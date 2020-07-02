DGAP-Ad-hoc: Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Investment

Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA: Heliad Equity Partners sells 500,000 shares in Flatex AG; Proceeds from the sale of more than EUR 20 million



02-Jul-2020

Frankfurt am Main, July 2nd, 2020 - Heliad Equity Partners (ISIN: DE000A0L1NN5, HPBK.GR) announces that it has today after the market closes sold a total of 500,000 shares in Flatex AG as part of a private sale to institutional investors. The company will receive an amount of more than EUR 20 million from the transaction. The transaction was accompanied by Jefferies as Sole Global Coordinator and Mainfirst as Co-Bookrunner. Heliad has agreed to a 90-day lock-up period on all remaining of its Flatex AG shares.





About Heliad Heliad (ISIN: DE000A0L1NN5 / Ticker: HPBK) is a German listed company focusing on young and fast-growing non-listed and listed private equity companies in the German-speaking countries. Through its "Evergreen" structure, Heliad can operate without any fixed running time and can support entrepreneurs flexibly, individually and consistently on every stage of growth. In combination with an active, "hands-on" investment approach, Heliad is thus in a position to achieve significant excess returns in relation to other investment companies and equity funds for its shareholders. The Heliad shares thus benefit private and institutional investors from the chances of a diversified portfolio of the most interesting disruptive growth companies in the German-speaking countries by means of a daily liquid dividend stock. Information about Heliad can be found at www.heliad.com.

