Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA: Heliad publishes annual report for the 2019 financial year

Heliad publishes annual report for the 2019 financial year

IFRS result greatly improved due to write-ups

Losses according to HGB accounting significantly reduced

Frankfurt am Main, 1 April 2020 - Heliad Equity Partners (ISIN: DE000A0L1NN5, HPBK.GR) today published its figures for the 2019 financial year.

Mainly as a result of high write-ups on shares in publicly listed flatex AG (formerly FinTech Group AG), earnings of EUR 11.3 million (previous year: EUR -56.6 million) in accordance with IFRS accounting standards were significantly higher than in the previous year.

In the financial statements according to HGB accounting standards, the result of EUR -3.9 million was recorded. This strong improvement on the previous year (EUR -9.5 million) is largely due to profits from the sale of shares in flatex AG, CYAN AG and DEAG Deutsche Entertainment AG.

At the end of the year, Heliad's share price was trading at a discount of around 44.1% to its net asset value, which amounted to EUR 7.39 per share as of 31.12.2019 (previous year: EUR 6.20). The company's equity pursuant to IFRS amounts to EUR 72.7 million (previous year: EUR 61.2 million) and has an equity ratio of 99.2% (previous year: 96.6%).

Heliad had liquid funds of EUR 1.2 million as of 31.12.2019 (previous year: EUR 0.3 million). Heliad expects to receive further liquidity of EUR 3.8 million from the sale of its shares in AlphaPet Ventures GmbH in mid-April 2020.

The full annual report will be published on www.heliad.com in the Investor Relations area.

About Heliad

Heliad (ISIN: DE000A0L1NN5 / Ticker: HPBK) is a publicly listed investment company focused on young and high-growth businesses in German-speaking countries. Heliad's "evergreen" structure enables the firm to act independent of investment maturity and support entrepreneurs flexibly and individually at every stage of growth. Alongside its proactive, hands-on investment approach, Heliad is therefore in the position to generate significant excess returns for its shareholders in relation to other investment companies and equity funds. By owning shares of Heliad, private and institutional investors benefit from a diversified portfolio of the most interesting growth companies in the German-speaking region by means of a daily liquid security.

Further information about Heliad can be found at www.heliad.com

