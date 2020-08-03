Log in
Helios Technologies : Conference Call Presentation Q2 2020

08/03/2020 | 05:52pm EDT

Second Quarter 2020 Earnings

August 4, 2020

Josef Matosevic

Tricia L. Fulton

President & CEO

Chief Financial Officer

Safe Harbor Statement

This presentation and oral statements made by management in connection herewith that are not historical facts are "forward‐looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward‐looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. They

include statements regarding current expectations, estimates, forecasts, projections, our beliefs, and assumptions made by Helios Technologies, Inc. ("Helios" or the "Company"), its directors or its officers about the Company and the industry in which it operates, and assumptions made by management, and include among other items, (i) the Company's strategies regarding growth, including its intention to develop new products and make acquisitions; (ii) the Company's financing plans; (iii) trends affecting the Company's financial condition or results of operations; (iv) the Company's ability to continue to control costs and to meet its liquidity and other financing needs; (v) the declaration and payment of dividends; and (vi) the Company's ability to respond to changes in customer demand domestically and internationally, including as a result of standardization. In addition, we may make other written or oral statements, which constitute forward-looking statements, from time to time. Words such as "may," "expects," "projects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Similarly, statements that describe our future plans, objectives or goals also are forward-looking statements. These statements are not guaranteeing future performance and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Our actual results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, (i) conditions in the capital markets, including the interest rate environment and the availability of capital; (ii) changes in the competitive marketplace that could affect the Company's revenue and/or costs, such as increased competition, lack of qualified engineering, marketing, management or other personnel, and increased labor and raw materials costs; and (iii) new product introductions, product sales mix and the geographic mix of sales nationally and internationally. Further information relating to factors that could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated is included but not limited to information under the heading Item 1. "Business", Part I, Item 1A. "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 28, 2019 and Part II, Item 1A. "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 28, 2020.

Helios has presented forward-looking statements regarding non-GAAP cash EPS and Adjusted EBITDA margin. These non-GAAP financial measures are derived by excluding certain amounts, expenses or income from the corresponding financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The determination of the amounts that are excluded from these non-GAAP measures is a matter of management judgment and depends upon, among other factors, the nature of the underlying expense or income recognized in a given period. Helios is unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of forward-lookingnon-GAAP cash EPS and Adjusted EBITDA margin to their most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures because such information is not available, and management cannot reliably predict all the necessary components of such GAAP measures without unreasonable effort or expense. In addition, the Company believes that such reconciliations would imply a degree of precision that would be confusing or misleading to investors. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on Helios's full year 2020 financial results. These non-GAAP financial measures are preliminary estimates and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, among others, changes in connection with quarter-end and year-end adjustments. Any variation between Helios's actual results and preliminary financial data set forth above may be material.

This presentation includes certain historical non-GAAP financial measures, which the Company believes are useful in evaluating our performance. You should not consider the presentation of this additional information in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company has provided reconciliations of comparable GAAP to non-GAAP measures in tables found in the Supplemental Information portion of this presentation.

www.heliostechnologies.com

© 2020 Helios Technologies

2

Strong Foundation for Growth

Adaptable, proactive management team

Solid balance sheet and financial flexibility

Advancing new product development

Diversifying and expanding addressable markets

Recovering demand in certain markets

www.heliostechnologies.com

© 2020 Helios Technologies

3

Q2 2020 Business Summary

AGILE RESPONSE TO DRAMATIC CHANGE IN MARKET CONDITIONS

SOLID PROFITABILITY DESPITE THE NEGATIVE ECONOMIC IMPACT OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

STRONG CASH GENERATION RESULTING IN $25.3 MILLION OF CASH FROM OPERATIONS AND $23.0 MILLION OF FREE CASH FLOW

NET DEBT REDUCTION OF $16.7 MILLION EXPANDS ALREADY STRONG LIQUIDITY POSITION

www.heliostechnologies.com

© 2020 Helios Technologies

4

Q2 2020 Financial Results Highlights

($ in millions, except EPS)

$119.3

(17%)

$0.40

(26%)

Sales

GAAP EPS

22.6% (150) bps

$0.55

(15%)

