HELICAL PLC    HLCL   GB00B0FYMT95

HELICAL PLC

(HLCL)
Helical : confirms buyout proposals, says offers undervalue company

06/10/2019 | 03:18am EDT

(Reuters) - British commercial property developer Helical Plc on Monday confirmed it had received buyout approaches from various parties but said the offers undervalued the company.

The company's shares rose 8% to 384.12 pence in early trading.

Helical said the unsolicited offers were at a significant discount to its EPRA net asset value and therefore did not reflect the fair value of the company.

EPRA NAV is a key industry metric that reflects the value of a firm's buildings.

The Sunday Times newspaper reported that the company received a bid worth around 500 million pounds from an unnamed U.S. private equity group.

"In our view the market has been undervaluing Helical for some time now and this third party interest – while perhaps not at an acceptable level – reflects this," Peel Hunt analysts said.

(Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

