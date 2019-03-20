Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Helical PLC    HLCL   GB00B0FYMT95

HELICAL PLC

(HLCL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X EUROPE LIMITED. - 03/20 10:00:02 am
351.0000 GBp   -0.85%
04:40aHELICAL : One creechurch place, ec3, achieves 100% occupancy following final letting
PU
03:21aHELICAL : One creechurch place achieves 100% occupancy
PU
03/08HELICAL : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Helical : ONE CREECHURCH PLACE, EC3, ACHIEVES 100% OCCUPANCY FOLLOWING FINAL LETTING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/20/2019 | 04:40am EDT

Helical plc, one of London's leading property developers, has agreed the final letting at One Creechurch Place, EC3, meaning that the 17 storey, prime office scheme is now 100% let.

Hyperion Insurance Group ('Hyperion'), the international insurance intermediary, and already the largest tenant at the building has taken the fourth floor, 16,000 sq ft on a 15 year lease. Following this letting, Hyperion will occupy a total of nine floors of the building representing 147,921 sq ft.

Located in the heart of London's insurance and financial districts, the 272,505 sq ft multi let scheme is now let to seven different companies from the insurance and tech industries including Dell Corporation, Softcat, Travelers and Enstar.

The building was developed by Helical with the City of London in joint venture with HOOPP (Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan), which saw the companies jointly fund the project in a 90:10 split (HOOPP:Helical/City), with Helical acting as development manager. Following this successful outcome, Helical will receive the balance of its profit share and its equity stake in the project will be returned for reinvestment into other opportunities.

Gerald Kaye, CEO of Helical, said: 'The culmination of this successful letting campaign for One Creechurch Place shows clearly that there is always demand for the best-located and highest-quality office developments, whilst the draw of London to global businesses remains strong.

'Working in joint venture with HOOPP and the City of London allowed us to deliver a spectacular flagship building and we are very proud to have completed the lettings with a strong line up of occupiers.'

Savills acted for Hyperion. The City of London, Helical and HOOPP were advised by Cushman & Wakefield, Ingleby Trice, JLL and Savills.

For further information please contact:

Helical
Gerald Kaye Tel: 020 7629 0113

FTI Consulting
Dido Laurimore/Richard Gotla Tel: 020 3727 1000

Disclaimer

Helical plc published this content on 20 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 08:39:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HELICAL PLC
04:40aHELICAL : One creechurch place, ec3, achieves 100% occupancy following final let..
PU
03:21aHELICAL : One creechurch place achieves 100% occupancy
PU
03/08HELICAL : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
01/28HELICAL : Scores with another letting at barts square, ec1
PU
01/23HELICAL : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
01/23HELICAL : One bartholomew completes
PU
2018HELICAL : Lets Top Floor of The Tower to Finablr
PU
2018HELICAL : Sells booth st office building, manchester
PU
2018HELICAL PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018HELICAL : Signs Design & Innovation Firm Brilliant Basics (An Infosys Company) F..
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 48,0 M
EBIT 2019 36,0 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 46,0 M
Yield 2019 2,69%
P/E ratio 2019 20,49
P/E ratio 2020 19,32
EV / Sales 2019 9,76x
EV / Sales 2020 9,47x
Capitalization 423 M
Chart HELICAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Helical PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HELICAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 3,93  GBP
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gerald Anthony Kaye Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael E. Slade Chairman
Timothy John Murphy Finance Director & Executive Director
Matthew Charles Bonning-Snook Executive Director
Michael Kane O'Donnell Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HELICAL PLC10.97%560
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED17.73%48 202
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP20.93%45 363
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.13.99%42 500
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD25.08%32 191
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD17.10%31 171
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.