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

Non-GAAP Cash EPS(2)

  1. See supplemental slide for Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation and other important information regarding Helios's use of Adjusted EBITDA
  2. See supplemental slide for Non-GAAP Cash Net Income reconciliation and other important information regarding Helios's use of Non-GAAP Cash Net Income and EPS

www.heliostechnologies.com

© 2020 Helios Technologies

5

Q2 - Consolidated Results

Sales

Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1)

GAAP EPS

Non-GAAP Cash EPS(2)

($ in millions)

$143.8

$0.54

$119.3

$0.40

24.1%

22.6%

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

$0.65 $0.55

$1.23

2019 2020

  1. See supplemental slide for Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation and other important information regarding Helios's use of Adjusted EBITDA
  2. See supplemental slide for Non-GAAP Cash Net Income reconciliation and other important information regarding Helios's use of Non-GAAP Cash Net Income and EPS

www.heliostechnologies.com

© 2020 Helios Technologies

6

($ in millions)

Sales

$113.7

$102.1

Q2 2019

Q2 2020

www.heliostechnologies.com

Gross Margin

37.3%

36.7%

Q2 2019

Q2 2020

Q2 - Hydraulics Segment

Second Quarter Highlights

Operating Margin

Drivers of Sales Decline

Softer end market demand and reduced order taking

21.5%

due to COVID-19 pandemic

21.2%

$1.6 million of unfavorable changes in FX

60 bps Gross Margin Reduction

Favorable mix and cost containment efforts partially

offset negative impact of lower volume

30 bps Operating Margin Improvement

Reduction of SEA expenses drove operating margin

expansion

Q2 2019

Q2 2020

© 2020 Helios Technologies

7

($ in millions)

Sales

$30.1

$17.2

Q2 2019

Q2 2020

www.heliostechnologies.com

Gross Margin

45.8%

42.1%

Q2 2019

Q2 2020

Q2 - Electronics Segment

Second Quarter Highlights

Operating Margin

Drivers of Sales Decline

Volume reduction due to COVID-19

21.6%

Soft demand in oil & gas markets

Lost revenue from OEM shutdowns

370 bps Gross Margin Reduction

Decline in volume partially offset by continued cost

management efforts

Drivers of Operating Margin Decline

5.5%

Lower sales volume and reduced leverage of

fixed cost base

Q2 2019

Q2 2020

© 2020 Helios Technologies

8

1H - Consolidated Results

Sales

Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1)

GAAP EPS(2)

Non-GAAP Cash EPS(3)

($ in millions)

$290.7

$1.05

$248.8

2019

23.9%

23.1%

2019

2020

2019

2020

2020

$(0.13)

$1.28 $1.11

$1.23

2019 2020

  1. See supplemental slide for Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation and other important information regarding Helios's use of Adjusted EBITDA
  2. 2020 includes $0.99 per share charge for goodwill impairment (after-tax)
  3. See supplemental slide for Non-GAAP Cash Net Income reconciliation and other important information regarding Helios's use of Non-GAAP Cash Net Income and EPS

www.heliostechnologies.com

© 2020 Helios Technologies

9

($ in millions)

Sales

$230.2

$205.9

1H 2019

1H 2020

www.heliostechnologies.com

Gross Margin

36.9%

37.5%

1H 2019

1H 2020

1H - Hydraulics Segment

First Half Highlights

Operating Margin

Drivers of Sales Decline

Softer end market demand, reduced order taking and

21.1%

disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic

20.8%

$3.6 million of unfavorable changes in FX

60 bps Gross Margin Improvement

Improved productivity and cost management efforts

more than offset negative impacts of the pandemic

30 bps Operating Margin Improvement

Gross margin expansion and reduction of SEA expenses

drove operating margin expansion

1H 2019

1H 2020

© 2020 Helios Technologies

10

($ in millions)

