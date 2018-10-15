Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Helical PLC    HLCL   GB00B0FYMT95

HELICAL PLC (HLCL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 10/15 04:00:40 pm
311.75 GBp   -0.72%
03:33pHELICAL : Lets penultimate floor at creechurch place to west of engl..
PU
09/26HELICAL : Portfolio and Trading Update
PU
09/13HELICAL : Sells the shepherds building
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

HELICAL : LETS PENULTIMATE FLOOR AT CREECHURCH PLACE TO WEST OF ENGLAND

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2018 | 03:33pm CEST

Helical plc and Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan (HOOPP) have let a further floor at One Creechurch Place, the prime office scheme located in the heart of London's tech and insurance district, meaning that only the fourth floor (16,023 sq ft) of the 17 storey building - or 6% - remains available.

West of England, a leading mutual marine insurer, has agreed a 10 year lease on the ninth floor. It joins a number of other leading businesses and insurance brands including Hyperion, Coverys, Dell, Enstar, Softcat and Travelers, all of whom have been attracted to the 272,505 sq ft building due to its location, high quality clear open floor plates providing excellent natural light and good views, as well as access to extensive public realm.

The letting is further evidence of the robust demand for Helical's market-leading office developments from a diverse occupier base, as well as the continuing confidence in London's long-term future as the pre-eminent European city.

Gerald Kaye, CEO of Helical, said: 'Creechurch has attracted not only tenants from the insurance sector but also from the IT/Media sectors as witnessed by the lettings to Dell and Softcat. The exceptional working environment and strategic location have been the main reason for this.'

Helical's joint letting agents are Cushman & Wakefield, JLL, Ingleby Trice and Savills. West of England was advised by Savills.

For further information please contact:
Helical
Gerald Kaye Tel: 020 7629 0113

FTI Consulting
Dido Laurimore/Tom Gough/Richard Gotla Tel: 020 3727 1000

Disclaimer

Helical plc published this content on 15 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2018 13:32:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HELICAL PLC
03:33pHELICAL : Lets penultimate floor at creechurch place to west of england
PU
09/26HELICAL : Portfolio and Trading Update
PU
09/13HELICAL : Sells the shepherds building
PU
09/11HELICAL : Agrees new £50.4m secured facility to fund farringdon east over-statio..
PU
09/11HELICAL : £50.4m facility to fund farringdon east scheme
PU
08/30HELICAL : Directorate Change
PU
07/23HELICAL : Grows manchester exposure with £16.5m purchase of fourways house
PU
07/23HELICAL : Acquires manchester office for £16.5m
PU
07/19HELICAL : The atlas ascent
PU
07/12HELICAL : Trading update for the period since 1 april 2018
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 36,8 M
EBIT 2019 29,5 M
Net income 2019 29,0 M
Finance 2019 384 M
Yield 2019 3,10%
P/E ratio 2019 12,81
P/E ratio 2020 9,28
EV / Sales 2019 -0,25x
EV / Sales 2020 -0,49x
Capitalization 375 M
Chart HELICAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Helical PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HELICAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 4,22  GBP
Spread / Average Target 34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gerald Anthony Kaye Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael E. Slade Chairman
Timothy John Murphy Finance Director & Executive Director
Matthew Charles Bonning-Snook Executive Director
Michael Kane O'Donnell Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HELICAL PLC-7.65%493
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-19.77%38 723
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-24.73%34 133
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-8.30%32 449
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD-20.45%25 767
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD-43.15%23 296
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.