases Fiscal 2019 Adjusted Diluted EPS from Continuing Operations Outlook to $7.65 - $7.90

• Increases Fiscal 2019 Consolidated Net Sales Outlook to $1.535 - $1.560 billion Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE), designer, developer and worldwide marketer of consumer brand-name housewares, health and home and beauty products, today reported results for the three-month period ended August 31, 2018. Following the divestiture of Healthy Directions on December 20, 2017, the Company no longer consolidates the Nutritional Supplements segment’s operating results. That former segment’s operating results are included in the Company’s financial statements and classified as discontinued operations for all periods presented. Executive Summary – Second Quarter of Fiscal 2019 Consolidated net sales revenue increase of 14.1%, including: An increase in Leadership Brand net sales of approximately 20.5% An increase in online channel net sales of approximately 16.1% Core business growth of 14.2%

GAAP operating income of $50.7 million, or 12.9% of net sales, which includes $0.9 million in restructuring charges, compared to $39.7 million, or 11.5% of net sales for the same period last year, which included a $3.6 million charge related to the bankruptcy of Toys "R" Us ("TRU")

Non-GAAP adjusted operating income growth of 16.7% to $59.6 million, or 15.1% of net sales, compared to $51.1 million, or 14.8% of net sales, for the same period last year

GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations of $1.66, which includes $0.03 per share of restructuring charges, compared to $1.26 for the same period last year, which included a $0.12 per share charge related to the TRU bankruptcy

Non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations growth of 20.0% to $1.98, compared to $1.65 for the same period last year Julien R. Mininberg, Chief Executive Officer, stated: “Our business generated excellent results in the second quarter as we continued to benefit from the strategic choices we made as part of our transformation plan. These choices included disciplined investments in our Leadership Brands, our infrastructure and our people, which contributed to a net sales increase of 14.1% and an increase in adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations of 20.0%. Net sales for our Leadership Brands grew 20.5%, and our online sales increased 16% to represent 15% of total net sales in the quarter. We experienced strong point of sales trends as well as healthy customer replenishment in the majority of our businesses. We also improved our consolidated adjusted operating margin as we benefited from more sales of our higher-margin Leadership Brands, better operating leverage and further efficiencies from our shared services platform. Our second quarter performance caps a strong first half with net sales growth of 11.6%, Leadership Brands net sales growth of 17.7%, and adjusted EPS growth of 25.8%.” Mr. Mininberg continued: “Based on the strength of the first half of the fiscal year, we are pleased to be increasing our full year outlook. While the second half of the year is not without its challenges, including the impact of expected commodity and freight inflation, and the adverse impact of tariffs, we believe we have the right plans in place to help mitigate the majority of these factors and further increase our marketing investment behind our Leadership Brands in the remainder of the fiscal year.” Mr. Mininberg concluded: “Our multi-year results reflect our organization's disciplined execution of Helen of Troy's transformation plan. An important element of that plan is ownership behavior. Our 1,500 associates around the world feel and act like passionate owners. As we honor their contributions that made Helen of Troy the company it is today, and reinforce their role in our future, we recently awarded associates at all levels and all locations 50 Helen of Troy stock units. This is a fitting number as we proudly celebrate our 50th Anniversary. We are confident this award will make our associates even more deeply connected to the company, and to each other, and to continue to think and act in the best interests of our shareholders.” Three Months Ended August 31, Housewares Health & Home Beauty Total Fiscal 2018 sales revenue, net $ 115,124 $ 146,063 $ 83,762 $ 344,949 Core business growth (decline) 22,340 29,588 (3,076 ) 48,852 Impact of foreign currency 34 132 (419 ) (253 ) Change in sales revenue, net 22,374 29,720 (3,495 ) 48,599 Fiscal 2019 sales revenue, net $ 137,498 $ 175,783 $ 80,267 $ 393,548 Total net sales revenue growth (decline) 19.4 % 20.3 % (4.2 )% 14.1 % Core business growth (decline) 19.4 % 20.3 % (3.7 )% 14.2 % Impact of foreign currency — % 0.1 % (0.5 )% (0.1 )% Operating margin (GAAP) Fiscal 2019 20.6 % 7.8 % 10.8 % 12.9 % Fiscal 2018 20.3 % 5.1 % 10.7 % 11.5 % Adjusted operating margin (non-GAAP) Fiscal 2019 22.4 % 10.5 % 12.8 % 15.1 % Fiscal 2018 22.4 % 9.6 % 13.6 % 14.8 % Consolidated Operating Results - Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Compared to Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Consolidated net sales revenue increased 14.1% to $393.5 million compared to $344.9 million, primarily due to an increase in brick and mortar sales in our Housewares and Health & Home segments, growth in online sales and growth in international sales. Net sales from our Leadership Brands increased 20.5% to $319.0 million, compared to $264.9 million. These factors were partially offset by lower brick and mortar sales and the rationalization of certain brands and products in our Beauty segment and the unfavorable impact from foreign currency fluctuations of approximately $0.3 million, or 0.1%. The Company reclassified $2.3 million of expense from selling, general and administrative expense ("SG&A") to a reduction of net sales revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2018 to conform with ASU 2014-09 “Revenue from Contracts with Customers”. Please refer to Note 8 of the accompanying schedules to the press release for additional information.

Consolidated gross profit margin decreased 2.2 percentage points to 39.4%, compared to 41.6%. The decrease in consolidated gross profit margin is primarily due to less favorable product and channel mix and a higher mix of shipments made on a direct import basis, partially offset by margin lift from growth in our Leadership Brands.