Sales

$60.5

$42.9

1H 2019

1H 2020

www.heliostechnologies.com

Gross Margin

45.8%

45.3%

1H 2019

1H 2020

1H - Electronics Segment

First Half Highlights

Operating Margin

Drivers of Sales Decline

Volume reduction due to COVID-19

21.5%

Softer demand in recreational and oil & gas markets

50 bps Gross Margin Reduction

Decline in volume partially offset by continued cost

management efforts

13.3%

Non-recurring benefit from the release of customer

contractual obligations

Drivers of Operating Margin Decline

Lower sales volume and reduced leverage of

fixed costs base

1H 2019

1H 2020

© 2020 Helios Technologies

11

Cash Flow and Capitalization Review

($ in millions)

1H 2019

$36.2

$15.4

$20.8

Adjusted Net

Cap Ex

Free Cash Flow(1)

Cash from

Operating

Activities

1H 2020

Cash Flow Review

$40.3

$5.2

Improved free cash flow benefited from reduction in

$35.1

capital expenditures

2020 CapEx focused on high priority and critical

projects

Net Cash from

Cap Ex Free Cash Flow(1)

Operating

Activities

$900.1

$891.2

$14.9

($13.0)

($10.8)

$577.6

$566.8

Capitalization Review

  • In the quarter, reduced total debt by $7 million, net debt by $17 million
  • Net debt/Adjusted EBITDA of 2.1x(2) at 6/27/2020

$300.4

$287.4

$22.1

$37.0

12/28/2019

6/27/2020

  • Reduction in equity due to goodwill impairment charge

Cash

Debt

Equity

  1. See supplemental slide for free cash flow reconciliation, adjusted net cash from operating activities reconciliation and other important disclaimers regarding Helios's use of adjusted net cash from operating activities and free cash flow
  2. Based on adjusted EBITDA on a trailing twelve months basis. See supplemental slide for net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation and other important information regarding Helios's use of net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA

www.heliostechnologies.com

© 2020 Helios Technologies

12

2020 Helios Outlook

Cautious near-term outlook given the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic

  • Expect Q3 to be trough

Continued focus on cash generation expected to build offensive position for growth Advancing and Enhancing Vision 2025 Strategy

  • Leverage already existing strengths and capabilities
  • Development of four additional value streams to accelerate goal achievement

Continued confidence in successful management of current challenges

WELL POSITIONED TO NAVIGATE THROUGH CHALLENGING ENVIRONMENT

www.heliostechnologies.com

© 2020 Helios Technologies

13

Supplemental Information

www.heliostechnologies.com

© 2020 Helios Technologies

Segment Data

($ in thousands)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 27,

June 29,

June 27,

June 29,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Sales:

Hydraulics

$

102,089

$

113,710

$

205,907

$

230,173

Electronics

17,205

30,132

42,870

60,520

Consolidated

$

119,294

$

143,842

$

248,777

$

290,693

Gross profit and margin:

Hydraulics

$

37,473

$

42,407

$

77,147

$

85,040

36.7%

37.3%

37.5%

36.9%

Electronics

7,246

13,820

19,422

27,695

42.1%

45.8%

45.3%

45.8%

Consolidated

$

44,719

$

56,227

$

96,569

$

112,735

37.5%

39.1%

38.8%

38.8%

Operating income and margin:

Hydraulics

$

21,989

$

24,123

$

43,471

$

47,885

21.5%

21.2%

21.1%

20.8%

Electronics

939

6,488

5,717

13,000

5.5%

21.6%

13.3%

21.5%

Corporate and other

(6,226)

(4,238)

(42,519)

(8,681)

Consolidated

$

16,702

$

26,373

$

6,669

$

52,204

14.0%

18.4%

2.7%

18.0%

www.heliostechnologies.com

© 2020 Helios Technologies

15

Sales by Geographic Region & Segment

(Unaudited)

2020 Sales by Geographic Region and Segment

($ in millions)

%

%

%

Q1

of Total

Q2

of Total

2020

of Total

Americas:

Hydraulics

$

37.3

$

34.2

$

71.6

Electronics

21.6

13.4

35.0

Consol. Americas

58.9

45%

47.6

40%

106.6

43.0%

EMEA:

Hydraulics

33.5

31.2

64.7

Electronics

2.5

1.9

4.4

Consol. EMEA

36.0

28%

33.1

28%

69.1

28.0%

APAC:

