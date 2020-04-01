Log in
Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA

HELIAD EQUITY PARTNERS GMBH & CO. KGAA

(HPBK)
  Report
News 
News

Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA: Heliad publishes annual report for the 2019 financial year

04/01/2020 | 02:05am EDT

DGAP-News: Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Annual Results
Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA: Heliad publishes annual report for the 2019 financial year

01.04.2020 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • Heliad publishes annual report for the 2019 financial year
  • IFRS result greatly improved due to write-ups
  • Losses according to HGB accounting significantly reduced

Frankfurt am Main, 1 April 2020 - Heliad Equity Partners (ISIN: DE000A0L1NN5, HPBK.GR) today published its figures for the 2019 financial year.

Mainly as a result of high write-ups on shares in publicly listed flatex AG (formerly FinTech Group AG), earnings of EUR 11.3 million (previous year: EUR -56.6 million) in accordance with IFRS accounting standards were significantly higher than in the previous year.

In the financial statements according to HGB accounting standards, the result of EUR -3.9 million was recorded. This strong improvement on the previous year (EUR -9.5 million) is largely due to profits from the sale of shares in flatex AG, CYAN AG and DEAG Deutsche Entertainment AG.

At the end of the year, Heliad's share price was trading at a discount of around 44.1% to its net asset value, which amounted to EUR 7.39 per share as of 31.12.2019 (previous year: EUR 6.20). The company's equity pursuant to IFRS amounts to EUR 72.7 million (previous year: EUR 61.2 million) and has an equity ratio of 99.2% (previous year: 96.6%).

Heliad had liquid funds of EUR 1.2 million as of 31.12.2019 (previous year: EUR 0.3 million). Heliad expects to receive further liquidity of EUR 3.8 million from the sale of its shares in AlphaPet Ventures GmbH in mid-April 2020.

The full annual report will be published on www.heliad.com in the Investor Relations area.

About Heliad
Heliad (ISIN: DE000A0L1NN5 / Ticker: HPBK) is a publicly listed investment company focused on young and high-growth businesses in German-speaking countries. Heliad's "evergreen" structure enables the firm to act independent of investment maturity and support entrepreneurs flexibly and individually at every stage of growth. Alongside its proactive, hands-on investment approach, Heliad is therefore in the position to generate significant excess returns for its shareholders in relation to other investment companies and equity funds. By owning shares of Heliad, private and institutional investors benefit from a diversified portfolio of the most interesting growth companies in the German-speaking region by means of a daily liquid security.

Further information about Heliad can be found at www.heliad.com

Contact
Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA
Grüneburgweg 18
60322 Frankfurt am Main
Tel.: +49 (0)69 71 91 59 65 0
E-Mail: investor-relations@heliad.com


01.04.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA
Grüneburgweg 18
60322 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 71 91 59 65 0
Fax: +49 69 71 91 59 65 11
E-mail: info@heliad.com
Internet: www.heliad.com
ISIN: DE000A0L1NN5
WKN: A0L1NN
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1012115

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1012115  01.04.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1012115&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
