HELIAD EQUITY PARTNERS GMBH & CO KGAA
Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA: Heliad publishes final figures for HY1 2018

09/28/2018 | 09:05am CEST

DGAP-News: Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA: Heliad publishes final figures for HY1 2018

28.09.2018 / 09:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Heliad publishes final figures for HY1 2018

- Strong result according to local GAAP (HGB)

- Lower stock prices weaken the result according to IFRS

- Positive outlook for HY2


Frankfurt am Main, September 28th, 2018 - Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A0L1NN5) has published today its figures for the first half of the 2018 fiscal year.

According to local GAAP (HGB) and mainly due to the sale of shares in FinTech Group AG, Heliad reports a result as of June 30th, 2018 of EUR 9,2 Mio., again strong above prior year (EUR 4,9 Mio.).

Using IFRS accounting principles, the net result is EUR -15,8 Mio. (PY: EUR 10,8 Mio.), mainly due to lower stock prices of almost all listed portfolio companies, compared to December 31th, 2017. The balance sheet equity decreased accordingly. The net asset value per share as of June 30th, 2018 is EUR 10.38 (December 31st, 2017: EUR 12.22) and the equity ratio is 99.2% (December 31st, 2017: 97.6%).

For the second half of 2018, Heliad's management expects an upward trend in the stock market prices of the listed portfolio companies, so that the outlook for the full year is positive.

Heliad's half-year report will be published at www.heliad.com (Investor Relations section).

Contact
Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA
Grüneburgweg 18
60322 Frankfurt am Main

Investor Relations
Tel.: +49 (0)69 71 91 59 65 0
E-Mail: investor-relations@heliad.com


About Heliad
Heliad (ISIN: DE000A0L1NN5 / Ticker: HPBK) is a German listed company focusing on young and fast-growing non-listed and listed private equity companies in the German-speaking countries. Through its "Evergreen" structure, Heliad can operate without any fixed running time and can support entrepreneurs flexibly, individually and consistently on every stage of growth. In combination with an active, "hands-on" investment approach, Heliad is thus in a position to achieve significant excess returns in relation to other investment companies and equity funds for its shareholders. The Heliad shares thus benefit private and institutional investors from the chances of a diversified portfolio of the most interesting disruptive growth companies in the German-speaking countries by means of a daily liquid dividend stock. Information about Heliad can be found at www.heliad.com.


28.09.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
ISIN: DE000A0L1NN5
WKN: A0L1NN
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
© EQS 2018
