HELICAL PLC

(HLCL)
03/08 04:45:02 am
334 GBp   +0.60%
Helical : Director/PDMR Shareholding

03/08/2019 | 05:05am EST

8 March 2019

HELICAL PLC

('Helical' or the 'Company')

Notification of Interests of Directors, PDMRs and Connected Persons

The Company was informed on 7 March 2019 that the following transactions had taken place:

1. Share Incentive Plan - Award of Partnership and Matching Shares

On 7 March 2019, under the rules of the Helical plc Share Incentive Plan (the 'Plan'), Helical Bar Trustees Limited, using contributions to the Plan by directors, PDMRs and employees matched in a 2:1 ratio by the Company, awarded 11,664 ordinary shares to directors, PDMRs and employees at the closing mid-market price on 6 March 2019 of 335.00p.

Shares awarded to the directors and PDMRs were as follows:

Director

Number of Shares

Gerald Kaye

405

Tim Murphy

402

Matthew Bonning-Snook

402

PDMR

Tom Anderson

402

James Moss

402

For further information, please contact:

Tim Murphy (Finance Director)

Tel: 020 7629 0113

Date of notification: 8 March 2019

Disclaimer

Helical plc published this content on 08 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2019 10:04:03 UTC
