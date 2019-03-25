Log in
HELICAL : TOPS OUT FIRST ELIZABETH LINE OVERSITE DEVELOPMENT

03/25/2019 | 06:35am EDT

FIRST LONDON ELIZABETH LINE STATION OVERSITE DEVELOPMENT TO ACHIEVE MILESTONE

Helical has held a ceremony to mark the topping-out of their oversite office-led scheme, which is situated above the Elizabeth line eastern ticket hall at Farringdon station, to mark the completion of the structural frame. The six-storey building, which is due to be completed by the end of the year, will provide 88,500 sq. ft. of office space as well as a restaurant on the ground floor.

Farringdon station will provide a new interchange between the Elizabeth line, Thameslink and the London Underground, making it one of UK's busiest transport hubs, projected to serve 150,000 passengers each day. The building itself, which takes design inspiration from the adjacent Smithfield Market, includes 110 cycle spaces, showers and a 5,000 sq. ft. roof terrace that provides views over Charterhouse Square towards St. Paul's Cathedral.

Matthew Bonning-Snook, Property Director at Helical, said: 'Reaching this major milestone is another positive step towards delivering almost 90,000 sq. ft. of Grade A office space right in the heart of Smithfield. The impact of the Elizabeth line will ensure that Farringdon's appeal as a commercial and social hub continues to grow further, which is why we expect this to be highly sought-after office accommodation.'

Ben Tate, Head of Property Development - Crossrail Oversite Developments (OSDs) at Transport for London, said: 'The oversite development above Farringdon station will provide fantastic new office space and a restaurant for those working and dining in the capital. As a key part of our huge development pipeline, the Elizabeth line property schemes are directly opening up opportunities for new jobs and homes, and will raise vital revenue to reinvest in London's transport network.'

For further information please contact:
Helical
Matthew Bonning Snook
Tel: 020 7629 0113

FTI Consulting
Dido Laurimore/Richard Gotla
Tel: 020 3727 1000
schelical@fticonsulting.com

Disclaimer

Helical plc published this content on 25 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2019 10:34:11 UTC