Consolidated SG&A as a percentage of sales decreased by 3.8 percentage points to 26.3% of net sales compared to 30.1%. The decrease is primarily due to the favorable comparative impact of a $3.6 million charge related to the bankruptcy of TRU for the same period last year, improved distribution and logistics efficiency, the favorable impact of a higher mix of shipments made on a direct import basis, lower amortization expense and the impact that higher overall net sales had on operating leverage. These factors were partially offset by higher share-based compensation expense related to long-term incentive plans.

Consolidated operating income was $50.7 million, or 12.9% of net sales, compared to $39.7 million, or 11.5% of net sales. Operating income for the second quarter of fiscal 2019 includes pre-tax restructuring charges of $0.9 million, compared to a $3.6 million charge related to the TRU bankruptcy for the same period last year. The effect of these items favorably impacted the year-over-year comparison of operating margin by 0.8 percentage points. The remaining improvement in consolidated operating margin primarily reflects improved distribution and logistics efficiency, lower amortization expense, the favorable impact of increased operating leverage from net sales growth and the favorable margin impact from Leadership Brand growth. These factors were partially offset by a less favorable channel and product mix and higher share-based compensation expense related to long-term incentive plans.

The effective tax rate was 8.3%, compared to an effective tax rate of 4.1% for the same period last year, which included a $2.2 million benefit related to the favorable resolution of an uncertain tax position.

Income from continuing operations was $44.0 million, or $1.66 per diluted share on 26.6 million weighted average shares outstanding, compared to $34.6 million, or $1.26 per diluted share on 27.4 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding. Income from continuing operations for the second quarter of fiscal 2019 includes after-tax restructuring charges of $0.8 million, or $0.03 per share. This compares to after-tax charges related to the TRU bankruptcy of $3.4 million, or $0.12 per share, in the second quarter of fiscal 2018.

There was no income or loss from discontinued operations for the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Loss from discontinued operations was $25.6 million or $0.94 per share, for the second quarter of fiscal 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA (EBITDA excluding restructuring charges, TRU bankruptcy charge, non-cash asset impairment charges, and non‐cash share-based compensation, as applicable) increased 15.9% to $63.6 million compared to $54.9 million. On an adjusted basis for the second quarters of fiscal 2019 and 2018, excluding restructuring charges, TRU bankruptcy charge, non-cash asset impairment charges, non‐cash share-based compensation, and non-cash amortization of intangible assets, as applicable: Adjusted operating income increased $8.5 million, or 16.7%, to $59.6 million, or 15.1% of net sales, compared to $51.1 million, or 14.8% of net sales. The 0.3 percentage point increase in adjusted operating margin primarily reflects improved distribution and logistics efficiency, the favorable impact of increased operating leverage from net sales growth and the favorable margin impact from Leadership Brand growth. These factors were partially offset by a less favorable channel and product mix.

Adjusted income from continuing operations increased $7.3 million, or 16.2%, to $52.5 million, or $1.98 per diluted share, compared to $45.2 million, or $1.65 per diluted share. The 20.0% increase in adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations was primarily due to the impact of higher adjusted operating income in our Health & Home and Housewares business segments, lower interest expense and lower weighted average diluted shares outstanding compared to the same period last year. Segment Operating Results - Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Compared to Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Housewares net sales increased by 19.4% primarily due to point of sale growth with existing domestic customers, higher sales in the club channel, an increase in online sales, new product introductions and an increase in certain customer inventory levels compared to the prior year. These factors were partially offset by lower international sales. GAAP operating margin was 20.6% compared to 20.3%. The 0.3 percentage point increase in operating margin was primarily due to the favorable comparative impact of a $1.0 million charge related to the bankruptcy of TRU for the same period last year, a higher mix of Hydro Flask sales, improved distribution and logistics efficiency and the favorable impact of increased operating leverage from net sales growth. These factors were partially offset by less favorable channel mix, higher personnel costs and higher share-based compensation expense related to long-term incentive plans. Segment adjusted operating income increased 19.7% to $30.8 million, or 22.4% of segment net sales, compared to $25.8 million, or 22.4% of segment net sales. Health & Home net sales increased 20.3% primarily due to higher sales of seasonal products, online growth, incremental distribution and shelf space gains with existing customers, and growth in international sales. These factors were partially offset by the unfavorable comparative impact from the retail fill-in of a new product introduction for the same period last year. GAAP operating margin was 7.8% compared to 5.1%. The increase in operating margin was primarily due to the favorable comparative impact of a $2.6 million charge related to the bankruptcy of TRU for the same period last year, the favorable impact of increased operating leverage from net sales growth and improved distribution and logistics efficiency. These factors were partially offset by the margin impact from a less favorable product mix and higher share-based compensation expense related to long-term incentive plans. Segment adjusted operating income increased 32.3% to $18.5 million, or 10.5% of segment net sales, compared to $14.0 million, or 9.6% of segment net sales. Beauty net sales decreased 4.2% primarily driven by a decline in brick and mortar sales and rationalization of certain brands and products. These factors more than offset growth in the online channel. Segment net sales were unfavorably impacted by net foreign currency fluctuations of approximately $0.4 million, or 0.5%. GAAP operating margin was 10.8% compared to 10.7%. The increase in segment operating margin is primarily due to lower media advertising expense, lower amortization, and cost savings from the Company's restructuring plan (Project Refuel). These factors were partially offset by pre-tax restructuring charges of $0.9 million, a less favorable product mix and the unfavorable impact of decreased operating leverage from the decline in net sales. Segment adjusted operating income decreased 9.5% to $10.3 million, or 12.8% of segment net sales, compared to $11.4 million, or 13.6% of segment net sales. Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights - Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Compared to Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Cash and cash equivalents totaled $19.9 million, compared to $14.1 million

