HELEN OF TROY LIMITED

(HELE)
PUR : Sends Team of Scientists to Newark, NJ

08/11/2019 | 08:31pm EDT

PUR Water Filtration, a Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ, NM: HELE) business with over thirty years as a leader in the water filtration industry, announced today that it sent a team of its top scientists to Newark, New Jersey, less than 24 hours after being contacted about potential water quality concerns there. The PUR team is working closely with local authorities to understand the situation, assist with the establishment of testing protocols for additional sampling, and help them determine next steps.

In October 2018, the City of Newark began providing PUR faucet mount and pitcher filtration systems to homes in the area. The PUR faucet filters provided to residents are independently tested and certified by NSF International (NSF) to remove 99% of lead at levels up to 10 times the applicable federal and state drinking water standard of 15 parts per billion (ppb). Similarly, the PUR Ultimate Pitcher with lead reduction filters are independently tested and certified by the Water Quality Association (WQA) to remove 99% of lead.* PUR faucet filters are certified for 100 gallons of use each, and pitcher filters are certified for 40 gallons of use each. Both products are only as effective as their replacement filters, so it is important to use and replace the PUR filters as directed for each model.

As part of PUR’s ongoing commitment to help families and communities improve the quality of their water, we will continue to support the City of Newark.

* Average reduction of lead with 150 ppb lead influent water at pH 6.5 & pH 8.5.

About PUR:

Marketed by the Health and Home division of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ, NM: HELE), PUR® is a leading brand in the at-home water filtration category for faucet water filters, water pitchers and dispensers, replacement filters, and refrigerator filters. MAXION® Filter Technology is PUR’s commitment to superior filtration performance and innovation, by using activated carbon and ion exchange to reduce more contaminants than any other brand. Certified by NSF International and the Water Quality Association for their contamination reduction, PUR’s filtration systems were the first to claim reduction of trace levels of pharmaceuticals identified in U.S. tap water. PUR’s water faucet filters are certified to reduce over 70 contaminants including 99% of lead, 96% of mercury and 92% of certain pesticides while their water filter pitchers and dispensers are certified to reduce 96% of mercury and 95% of certain industrial pollutants. For more information about PUR water filtration or PUR’s MAXION® Filter Technology, visit PUR.com or Facebook.com/PUR. To learn about the water quality where you live visit KnowYourWater.com.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) is a leading global consumer products company offering creative solutions for its customers through a strong portfolio of well-recognized and widely-trusted brands, including OXO, Hydro Flask, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell, PUR, and Hot Tools. All trademarks herein belong to Helen of Troy Limited (or its affiliates) and/or are used under license from their respective licensors.

For more information about Helen of Troy, please visit http://helenoftroy.com/


© Business Wire 2019