Hydraulics

33.0

36.7

69.6

Electronics

1.6

1.9

3.5

Consol. APAC

34.6

27%

38.6

32%

73.1

29.0%

Total

$

129.5

$

119.3

$

248.8

2019 Sales by Geographic Region and Segment

($ in millions)

%

%

%

%

%

Q1

of Total

Q2

of Total

Q3

of Total

Q4

of Total

2019

of Total

Americas:

Hydraulics

$

41.6

$

41.2

$

43.3

$

36.2

$

162.3

Electronics

26.1

26.6

24.0

19.5

96.3

Consol. Americas

67.7

46%

67.8

47%

67.3

49%

55.7

44%

258.6

47.0%

EMEA:

Hydraulics

41.8

36.8

31.9

31.1

141.6

Electronics

2.5

1.8

2.1

2.0

8.4

Consol. EMEA

44.3

30%

38.6

27%

34.0

25%

33.1

26%

150.0

27.0%

APAC:

Hydraulics

33.1

35.7

34.9

35.2

138.9

Electronics

1.8

1.7

1.8

1.9

7.2

Consol. APAC

34.9

24%

37.4

26%

36.7

26%

37.1

30%

146.1

26.0%

Total

$

146.9

$

143.8

$

138.0

$

125.9

$

554.7

www.heliostechnologies.com

© 2020 Helios Technologies

16

Adjusted Operating Income Reconciliation

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

($ in thousands)

June 27,

June 29,

June 27,

June 29,

2020

2019

2020

2019

GAAP operating income

$

16,702

$

26,373

$

6,669

$

52,204

Acquisition-related amortization of intangible assets

4,417

4,484

8,765

8,945

Acquisition and financing-related expenses

-

-

74

11

Restructuring charges

298

-

298

-

CEO transition costs

1,644

-

1,809

Goodwill impairment

-

-

31,871

-

Non- GAAP adjusted operating income

$

23,061

$

30,857

$

49,486

$

61,160

GAAP operating margin

14.0%

18.4%

2.7%

18.0%

Non-GAAP Adjusted operating margin

19.3%

21.5%

19.9%

21.0%

Non-GAAP Financial Measure:

Adjusted operating margin is adjusted operating income divided by sales. Adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin are not measures determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, commonly known as GAAP. Nevertheless, Helios believes that providing non-GAAP information such as adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin are important for investors and other readers of Helios's financial statements, as they are used as analytical indicators by Helios's management to better understand operating performance. Because adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin are non-GAAP measures and are thus susceptible to varying calculations, adjusted operating income and adjusted operating income margin, as presented, may not be directly comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies.

www.heliostechnologies.com

© 2020 Helios Technologies

17

Non-GAAP Cash Net Income Reconciliation

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

($ in thousands)

June 27,

June 29,

June 27,

June 29,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Net income (loss)

$

12,908

$

17,265

$

(4,315)

$

33,669

Amortization of intangible assets

4,417

4,545

8,765

9,066

Acquisition and financing-related expenses

-

-

74

11

Restructuring charges

298

-

298

-

CEO transition costs

1,644

-

1,809

-

Goodwill impairment

-

-

31,871

-

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

(34)

56

(34)

775

Tax effect of above

(1,581)

(1,150)

(2,728)

(2,463)

Non- GAAP cash net income

$

17,652

$

20,716

$

35,740

$

41,058

Non- GAAP cash net income per diluted share

$

0.55

$

0.65

$

1.11

$

1.28

Non-GAAP Financial Measure:

Adjusted net income per diluted share is adjusted net income divided by diluted weighted average common shares outstanding. Cash net income per share is cash net income divided by diluted weighted average common shares outstanding. Adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, cash net income and cash net income per diluted share are not measures determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, commonly known as GAAP. Nevertheless, Helios believes that providing non-GAAP information such as adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, cash net income and cash net income per diluted share is important for investors and other readers of Helios' s financial statements, as they are used as analytical indicators by Helios's management to better understand operating performance. Because adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, cash net income and cash net income per diluted share are non-GAAP measures and are thus susceptible to varying calculations, adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, cash net income, and cash net income per diluted share, as presented, may not be directly comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies.