Total short- and long-term debt was $301.1 million, compared to $444.3 million, a net decrease of $143.2 million

Accounts receivable turnover was 65.4 days, compared to 61.8 days

Inventory was $284.8 million, compared to $318.7 million, a net decrease of 10.6%. Inventory turnover was 3.3 times compared to 2.8 times

Net cash provided by operating activities in the first half of the fiscal year declined $22.1 million to $37.3 million primarily due to an increase in accounts receivable and a dispute settlement payment of $15.0 million, partially offset by increased net income Fiscal 2019 Annual Outlook For fiscal 2019, the Company is increasing its outlook for consolidated net sales revenue to be in the range of $1.535 to $1.560 billion, which implies consolidated sales growth of 3.8% to 5.5% after accounting for the expected impact from the adoption of ASU 2014-09 “Revenue from Contracts with Customers” (Revenue Recognition Standard) in fiscal 2019 with conforming reclassifications to fiscal 2018. Please refer to the table entitled “Fiscal Year 2019 Outlook for Net Sales Revenue After Adoption of Revenue Recognition Standard” in the accompanying tables to this press release for additional information. The Company’s net sales outlook assumes the severity of the cough/cold/flu season will be in line with historical averages, which unfavorably impacts the year-over-year comparison by 1.1%. The Company’s net sales outlook also assumes that September 2018 foreign currency exchange rates will remain constant for the remainder of the fiscal year. Finally, the Company’s net sales outlook reflects the following expectations by segment: Housewares net sales growth of 9% to 11%;

Health & Home net sales growth of 5% to 7%, including an unfavorable impact of approximately 2.3% from the average cough/cold/flu season assumption; and

