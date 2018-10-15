HELICAL : LETS PENULTIMATE FLOOR AT CREECHURCH PLACE TO WEST OF ENGLAND

Helical plc and Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan (HOOPP) have let a further floor at One Creechurch Place, the prime office scheme located in the heart of London's tech and insurance district, meaning that only the fourth floor (16,023 sq ft) of the 17 storey building - or 6% - remains available.

West of England, a leading mutual marine insurer, has agreed a 10 year lease on the ninth floor. It joins a number of other leading businesses and insurance brands including Hyperion, Coverys, Dell, Enstar, Softcat and Travelers, all of whom have been attracted to the 272,505 sq ft building due to its location, high quality clear open floor plates providing excellent natural light and good views, as well as access to extensive public realm.

The letting is further evidence of the robust demand for Helical's market-leading office developments from a diverse occupier base, as well as the continuing confidence in London's long-term future as the pre-eminent European city.

Gerald Kaye, CEO of Helical, said: 'Creechurch has attracted not only tenants from the insurance sector but also from the IT/Media sectors as witnessed by the lettings to Dell and Softcat. The exceptional working environment and strategic location have been the main reason for this.'

Helical's joint letting agents are Cushman & Wakefield, JLL, Ingleby Trice and Savills. West of England was advised by Savills.

