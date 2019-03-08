Helical : Director/PDMR Shareholding

8 March 2019 HELICAL PLC ('Helical' or the 'Company') Notification of Interests of Directors, PDMRs and Connected Persons

The Company was informed on 7 March 2019 that the following transactions had taken place:

1. Share Incentive Plan - Award of Partnership and Matching Shares

On 7 March 2019, under the rules of the Helical plc Share Incentive Plan (the 'Plan'), Helical Bar Trustees Limited, using contributions to the Plan by directors, PDMRs and employees matched in a 2:1 ratio by the Company, awarded 11,664 ordinary shares to directors, PDMRs and employees at the closing mid-market price on 6 March 2019 of 335.00p.

Shares awarded to the directors and PDMRs were as follows:

Director Number of Shares Gerald Kaye 405 Tim Murphy 402 Matthew Bonning-Snook 402 PDMR Tom Anderson 402 James Moss 402