Beauty net sales decline in the low- to mid-single digits. The Company is also increasing its EPS outlook, now expecting consolidated GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations of $6.31 to $6.46 and non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations in the range of $7.65 to $7.90, which excludes any asset impairment charges, restructuring charges, share-based compensation expense and intangible asset amortization expense. The Company now expects the year-over-year comparison of adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations to be impacted by an expected increase in growth investments in support of the Company’s Leadership Brands of 18% to 22% in fiscal 2019, an increase from the Company's prior outlook of a 14% to 18% increase. As a result, the Company expects some compression in adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations in the third quarter of the fiscal year. The timing and execution of the Company’s marketing expenditures can vary significantly from planned amounts, which could materially impact adjusted diluted EPS results from quarter to quarter and compared to expectations. The Company’s diluted EPS from continuing operations outlook assumes that September 2018 foreign currency exchange rates will remain constant for the remainder of the fiscal year. The diluted earnings per share outlook is based on an updated estimated weighted average diluted shares outstanding of 26.6 million. As previously announced, the Company has initiated Project Refuel, which is now targeting annualized profit improvement of approximately $8.0 million to $10.0 million over the duration of the plan. The plan is estimated to be completed by the first quarter of fiscal 2020, and the Company now expects to incur total cumulative restructuring charges in the range of $4.4 million to $5.5 million over the period of the plan. The Company now expects a reported GAAP effective tax rate range of 8.5% to 10.5%, and an adjusted effective tax rate range of 8.0% to 10.0% for the full fiscal year 2019. Please refer to the schedule entitled “Effective Tax Rate (GAAP) and Adjusted Effective Tax Rate (Non-GAAP)” in the accompanying tables to this press release. The likelihood and potential impact of any fiscal 2019 acquisitions and divestitures, future asset impairment charges, future foreign currency fluctuations, or further share repurchases are unknown and cannot be reasonably estimated; therefore, they are not included in the Company’s sales and earnings outlook. Conference Call and Webcast The Company will conduct a teleconference in conjunction with today’s earnings release. The teleconference begins at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time today, Tuesday, October 9, 2018. Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial (800) 458-4121 approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the call. The conference call will also be webcast live at: http://investor.hotus.com/. A telephone replay of this call will be available at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on October 9, 2018 until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on October 16, 2018 and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 and entering replay pin number 3657058. A replay of the webcast will remain available on the website for one year. Non-GAAP Financial Measures The Company reports and discusses its operating results using financial measures consistent with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). To supplement its presentation, the Company discloses certain financial measures that may be considered non-GAAP financial measures, such as Leadership Brand net sales, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, which are presented in accompanying tables to this press release along with a reconciliation of these financial measures to their corresponding GAAP-based measures presented in the Company’s condensed consolidated statements of income. All references to our continuing operations exclude the Nutritional Supplements segment. About Helen of Troy Limited Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) is a leading global consumer products company offering creative solutions for its customers through a strong portfolio of well-recognized and widely-trusted brands, including OXO, Hydro Flask, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell, PUR, and Hot Tools. All trademarks herein belong to Helen of Troy Limited (or its affiliates) and/or are used under license from their respective licensors. For more information about Helen of Troy, please visit http://investor.hotus.com/ Forward Looking Statements Certain written and oral statements made by our Company and subsidiaries of our Company may constitute “forward-looking statements” as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This includes statements made in this press release. Generally, the words “anticipates”, “believes”, “expects”, “plans”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “seeks”, “estimates”, “project”, “predict”, “potential”, “continue”, “intends”, and other similar words identify forward-looking statements. All statements that address operating results, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, including statements related to sales, earnings per share results, and statements expressing general expectations about future operating results, are forward-looking statements and are based upon our current expectations and various assumptions. We believe there is a reasonable basis for our expectations and assumptions, but there can be no assurance that we will realize our expectations or that our assumptions will prove correct. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks that could cause them to differ materially from actual results. Accordingly, we caution readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release should be read in conjunction with, and are subject to and qualified by, the risks described in the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended February 28, 2018, and in our other filings with the SEC. Investors are urged to refer to the risk factors referred to above for a description of these risks. Such risks include, among others, our ability to deliver products to our customers in a timely manner and according to their fulfillment standards, the costs of complying with the business demands and requirements of large sophisticated customers, our relationships with key customers and licensors, our dependence on the strength of retail economies and vulnerabilities to any prolonged economic downturn, our dependence on sales to several large customers and the risks associated with any loss or substantial decline in sales to top customers, expectations regarding any proposed restructurings, our recent and future acquisitions or divestitures, including our ability to realize anticipated cost savings, synergies and other benefits along with our ability to effectively integrate acquired businesses or separate divested businesses, circumstances which may contribute to future impairment of goodwill, intangible or other long-lived assets, the retention and recruitment of key personnel, foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, disruptions in U.S., U.K., Eurozone, and other international credit markets, risks associated with weather conditions, the duration and severity of the cold and flu season and other related factors, our dependence on foreign sources of supply and foreign manufacturing, and associated operational risks including, but not limited to, long lead times, consistent local labor availability and capacity, and timely availability of sufficient shipping carrier capacity, labor and energy on cost of goods sold and certain operating expenses, the geographic concentration and peak season capacity of certain U.S. distribution facilities increases our exposure to significant shipping disruptions and added shipping and storage costs, our projections of product demand, sales and net income are highly subjective in nature and future sales and net income could vary in a material amount from such projections, the risks associated with the use of trademarks licensed from and to third parties, our ability to develop and introduce a continuing stream of new products to meet changing consumer preferences, trade barriers, exchange controls, expropriations, and other risks associated with U.S. and foreign operations, the risks associated with significant tariffs or other restrictions on imports from China or any retaliatory trade measures taken by China, the risks to our liquidity as a result of changes to capital market conditions and other constraints or events that impose constraints on our cash resources and ability to operate our business, the costs, complexity and challenges of upgrading and managing our global information systems, the risks associated with information security breaches, the risks associated with product recalls, product liability, other claims, and related litigation against us, the risks associated with accounting for tax positions, tax audits and related disputes with taxing authorities, the risks of potential changes in laws in the U.S. or abroad, including tax laws, regulations or treaties, employment and health insurance laws and regulations, and laws relating to environmental policy, personal data, financial regulation, transportation policy and infrastructure policy along with the costs and complexities of compliance with such laws, and our ability to continue to avoid classification as a controlled foreign corporation. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended August 31, 2018 2017 Sales revenue, net (9) $ 393,548 100.0 % $ 344,949 100.0 % Cost of goods sold 238,375 60.6 % 201,472 58.4 % Gross profit 155,173 39.4 % 143,477 41.6 % Selling, general and administrative expense ("SG&A") (9) 103,654 26.3 % 103,770 30.1 % Asset impairment charges (8) — — % — — % Restructuring charges (3) 859 0.2 % — — % Operating income 50,660 12.9 % 39,707 11.5 % Nonoperating income, net 85 — % 81 — % Interest expense (2,755 ) (0.7 )% (3,754 ) (1.1 )% Income before income tax 47,990 12.2 % 36,034 10.4 % Income tax expense 3,973 1.0 % 1,462 0.4 % Income from continuing operations 44,017 11.2 % 34,572 10.0 % Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax — — % (25,639 ) (7.4 )% Net income $ 44,017 11.2 % $ 8,933 2.6 % Earnings (loss) per share - diluted: Continuing operations $ 1.66 $ 1.26 Discontinued operations — (0.94 ) Total earnings per share - diluted $ 1.66 $ 0.33 Weighted average shares of common stock used in computing diluted earnings per share 26,557 27,401 Six Months Ended August 31, 2018 2017 Sales revenue, net (9) $ 748,227 100.0 % $ 670,440 100.0 % Cost of goods sold 446,496 59.7 % 395,393 59.0 % Gross profit 301,731 40.3 % 275,047 41.0 % SG&A (9) 205,160 27.4 % 200,757 29.9 % Asset impairment charges (8) — — % 4,000 0.6 % Restructuring charges (3) 2,584 0.3 % — — % Operating income 93,987 12.6 % 70,290 10.5 % Nonoperating income, net 160 — % 247 — % Interest expense (5,442 ) (0.7 )% (7,479 ) (1.1 )% Income before income tax 88,705 11.9 % 63,058 9.4 % Income tax expense 6,515 0.9 % 1,178 0.2 % Income from continuing operations 82,190 11.0 % 61,880 9.2 % Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (381 ) (0.1 )% (47,079 ) (7.0 )% Net income $ 81,809 10.9 % $ 14,801 2.2 % Earnings (loss) per share - diluted: Continuing operations $ 3.09 $ 2.26 Discontinued operations (0.01 ) (1.72 ) Total earnings per share - diluted $ 3.07 $ 0.54 Weighted average shares of common stock used in computing diluted earnings per share 26,612 27,323 HELEN OF TROY LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures – Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (“EPS”) (1)

