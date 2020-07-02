Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA    HPBK   DE000A0L1NN5

HELIAD EQUITY PARTNERS GMBH & CO. KGAA

(HPBK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA: Heliad Equity Partners sells 500,000 shares in Flatex AG; Proceeds from the sale of more than EUR 20 million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/02/2020 | 04:40pm EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Investment
Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA: Heliad Equity Partners sells 500,000 shares in Flatex AG; Proceeds from the sale of more than EUR 20 million

02-Jul-2020 / 22:34 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Frankfurt am Main, July 2nd, 2020 - Heliad Equity Partners (ISIN: DE000A0L1NN5, HPBK.GR) announces that it has today after the market closes sold a total of 500,000 shares in Flatex AG as part of a private sale to institutional investors. The company will receive an amount of more than EUR 20 million from the transaction. The transaction was accompanied by Jefferies as Sole Global Coordinator and Mainfirst as Co-Bookrunner. Heliad has agreed to a 90-day lock-up period on all remaining of its Flatex AG shares.


About Heliad

Heliad (ISIN: DE000A0L1NN5 / Ticker: HPBK) is a German listed company focusing on young and fast-growing non-listed and listed private equity companies in the German-speaking countries. Through its "Evergreen" structure, Heliad can operate without any fixed running time and can support entrepreneurs flexibly, individually and consistently on every stage of growth. In combination with an active, "hands-on" investment approach, Heliad is thus in a position to achieve significant excess returns in relation to other investment companies and equity funds for its shareholders. The Heliad shares thus benefit private and institutional investors from the chances of a diversified portfolio of the most interesting disruptive growth companies in the German-speaking countries by means of a daily liquid dividend stock. Information about Heliad can be found at www.heliad.com.


Contact
Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA
Grüneburgweg 18
60322 Frankfurt am Main
Tel.: +49 (0)69 71 91 59 65 0
E-Mail: investor-relations@heliad.com

02-Jul-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA
Grüneburgweg 18
60322 Frankfurt/M.
Germany
Phone: +49-69-719 12 80 - 0
Fax: +49 69 71 91 59 65 11
E-mail: info@heliad.com
Internet: www.heliad.com
ISIN: DE000A0L1NN5
WKN: A0L1NN
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1085513

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1085513  02-Jul-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1085513&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on HELIAD EQUITY PARTNERS GMB
04:40pHELIAD EQUITY PARTNERS GMBH & CO. KG : Heliad Equity Partners sells 500,000 shar..
EQ
04/01HELIAD EQUITY PARTNERS GMBH & CO. KG : Heliad publishes annual report for the 20..
EQ
01/23HELIAD EQUITY PARTNERS GMBH & CO. KG : Heliad sells stake in AlphaPet - Inflow o..
EQ
2019HELIAD EQUITY PARTNERS GMBH & CO. KG : * Heliad publishes final figures for H1 2..
EQ
2019HELIAD EQUITY PARTNERS GMBH & CO. KG : Heliad portfolio company SPRINGLANE succe..
EQ
2019HELIAD EQUITY PARTNERS GMBH & CO. KG : Notification and public disclosure of tra..
EQ
2019HELIAD EQUITY PARTNERS GMBH : 25.04.2019 Edison Investment Research - Management..
PU
2019HELIAD EQUITY PARTNERS GMBH & CO. KG : Personnel change at Heliad
EQ
2019HELIAD EQUITY PARTNERS GMBH & CO. KG : Heliad signs stock option agreement with ..
EQ
2019HELIAD EQUITY PARTNERS GMBH & CO. KG : Heliad publishes results for the 2018 fin..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 24,8 M 27,9 M 27,9 M
Net income 2019 11,3 M 12,8 M 12,8 M
Net cash 2019 1,16 M 1,30 M 1,30 M
P/E ratio 2019 3,59x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 68,6 M 77,1 M 77,1 M
EV / Sales 2018 2,93x
EV / Sales 2019 1,60x
Nbr of Employees 50
Free-Float 54,7%
Chart HELIAD EQUITY PARTNERS GMBH & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HELIAD EQUITY PARTNERS GMB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Stefan Schütze Co-Managing Director
Juan Rodriguez Co-Managing Director
Volker Rofalski Chairman-Supervisory Board
Soeren Ploschke Head-Finance
Stefan Müller Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HELIAD EQUITY PARTNERS GMBH & CO. KGAA63.44%75
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG-1.96%24 330
EQT AB52.34%17 008
DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG-25.10%501
AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA-63.05%465
MBB SE-7.74%438
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group