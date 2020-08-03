Helios Technologies : Conference Call Presentation Q2 2020 0 08/03/2020 | 05:52pm EDT Send by mail :

Safe Harbor Statement This presentation and oral statements made by management in connection herewith that are not historical facts are "forward‐looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward‐looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. They include statements regarding current expectations, estimates, forecasts, projections, our beliefs, and assumptions made by Helios Technologies, Inc. ("Helios" or the "Company"), its directors or its officers about the Company and the industry in which it operates, and assumptions made by management, and include among other items, (i) the Company's strategies regarding growth, including its intention to develop new products and make acquisitions; (ii) the Company's financing plans; (iii) trends affecting the Company's financial condition or results of operations; (iv) the Company's ability to continue to control costs and to meet its liquidity and other financing needs; (v) the declaration and payment of dividends; and (vi) the Company's ability to respond to changes in customer demand domestically and internationally, including as a result of standardization. In addition, we may make other written or oral statements, which constitute forward-looking statements, from time to time. Words such as "may," "expects," "projects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Similarly, statements that describe our future plans, objectives or goals also are forward-looking statements. These statements are not guaranteeing future performance and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Our actual results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, (i) conditions in the capital markets, including the interest rate environment and the availability of capital; (ii) changes in the competitive marketplace that could affect the Company's revenue and/or costs, such as increased competition, lack of qualified engineering, marketing, management or other personnel, and increased labor and raw materials costs; and (iii) new product introductions, product sales mix and the geographic mix of sales nationally and internationally. Further information relating to factors that could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated is included but not limited to information under the heading Item 1. "Business", Part I, Item 1A. "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 28, 2019 and Part II, Item 1A. "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 28, 2020. Helios has presented forward-looking statements regarding non-GAAP cash EPS and Adjusted EBITDA margin. These non-GAAP financial measures are derived by excluding certain amounts, expenses or income from the corresponding financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The determination of the amounts that are excluded from these non-GAAP measures is a matter of management judgment and depends upon, among other factors, the nature of the underlying expense or income recognized in a given period. Helios is unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of forward-lookingnon-GAAP cash EPS and Adjusted EBITDA margin to their most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures because such information is not available, and management cannot reliably predict all the necessary components of such GAAP measures without unreasonable effort or expense. In addition, the Company believes that such reconciliations would imply a degree of precision that would be confusing or misleading to investors. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on Helios's full year 2020 financial results. These non-GAAP financial measures are preliminary estimates and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, among others, changes in connection with quarter-end and year-end adjustments. Any variation between Helios's actual results and preliminary financial data set forth above may be material. This presentation includes certain historical non-GAAP financial measures, which the Company believes are useful in evaluating our performance. You should not consider the presentation of this additional information in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company has provided reconciliations of comparable GAAP to non-GAAP measures in tables found in the Supplemental Information portion of this presentation. www.heliostechnologies.com © 2020 Helios Technologies 2 Strong Foundation for Growth Adaptable, proactive management team Solid balance sheet and financial flexibility Advancing new product development Diversifying and expanding addressable markets Recovering demand in certain markets www.heliostechnologies.com © 2020 Helios Technologies 3 Q2 2020 Business Summary AGILE RESPONSE TO DRAMATIC CHANGE IN MARKET CONDITIONS SOLID PROFITABILITY DESPITE THE NEGATIVE ECONOMIC IMPACT OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC STRONG CASH GENERATION RESULTING IN $25.3 MILLION OF CASH FROM OPERATIONS AND $23.0 MILLION OF FREE CASH FLOW NET DEBT REDUCTION OF $16.7 MILLION EXPANDS ALREADY STRONG LIQUIDITY POSITION www.heliostechnologies.com © 2020 Helios Technologies 4 Q2 2020 Financial Results Highlights ($ in millions, except EPS) $119.3 (17%) $0.40 (26%) Sales GAAP EPS 22.6% (150) bps $0.55 (15%) Adjusted EBITDA(1) Non-GAAP Cash EPS(2) See supplemental slide for Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation and other important information regarding Helios's use of Adjusted EBITDA See supplemental slide for Non-GAAP Cash Net Income reconciliation and other important information regarding Helios's use of Non-GAAP Cash Net Income and EPS www.heliostechnologies.com © 2020 Helios Technologies 5 Q2 - Consolidated Results Sales Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1) GAAP EPS Non-GAAP Cash EPS(2) ($ in millions) $143.8 $0.54 $119.3 $0.40 24.1% 22.6% 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 $0.65 $0.55 $1.23 2019 2020 See supplemental slide for Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation and other important information regarding Helios's use of Adjusted EBITDA See supplemental slide for Non-GAAP Cash Net Income reconciliation and other important information regarding Helios's use of Non-GAAP Cash Net Income and EPS www.heliostechnologies.com © 2020 Helios Technologies 6 ($ in millions) Sales $113.7 $102.1 Q2 2019 Q2 2020 www.heliostechnologies.com Gross Margin 37.3% 36.7% Q2 2019 Q2 2020 Q2 - Hydraulics Segment Second Quarter Highlights Operating Margin Drivers of Sales Decline ➢ Softer end market demand and reduced order taking 21.5% due to COVID-19 pandemic 21.2% ➢ $1.6 million of unfavorable changes in FX 60 bps Gross Margin Reduction ➢ Favorable mix and cost containment efforts partially offset negative impact of lower volume 30 bps Operating Margin Improvement ➢ Reduction of SEA expenses drove operating margin expansion Q2 2019 Q2 2020 © 2020 Helios Technologies 7 ($ in millions) Sales $30.1 $17.2 Q2 2019 Q2 2020 www.heliostechnologies.com Gross Margin 45.8% 42.1% Q2 2019 Q2 2020 Q2 - Electronics Segment Second Quarter Highlights Operating Margin Drivers of Sales Decline ➢ Volume reduction due to COVID-19 21.6% ➢ Soft demand in oil & gas markets ➢ Lost revenue from OEM shutdowns 370 bps Gross Margin Reduction ➢ Decline in volume partially offset by continued cost management efforts Drivers of Operating Margin Decline 5.5% ➢ Lower sales volume and reduced leverage of fixed cost base Q2 2019 Q2 2020 © 2020 Helios Technologies 8 1H - Consolidated Results Sales Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1) GAAP EPS(2) Non-GAAP Cash EPS(3) ($ in millions) $290.7 $1.05 $248.8 2019 23.9% 23.1% 2019 2020 2019 2020 2020 $(0.13) $1.28 $1.11 $1.23 2019 2020 See supplemental slide for Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation and other important information regarding Helios's use of Adjusted EBITDA 2020 includes $0.99 per share charge for goodwill impairment (after-tax) See supplemental slide for Non-GAAP Cash Net Income reconciliation and other important information regarding Helios's use of Non-GAAP Cash Net Income and EPS www.heliostechnologies.com © 2020 Helios Technologies 9 ($ in millions) Sales $230.2 $205.9 1H 2019 1H 2020 www.heliostechnologies.com Gross Margin 36.9% 37.5% 1H 2019 1H 2020 1H - Hydraulics Segment First Half Highlights Operating Margin Drivers of Sales Decline ➢ Softer end market demand, reduced order taking and 21.1% disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic 20.8% ➢ $3.6 million of unfavorable changes in FX 60 bps Gross Margin Improvement ➢ Improved productivity and cost management efforts more than offset negative impacts of the pandemic 30 bps Operating Margin Improvement ➢ Gross margin expansion and reduction of SEA expenses drove operating margin expansion 1H 2019 1H 2020 © 2020 Helios Technologies 10 ($ in millions) Sales $60.5 $42.9 1H 2019 1H 2020 www.heliostechnologies.com Gross Margin 45.8% 45.3% 1H 2019 1H 2020 1H - Electronics Segment First Half Highlights Operating Margin Drivers of Sales Decline ➢ Volume reduction due to COVID-19 21.5% ➢ Softer demand in recreational and oil & gas markets 50 bps Gross Margin Reduction ➢ Decline in volume partially offset by continued cost management efforts 13.3% ➢ Non-recurring benefit from the release of customer contractual obligations Drivers of Operating Margin Decline ➢ Lower sales volume and reduced leverage of fixed costs base 1H 2019 1H 2020 © 2020 Helios Technologies 11 Cash Flow and Capitalization Review ($ in millions) 1H 2019 $36.2 $15.4 $20.8 Adjusted Net Cap Ex Free Cash Flow(1) Cash from Operating Activities 1H 2020 Cash Flow Review $40.3 $5.2 ➢ Improved free cash flow benefited from reduction in $35.1 capital expenditures ➢ 2020 CapEx focused on high priority and critical projects Net Cash from Cap Ex Free Cash Flow(1) Operating Activities $900.1 $891.2 $14.9 ($13.0) ($10.8) $577.6 $566.8 Capitalization Review In the quarter, reduced total debt by $7 million, net debt by $17 million