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended August 31, 2018 As Reported (GAAP) Adjustments Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Sales revenue, net (9) $ 393,548 100.0 % $ — $ 393,548 100.0 % Cost of goods sold 238,375 60.6 % — 238,375 60.6 % Gross profit 155,173 39.4 % — 155,173 39.4 % SG&A (9) 103,654 26.3 % (3,402 ) (4) 95,563 24.3 % (4,689 ) (5) Asset impairment charges (8) — — % — — — % Restructuring charges (3) 859 0.2 % (859 ) (3) — — % Operating income 50,660 12.9 % 8,950 59,610 15.1 % Nonoperating income, net 85 — % — 85 — % Interest expense (2,755 ) (0.7 )% — (2,755 ) (0.7 )% Income before income tax 47,990 12.2 % 8,950 56,940 14.5 % Income tax expense 3,973 1.0 % 434 4,407 1.1 % Income from continuing operations 44,017 11.2 % 8,516 52,533 13.3 % Diluted EPS from continuing operations $ 1.66 $ 0.32 $ 1.98 Weighted average shares of common stock used in computing diluted EPS 26,557 26,557 Three Months Ended August 31, 2017 As Reported (GAAP) Adjustments Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Sales revenue, net (9) $ 344,949 100.0 % $ — $ 344,949 100.0 % Cost of goods sold 201,472 58.4 % — 201,472 58.4 % Gross profit 143,477 41.6 % — 143,477 41.6 % SG&A (9) 103,770 30.1 % (4,690 ) (4) 92,392 26.8 % (3,092 ) (5) (3,596 ) (7) Asset impairment charges (8) — — % — — — % Restructuring charges (3) — — % — — — % Operating income 39,707 11.5 % 11,378 51,085 14.8 % Nonoperating income, net 81 — % — 81 — % Interest expense (3,754 ) (1.1 )% — (3,754 ) (1.1 )% Income before income tax 36,034 10.4 % 11,378 47,412 13.7 % Income tax expense 1,462 0.4 % 743 2,205 0.6 % Income from continuing operations 34,572 10.0 % 10,635 45,207 13.1 % Diluted EPS from continuing operations $ 1.26 $ 0.39 $ 1.65 Weighted average shares of common stock used in computing diluted EPS 27,401 27,401 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures – Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (“EPS”) (1)

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data) Six Months Ended August 31, 2018 As Reported (GAAP) Adjustments Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Sales revenue, net (9) $ 748,227 100.0 % $ — $ 748,227 100.0 % Cost of goods sold 446,496 59.7 % — 446,496 59.7 % Gross profit 301,731 40.3 % — 301,731 40.3 % SG&A (9) 205,160 27.4 % (7,522 ) (4) 186,625 24.9 % (11,013 ) (5) Asset impairment charges (8) — — % — — — % Restructuring charges (3) 2,584 0.3 % (2,584 ) (3) — — % Operating income 93,987 12.6 % 21,119 115,106 15.4 % Nonoperating income, net 160 — % — 160 — % Interest expense (5,442 ) (0.7 )% — (5,442 ) (0.7 )% Income before income tax 88,705 11.9 % 21,119 109,824 14.7 % Income tax expense 6,515 0.9 % 979 7,494 1.0 % Income from continuing operations 82,190 11.0 % 20,140 102,330 13.7 % Diluted EPS from continuing operations $ 3.09 $ 0.76 $ 3.85 Weighted average shares of common stock used in computing diluted EPS 26,612 26,612 Six Months Ended August 31, 2017 As Reported (GAAP) Adjustments Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Sales revenue, net (9) $ 670,440 100.0 % $ — $ 670,440 100.0 % Cost of goods sold 395,393 59.0 % — 395,393 59.0 % Gross profit 275,047 41.0 % — 275,047 41.0 % SG&A (9) 200,757 29.9 % (9,538 ) (4) 181,393 27.1 % (6,230 ) (5) (3,596 ) (7) Asset impairment charges (8) 4,000 0.6 % (4,000 ) (8) — — % Restructuring charges (3) — — % — — — % Operating income 70,290 10.5 % 23,364 93,654 14.0 % Nonoperating income, net 247 — % — 247 — % Interest expense (7,479 ) (1.1 )% — (7,479 ) (1.1 )% Income before income tax 63,058 9.4 % 23,364 86,422 12.9 % Income tax expense 1,178 0.2 % 1,749 2,927 0.4 % Income from continuing operations 61,880 9.2 % 21,615 83,495 12.5 % Diluted EPS from continuing operations $ 2.26 $ 0.79 $ 3.06 Weighted average shares of common stock used in computing diluted EPS 27,323 27,323 Consolidated and Segment Net Sales, Operating Margin and Adjusted Operating Margin (non-GAAP) (1)

(Unaudited)

(in thousands) Three Months Ended August 31, Housewares Health & Home Beauty Total Fiscal 2018 sales revenue, net $ 115,124 $ 146,063 $ 83,762 $ 344,949 Core business growth (decline) 22,340 29,588 (3,076 ) 48,852 Impact of foreign currency 34 132 (419 ) (253 ) Change in sales revenue, net 22,374 29,720 (3,495 ) 48,599 Fiscal 2019 sales revenue, net $ 137,498 $ 175,783 $ 80,267 $ 393,548 Total net sales revenue growth (decline) 19.4 % 20.3 % (4.2 )% 14.1 % Core business growth (decline) 19.4 % 20.3 % (3.7 )% 14.2 % Impact of foreign currency — % 0.1 % (0.5 )% (0.1 )% Operating margin (GAAP) Fiscal 2019 20.6 % 7.8 % 10.8 % 12.9 % Fiscal 2018 20.3 % 5.1 % 10.7 % 11.5 % Adjusted operating margin (non-GAAP) Fiscal 2019 22.4 % 10.5 % 12.8 % 15.1 % Fiscal 2018 22.4 % 9.6 % 13.6 % 14.8 % Six Months Ended August 31, Housewares Health & Home Beauty Total Fiscal 2018 sales revenue, net $ 213,789 $ 294,352 $ 162,299 $ 670,440 Core business growth (decline) 40,586 41,971 (7,974 ) 74,583 Impact of foreign currency 426 2,891 (113 ) 3,204 Change in sales revenue, net 41,012 44,862 (8,087 ) 77,787 Fiscal 2019 sales revenue, net $ 254,801 $ 339,214 $ 154,212 $ 748,227 Total net sales revenue growth (decline) 19.2 % 15.2 % (5.0 )% 11.6 % Core business growth (decline) 19.0 % 14.3 % (4.9 )% 11.1 % Impact of foreign currency 0.2 % 1.0 % (0.1 )% 0.5 % Operating margin (GAAP) Fiscal 2019 19.8 % 9.8 % 6.6 % 12.6 % Fiscal 2018 19.3 % 7.4 % 4.5 % 10.5 % Adjusted operating margin (non-GAAP) Fiscal 2019 22.1 % 12.8 % 9.9 % 15.4 % Fiscal 2018 21.2 % 10.9 % 10.0 % 14.0 % Leadership Brand Net Sales Revenue (1) (2)

