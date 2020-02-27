27 February 2020

HELICAL PLC

('Helical'/ 'the Company')

HELICAL DISPOSES OF POWER ROAD STUDIOS, CHISWICK, FOR £41.58 MILLION

Helical plc, one of London's leading property developers, has sold Power Road Studios, a multi-let office campus in Chiswick, W4, to a private UK Investment Manager, for £41.58 million. The sale price marginally exceeds the 31 March 2019 valuation and reflects a net initial yield of 4.8%.

Originally built in the 1930s as a Singer sewing machine factory, Power Road Studios provides 57,164 sq ft of innovative workspace set over four distinctive studio buildings. It is currently 84% let to a diverse range of occupiers, generating a contracted rent of £2.15 million per annum.

The site was acquired by Helical in 2015, who have since undertaken a rolling refurbishment of the property that includes the development of a new main entrance as well as improvements to the communal areas.

Planning permission has been granted for the construction of a new 30,000 sq ft building: a 13,000 sq ft roof extension to Studio 1; and an occupiers' amenity block to provide additional bicycle storage and changing facilities.

Tom Anderson, Senior Investment Executive at Helical, commented:'This disposal is in line with our clear strategy of selling non-core assets and realising proceeds which we can recycle into new value add and development opportunities in our core central London markets.'

Helical was advised by TT&G Partners and the buyer by Michael Elliott.

