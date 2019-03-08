Helical : Director/PDMR Shareholding

8 March 2019
HELICAL PLC
('Helical' or the 'Company')
Notification of Interests of Directors, PDMRs and Connected Persons
The Company was informed on 7 March 2019 that the following transactions had taken place:
1. Share Incentive Plan - Award of Partnership and Matching Shares
On 7 March 2019, under the rules of the Helical plc Share Incentive Plan (the 'Plan'), Helical Bar Trustees Limited, using contributions to the Plan by directors, PDMRs and employees matched in a 2:1 ratio by the Company, awarded 11,664 ordinary shares to directors, PDMRs and employees at the closing mid-market price on 6 March 2019 of 335.00p.
Shares awarded to the directors and PDMRs were as follows:
|
Director
|
Number of Shares
|
Gerald Kaye
|
405
|
Tim Murphy
|
402
|
Matthew Bonning-Snook
|
402
|
|
|
PDMR
|
|
Tom Anderson
|
402
|
James Moss
|
402
|
|
|
Date of notification: 8 March 2019
|
