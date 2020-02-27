Log in
HELICAL PLC    HLCL   GB00B0FYMT95

HELICAL PLC

(HLCL)
Helical : disposes of Power Road Studios, Chiswick

02/27/2020 | 02:09am EST
Regulatory Story
Helical PLC - HLCL
Helical disposes of Power Road Studios, Chiswick
Released 07:00 27-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 2515E
Helical PLC
27 February 2020

27 February 2020

HELICAL PLC

('Helical'/ 'the Company')

HELICAL DISPOSES OF POWER ROAD STUDIOS, CHISWICK, FOR £41.58 MILLION

Helical plc, one of London's leading property developers, has sold Power Road Studios, a multi-let office campus in Chiswick, W4, to a private UK Investment Manager, for £41.58 million. The sale price marginally exceeds the 31 March 2019 valuation and reflects a net initial yield of 4.8%.

Originally built in the 1930s as a Singer sewing machine factory, Power Road Studios provides 57,164 sq ft of innovative workspace set over four distinctive studio buildings. It is currently 84% let to a diverse range of occupiers, generating a contracted rent of £2.15 million per annum.

The site was acquired by Helical in 2015, who have since undertaken a rolling refurbishment of the property that includes the development of a new main entrance as well as improvements to the communal areas.

Planning permission has been granted for the construction of a new 30,000 sq ft building: a 13,000 sq ft roof extension to Studio 1; and an occupiers' amenity block to provide additional bicycle storage and changing facilities.

Tom Anderson, Senior Investment Executive at Helical, commented:'This disposal is in line with our clear strategy of selling non-core assets and realising proceeds which we can recycle into new value add and development opportunities in our core central London markets.'

Helical was advised by TT&G Partners and the buyer by Michael Elliott.

www.powerroadstudios.co.uk

For further information please contact:

Helical

Gerald Kaye/Tim Murphy

Tel: 020 7629 0113

FTI Consulting

Dido Laurimore/Richard Gotla/Andrew Davis

Tel: 020 3727 1000

schelical@fticonsulting.com


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
DISEAKAKADFEEFA
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Helical disposes of Power Road Studios, Chiswick - RNS

Helical plc published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2020 07:06:02 UTC