www.heliostechnologies.com

© 2020 Helios Technologies

18

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

($ in thousands)

June 27,

June 29,

June 27,

June 29,

June 27,

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

Net income (loss)

$

12,908

$

17,265

$

(4,315)

$

33,669

$

22,285

Interest expense, net

2,891

4,048

5,842

8,433

12,796

Income tax provision

636

4,660

4,844

9,315

10,567

Depreciation and amortization

8,645

8,624

17,021

17,195

35,041

EBITDA

25,080

34,597

23,392

68,612

80,689

Acquisition and financing-related expenses

-

-

74

11

74

Restructuring charges

298

-

298

-

2,022

CEO transition costs

1,644

-

1,809

-

1,809

Goodwill impairment

-

-

31,871

-

31,871

Loss on disposal of intangible asset

-

-

-

-

2,713

Other

-

-

-

-

127

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

(34)

56

(34)

775

(157)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

26,988

$

34,653

$

57,410

$

69,398

$

119,148

Adjusted EBITDA margin

22.6%

24.1%

23.1%

23.9%

23.2%

Non-GAAP Financial Measure:

Adjusted EBITDA margin is Adjusted EBITDA divided by sales. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are not measures determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, commonly known as GAAP. Nevertheless, Helios believes that providing non-GAAP information such as Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are important for investors and other readers of Helios's financial statements, as they are used as analytical indicators by Helios's management to better understand operating performance. Because Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP measures and are thus susceptible to varying calculations, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, as presented, may not be directly comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies.

www.heliostechnologies.com

© 2020 Helios Technologies

19

Adj Cash From Operating Activities & Free Cash Flow Rec

(Unaudited)

($ in thousands)

Six Months Ended

June 28,

June 29,

2020

2019

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

40,331

$

25,445

Contingent consideration payment in excess of acquisition date

-

10,731

fair value

Adjusted net cash provided by operating activities

$

40,331

$

36,176

Capital expenditures

(5,215)

(15,413)

Adjusted free cash flow

$

35,116

$

20,763

Non-GAAP Financial Measure:

Adjusted cash from operating activities is cash from operating activities plus the portion of the contingent consideration payment that was in excess of acquisition date fair value relating to the Enovation Controls acquisition. Adjusted free cash flow is adjusted net cash from operating activities less capital expenditures. Adjusted cash from operating activities and Adjusted free cash flow are not measures determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, commonly known as GAAP. Nevertheless, Helios believes that providing non-GAAP information such as Adjusted cash from operating activities and Adjusted free cash flow is important for investors and other readers of Helios's financial statements, as they are used as analytical indicators by Helios's management to better understand operating performance. Because Adjusted cash from operating activities and Adjusted free cash flow are non-GAAP measures and are thus susceptible to varying calculations, Adjusted cash from operating activities and Adjusted free cash flow, as presented, may not be directly comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies.

www.heliostechnologies.com

© 2020 Helios Technologies

20

Net Debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

(Unaudited)

As of

($ in thousands)

June 27,

2020

Current portion of long-termnon-revolving debt, net

$

10,216

Revolving lines of credit

193,948

Long-termnon-revolving debt, net

83,267

Total debt

287,431

Less: Cash and cash equivalents

36,965

Net debt

$

250,466

Adjusted EBITDA, TTM ended June 27, 2020

$

119,148

Ratio of net debt to TTM Adjusted EBITDA

2.1

Non-GAAP Financial Measure:

Net debt is total debt minus cash and cash equivalents. Net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA is net debt divided by Adjusted EBITDA. Net debt and net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA are not measures determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, commonly known as GAAP. Nevertheless, Helios believes that providing non-GAAP information such as net debt and net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA are important for investors and other readers of Helios's financial statements, as they are used as analytical indicators by Helios's management to better understand operating performance. Because net debt and net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures and are thus susceptible to varying calculations, net debt and net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA, as presented, may not be directly comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies.

www.heliostechnologies.com

© 2020 Helios Technologies

21

Second Quarter 2020 Earnings

August 4, 2020

Disclaimer

Helios Technologies Inc. published this content on 04 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
