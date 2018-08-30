Helical : Directorate Change

30 August 2018 HELICAL PLC ('Helical' or the 'Company') Directorate Change

Helical plc is pleased to announce the appointment of Joe Lister as an independent Non-Executive Director of the Board and a member of the Audit & Risk, Nominations and Remuneration Committees, with effect from 1 September 2018.

Joe is a Chartered Accountant with 16 years of experience in Real Estate. He joined Unite Group plc in 2002. He was appointed Chief Financial Officer and an Executive Director of the Unite Board in 2008.

Mike Slade, Chairman, said: 'We are delighted to welcome Joe to the Board of Helical. His knowledge of the Real Estate market and financial experience will make him a valuable addition to the Board.'

There are no other disclosures to be made under Listing Rule 9.6.13.

For further information, please contact: