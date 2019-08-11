PUR : Sends Team of Scientists to Newark, NJ

PUR Water Filtration, a Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ, NM: HELE) business with over thirty years as a leader in the water filtration industry, announced today that it sent a team of its top scientists to Newark, New Jersey, less than 24 hours after being contacted about potential water quality concerns there. The PUR team is working closely with local authorities to understand the situation, assist with the establishment of testing protocols for additional sampling, and help them determine next steps.

In October 2018, the City of Newark began providing PUR faucet mount and pitcher filtration systems to homes in the area. The PUR faucet filters provided to residents are independently tested and certified by NSF International (NSF) to remove 99% of lead at levels up to 10 times the applicable federal and state drinking water standard of 15 parts per billion (ppb). Similarly, the PUR Ultimate Pitcher with lead reduction filters are independently tested and certified by the Water Quality Association (WQA) to remove 99% of lead.* PUR faucet filters are certified for 100 gallons of use each, and pitcher filters are certified for 40 gallons of use each. Both products are only as effective as their replacement filters, so it is important to use and replace the PUR filters as directed for each model.

As part of PUR’s ongoing commitment to help families and communities improve the quality of their water, we will continue to support the City of Newark.

* Average reduction of lead with 150 ppb lead influent water at pH 6.5 & pH 8.5.