(Unaudited)

(in thousands) Three Months Ended August 31, Six Months Ended August 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Leadership Brand sales revenue, net $ 319,045 $ 264,860 $ 599,804 $ 509,706 All other sales revenue, net 74,503 80,089 148,423 160,734 Total sales revenue, net $ 393,548 $ 344,949 $ 748,227 $ 670,440 SELECTED OTHER DATA

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures – GAAP Operating Income to Adjusted Operating Income (non-GAAP) (1)

(Unaudited)

(in thousands) Three Months Ended August 31, 2018 Housewares Health & Home Beauty Total Operating income, as reported (GAAP) $ 28,329 20.6 % $ 13,631 7.8 % $ 8,700 10.8 % $ 50,660 12.9 % Restructuring charges (3) — — — — 859 1.1 % 859 0.2 % Subtotal 28,329 20.6 % 13,631 7.8 % 9,559 11.9 % 51,519 13.1 % Amortization of intangible assets 511 0.4 % 2,704 1.5 % 186 0.2 % 3,401 0.9 % Non-cash share-based compensation 1,994 1.5 % 2,156 1.2 % 539 0.7 % 4,689 1.2 % Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) $ 30,834 22.4 % $ 18,491 10.5 % $ 10,284 12.8 % $ 59,609 15.1 % Three Months Ended August 31, 2017 Housewares Health & Home Beauty Total Operating income, as reported (GAAP) $ 23,340 20.3 % $ 7,415 5.1 % $ 8,952 10.7 % $ 39,707 11.5 % TRU bankruptcy charge (7) 956 0.8 % 2,640 1.8 % — — 3,596 1.0 % Subtotal 24,296 21.1 % 10,055 6.9 % 8,952 10.7 % 43,303 12.6 % Amortization of intangible assets 485 0.4 % 2,790 1.9 % 1,415 1.7 % 4,690 1.4 % Non-cash share-based compensation $ 970 0.8 % $ 1,132 0.8 % $ 990 1.2 % $ 3,092 0.9 % Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) $ 25,751 22.4 % $ 13,977 9.6 % $ 11,357 13.6 % $ 51,085 14.8 % Six Months Ended August 31, 2018 Housewares Health & Home Beauty Total Operating income, as reported (GAAP) $ 50,512 19.8 % $ 33,288 9.8 % $ 10,187 6.6 % $ 93,987 12.6 % Restructuring charges (3) 760 0.3 % 358 0.1 % 1,466 1.0 % 2,584 0.3 % Subtotal 51,272 20.1 % 33,646 9.9 % 11,653 7.6 % 96,571 12.9 % Amortization of intangible assets 985 0.4 % 5,408 1.6 % 1,129 0.7 % 7,522 1.0 % Non-cash share-based compensation 3,980 1.6 % 4,482 1.3 % 2,551 1.7 % 11,013 1.5 % Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) $ 56,237 22.1 % $ 43,536 12.8 % $ 15,333 9.9 % $ 115,106 15.4 % Six Months Ended August 31, 2017 Housewares Health & Home Beauty Total Operating income, as reported (GAAP) $ 41,276 19.3 % $ 21,659 7.4 % $ 7,355 4.5 % $ 70,290 10.5 % Asset impairment charges (8) — — — — 4,000 2.5 % 4,000 0.6 % TRU bankruptcy charge (7) 956 0.4 % 2,640 0.9 % — — 3,596 0.5 % Subtotal 42,232 19.8 % 24,299 8.3 % 11,355 7.0 % 77,886 11.6 % Amortization of intangible assets 1,129 0.5 % 5,576 1.9 % 2,833 1.7 % 9,538 1.4 % Non-cash share-based compensation 1,941 0.9 % 2,260 0.8 % 2,029 1.3 % 6,230 0.9 % Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) $ 45,302 21.2 % $ 32,135 10.9 % $ 16,217 10.0 % $ 93,654 14.0 % SELECTED OTHER DATA

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - EBITDA

(Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization) and Adjusted EBITDA by Segment (1)

(Unaudited)

