Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Helical PLC    HLCL   GB00B0FYMT95

HELICAL PLC (HLCL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS EUROPE - 08/30 10:46:50 am
335.0000 GBp   0.00%
10:37aHELICAL : Directorate Change
PU
07/23HELICAL : Grows manchester exposure with £16.5m purchase of fourways..
PU
07/23HELICAL : Acquires manchester office for £16.5m
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Helical : Directorate Change

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2018 | 10:37am CEST

30 August 2018

HELICAL PLC

('Helical' or the 'Company')

Directorate Change

Helical plc is pleased to announce the appointment of Joe Lister as an independent Non-Executive Director of the Board and a member of the Audit & Risk, Nominations and Remuneration Committees, with effect from 1 September 2018.

Joe is a Chartered Accountant with 16 years of experience in Real Estate. He joined Unite Group plc in 2002. He was appointed Chief Financial Officer and an Executive Director of the Unite Board in 2008.

Mike Slade, Chairman, said: 'We are delighted to welcome Joe to the Board of Helical. His knowledge of the Real Estate market and financial experience will make him a valuable addition to the Board.'

There are no other disclosures to be made under Listing Rule 9.6.13.

For further information, please contact:

Tim Murphy (Finance Director)

Tel: 020 7629 0113

Date of notification: 30 August 2018

Disclaimer

Helical plc published this content on 30 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2018 08:36:26 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HELICAL PLC
10:37aHELICAL : Directorate Change
PU
07/23HELICAL : Grows manchester exposure with £16.5m purchase of fourways house
PU
07/23HELICAL : Acquires manchester office for £16.5m
PU
07/19HELICAL : The atlas ascent
PU
07/12HELICAL : Trading update for the period since 1 april 2018
PU
07/06HELICAL : AshbyCapital and Helical secure major pre-let as The Trade Desk takes ..
PU
06/19HELICAL : Serves up first restaurant at barts square, ec1
PU
06/14HELICAL PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/12HELICAL : Annual Report & Accounts and Notice of AGM
PU
06/05HELICAL : Albion and east comes to the bower
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 36,8 M
EBIT 2019 29,5 M
Net income 2019 29,0 M
Finance 2019 384 M
Yield 2019 2,90%
P/E ratio 2019 13,67
P/E ratio 2020 9,91
EV / Sales 2019 0,43x
EV / Sales 2020 0,08x
Capitalization 400 M
Chart HELICAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Helical PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HELICAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 4,22  GBP
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gerald Anthony Kaye Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael E. Slade Chairman
Timothy John Murphy Finance Director & Executive Director
Matthew Charles Bonning-Snook Executive Director
Michael Kane O'Donnell Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HELICAL PLC-1.47%521
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP6.04%48 435
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-8.05%44 145
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-0.79%35 175
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD-20.03%32 451
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD-16.01%25 698
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.