(in thousands) Three Months Ended August 31, 2018 Housewares Health & Home Beauty Total Operating income, as reported (GAAP) $ 28,329 $ 13,631 $ 8,700 $ 50,660 Depreciation and amortization, excluding amortized interest 1,522 4,229 1,562 7,313 Nonoperating income, net — — 85 85 EBITDA (non-GAAP) 29,851 17,860 10,347 58,058 Add: Restructuring charges (3) — — 859 859 Non-cash share-based compensation 1,994 2,156 539 4,689 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 31,845 $ 20,016 $ 11,745 $ 63,606 Three Months Ended August 31, 2017 Housewares Health & Home Beauty Total Operating income, as reported (GAAP) $ 23,340 $ 7,415 $ 8,952 $ 39,707 Depreciation and amortization, excluding amortized interest 1,419 4,183 2,813 8,415 Nonoperating income, net — — 81 81 EBITDA (non-GAAP) 24,759 11,598 11,846 48,203 Add: TRU bankruptcy charge (7) 956 2,640 — 3,596 Non-cash share-based compensation 970 1,132 990 3,092 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 26,685 $ 15,370 $ 12,836 $ 54,891 Six Months Ended August 31, 2018 Housewares Health & Home Beauty Total Operating income, as reported (GAAP) $ 50,512 $ 33,288 $ 10,187 $ 93,987 Depreciation and amortization, excluding amortized interest 3,006 8,377 3,912 15,295 Nonoperating income, net — — 160 160 EBITDA (non-GAAP) 53,518 41,665 14,259 109,442 Add: Restructuring charges (3) 760 358 1,466 2,584 Non-cash share-based compensation 3,980 4,482 2,551 11,013 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 58,258 $ 46,505 $ 18,276 $ 123,039 Six Months Ended August 31, 2017 Housewares Health & Home Beauty Total Operating income, as reported (GAAP) $ 41,276 $ 21,659 $ 7,355 $ 70,290 Depreciation and amortization, excluding amortized interest 2,846 8,321 5,589 16,756 Nonoperating income, net — — 247 247 EBITDA (non-GAAP) 44,122 29,980 13,191 87,293 Add: TRU bankruptcy charge (7) 956 2,640 — 3,596 Non-cash asset impairment charges — — 4,000 4,000 Non-cash share-based compensation 1,941 2,260 2,029 6,230 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 47,019 $ 34,880 $ 19,220 $ 101,119 Reconciliation of GAAP Income and Diluted Earnings Per Share (“EPS”) from Continuing Operations to Adjusted Income and Adjusted EPS from Continuing Operations (non-GAAP) (1)(Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended August 31, 2018 Income from Continuing Operations Diluted EPS Before Tax Tax Net of Tax Before Tax Tax Net of Tax As reported (GAAP) $ 47,990 $ 3,973 $ 44,017 $ 1.81 $ 0.15 $ 1.66 Restructuring charges (3) 859 41 818 0.03 — 0.03 Subtotal 48,849 4,014 44,835 1.84 0.15 1.69 Amortization of intangible assets 3,402 56 3,346 0.13 — 0.13 Non-cash share-based compensation 4,689 337 4,352 0.18 0.01 0.16 Adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 56,940 $ 4,407 $ 52,533 $ 2.14 $ 0.17 $ 1.98 Weighted average shares of common stock used in computing diluted EPS 26,557 Three Months Ended August 31, 2017 Income from Continuing Operations Diluted EPS Before Tax Tax Net of Tax Before Tax Tax Net of Tax As reported (GAAP) $ 36,034 $ 1,462 $ 34,572 $ 1.32 $ 0.05 $ 1.26 TRU bankruptcy charge (7) 3,596 204 3,392 0.13 0.01 0.12 Subtotal 39,630 1,666 37,964 1.45 0.06 1.39 Amortization of intangible assets 4,690 198 4,492 0.17 0.01 0.16 Non-cash share-based compensation 3,092 341 2,751 0.11 0.01 0.10 Adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 47,412 $ 2,205 $ 45,207 $ 1.73 $ 0.08 $ 1.65 Weighted average shares of common stock used in computing diluted EPS 27,401 Six Months Ended August 31, 2018 Income from Continuing Operations Diluted EPS Before Tax Tax Net of Tax Before Tax Tax Net of Tax As reported (GAAP) $ 88,705 $ 6,515 $ 82,190 $ 3.33 $ 0.24 $ 3.09 Restructuring charges (3) 2,584 183 2,401 0.10 0.01 0.09 Subtotal 91,289 6,698 84,591 3.43 0.25 3.18 Amortization of intangible assets 7,522 190 7,332 0.28 0.01 0.28 Non-cash share-based compensation 11,013 606 10,407 0.41 0.02 0.39 Adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 109,824 $ 7,494 $ 102,330 $ 4.13 $ 0.28 $ 3.85 Weighted average shares of common stock used in computing diluted EPS 26,612 Six Months Ended August 31, 2017 Income from Continuing Operations Diluted EPS Before Tax Tax Net of Tax Before Tax Tax Net of Tax As reported (GAAP) $ 63,058 $ 1,178 $ 61,880 $ 2.31 $ 0.04 $ 2.26 Asset impairment charges 4,000 418 3,582 0.15 0.02 0.13 TRU bankruptcy charge (7) 3,596 204 3,392 0.13 0.01 0.12 Subtotal 70,654 1,800 68,854 2.59 0.07 2.52 Amortization of intangible assets 9,538 447 9,091 0.35 0.02 0.33 Non-cash share-based compensation 6,230 680 5,550 0.23 0.02 0.20 Adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 86,422 $ 2,927 $ 83,495 $ 3.16 $ 0.11 $ 3.06 Weighted average shares of common stock used in computing diluted EPS 27,323 Selected Consolidated Balance Sheet, Cash Flow and Liquidity Information (6)

(Unaudited)

(in thousands) August 31, 2018 2017 Balance Sheet: Cash and cash equivalents $ 19,915 $ 14,095 Receivables, net 313,615 243,548 Inventory, net 284,828 318,701 Total assets, current 636,367 589,098 Total assets 1,694,588 1,651,711 Total liabilities, current 298,007 308,120 Total long-term liabilities 320,841 444,192 Total debt 301,076 444,266 Consolidated stockholders' equity 1,075,740 1,037,339 Liquidity: Working capital $ 338,360 $ 280,978 Six Months Ended August 31, 2018 2017 Cash Flow: Depreciation and amortization $ 15,295 $ 16,756 Net cash provided by operating activities 37,311 59,404 Capital and intangible asset expenditures 13,061 7,605 Net debt proceeds (repayments) 10,700 (42,000 ) Payments for repurchases of common stock 37,067 — Fiscal 2019 Revised Outlook for Net Sales Revenue After Adoption of Revenue Recognition Standard

(Unaudited)

(in thousands) Fiscal 2018 Revised Outlook for Fiscal 2019 Net sales revenue prior to adoption $ 1,489,747 $ 1,548,000 — $ 1,573,000 Reclassification of expense from SG&A to net sales revenue (10,901 ) (13,000 ) — (13,000 ) Expected net sales revenue after adoption $ 1,478,846 $ 1,535,000 — $ 1,560,000 Fiscal 2019 net sales revenue growth after adoption 3.8 % — 5.5% Reconciliation of Fiscal 2019 Outlook for GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share (“EPS”) from Continuing Operations to Adjusted Diluted EPS from Continuing Operations (non-GAAP) (1)

(Unaudited) Six Months

Ended August

31, 2018 Outlook for the Balance of the Fiscal Year (Six Months) Revised Outlook Fiscal 2019 Diluted EPS from continuing operations, as reported (GAAP) $ 3.09 $ 3.22 — $ 3.37 $ 6.31 — $ 6.46 Restructuring charges, net of tax 0.09 0.01 — 0.04 0.10 — 0.13 Subtotal 3.18 3.23 — 3.41 6.41 — 6.59 Amortization of intangible assets, net of tax 0.28 0.23 — 0.25 0.51 — 0.53 Non-cash share-based compensation, net of tax 0.39 0.34 — 0.39 0.73 — 0.78 Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations (non-GAAP) $ 3.85 $ 3.80 — $ 4.05 $ 7.65 — $ 7.90 Effective Tax Rate (GAAP) and Adjusted Effective Tax Rate (Non-GAAP) (1)

(Unaudited) Six Months

Ended August

31, 2018 Outlook for the Balance of the Fiscal Year (Six Months) Revised Outlook Fiscal 2019 Effective tax rate, as reported (GAAP) 7.3% 9.4% — 13.1% 8.5% — 10.5% Restructuring charges (0.1)% —% — —% —% — —% Subtotal 7.2% 9.4% — 13.1% 8.5% — 10.5% Amortization of intangible assets (0.3)% (0.3)% — (0.3)% (0.3)% — (0.3)% Non-cash share based compensation (0.1)% (0.2)% — (0.2)% (0.2)% — (0.2)% Adjusted effective tax rate 6.8% 8.9% — 12.6% 8.0% — 10.0% HELEN OF TROY LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES Notes to Press Release (1) This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures. Leadership Brand net sales revenue, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA (“Non-GAAP measures”) that are discussed in the accompanying press release or in the preceding tables may be considered non-GAAP financial information as contemplated by SEC Regulation G, Rule 100. Accordingly, we are providing the preceding tables that reconcile these measures to their corresponding GAAP-based measures presented in our Consolidated Statements of Income in the accompanying tables to the press release. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, in combination with the Company’s financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP, provide investors with additional perspective regarding the impact of certain charges on net income and earnings per share. We also believe that these non-GAAP measures facilitate a more direct comparison of the Company’s performance with its competitors. We further believe that including the excluded charges would not accurately reflect the underlying performance of the Company’s continuing operations for the period in which the charges are incurred, even though such charges may be incurred and reflected in the Company’s GAAP financial results in the near future. Additionally, the non-GAAP measures are used by management for measuring and evaluating the Company’s performance. The material limitation associated with the use of the non-GAAP measures is that the non-GAAP measures do not reflect the full economic impact of the Company’s activities. These non-GAAP measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, are not an alternative to GAAP financial information, and may be calculated differently than non-GAAP financial information disclosed by other companies. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on non-GAAP information. (2) Leadership Brand net sales consists of revenue from the OXO, Honeywell, Braun, PUR, Hydro Flask, Vicks and Hot Tools brands. (3) Charges incurred in conjunction with the Company’s restructuring plan (Project Refuel) for the three and six months ended August 31, 2018, with no comparable charges for the same period last year. (4) Amortization of intangible assets. (5) Non-cash share-based compensation. (6) Amounts presented are from continuing operations with the exception of stockholders’ equity, which is presented on a consolidated basis and includes discontinued operations. (7) A $3.6 million charge ($3.4 million after tax) related to the Toys “R” Us, Inc. (“TRU”) bankruptcy for both the three and six months ended August 31, 2017. (8) There were no asset impairment charges recorded in continuing operations during the three months ended August 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively. There were no asset impairment charges recorded in continuing operations during the six months ended August 31, 2018, compared to a pre-tax non-cash asset impairment charge of $4.0 million recorded during the six months ended August 31, 2017 in our Beauty segment. (9) We adopted ASU 2014-09 in the first quarter of fiscal 2019 and have reclassified amounts in the prior year’s statement of income to conform to the current period’s presentation, as follows: Before Reclassification After Reclassification Statement of Income (in thousands) Three Months Ended August 31, 2017 Reclassification Three Months Ended August 31, 2017 Sales revenue, net $ 347,205 $ (2,256 ) $ 344,949 SG&A $ 106,026 $ (2,256 ) $ 103,770 Before Reclassification After Reclassification Statement of Income (in thousands) Six Months Ended August 31, 2017 Reclassification Six Months Ended August 31, 2017 Sales revenue, net $ 675,191 $ (4,751 ) $ 670,440 SG&A $ 205,508 $ (4,751 ) $ 200,757 View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181009005383/en/