Net debt/Adjusted EBITDA of 2.1x (2) at 6/27/2020 $300.4 $287.4 $22.1 $37.0 12/28/2019 6/27/2020 Reduction in equity due to goodwill impairment charge Cash Debt Equity See supplemental slide for free cash flow reconciliation, adjusted net cash from operating activities reconciliation and other important disclaimers regarding Helios's use of adjusted net cash from operating activities and free cash flow Based on adjusted EBITDA on a trailing twelve months basis. See supplemental slide for net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation and other important information regarding Helios's use of net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA www.heliostechnologies.com © 2020 Helios Technologies 12 2020 Helios Outlook Cautious near-term outlook given the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic Expect Q3 to be trough Continued focus on cash generation expected to build offensive position for growth Advancing and Enhancing Vision 2025 Strategy Leverage already existing strengths and capabilities

Development of four additional value streams to accelerate goal achievement Continued confidence in successful management of current challenges WELL POSITIONED TO NAVIGATE THROUGH CHALLENGING ENVIRONMENT www.heliostechnologies.com © 2020 Helios Technologies 13 Supplemental Information www.heliostechnologies.com © 2020 Helios Technologies Segment Data ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 27, June 29, June 27, June 29, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Sales: Hydraulics $ 102,089 $ 113,710 $ 205,907 $ 230,173 Electronics 17,205 30,132 42,870 60,520 Consolidated $ 119,294 $ 143,842 $ 248,777 $ 290,693 Gross profit and margin: Hydraulics $ 37,473 $ 42,407 $ 77,147 $ 85,040 36.7% 37.3% 37.5% 36.9% Electronics 7,246 13,820 19,422 27,695 42.1% 45.8% 45.3% 45.8% Consolidated $ 44,719 $ 56,227 $ 96,569 $ 112,735 37.5% 39.1% 38.8% 38.8% Operating income and margin: Hydraulics $ 21,989 $ 24,123 $ 43,471 $ 47,885 21.5% 21.2% 21.1% 20.8% Electronics 939 6,488 5,717 13,000 5.5% 21.6% 13.3% 21.5% Corporate and other (6,226) (4,238) (42,519) (8,681) Consolidated $ 16,702 $ 26,373 $ 6,669 $ 52,204 14.0% 18.4% 2.7% 18.0% www.heliostechnologies.com © 2020 Helios Technologies 15 Sales by Geographic Region & Segment (Unaudited) 2020 Sales by Geographic Region and Segment ($ in millions) % % % Q1 of Total Q2 of Total 2020 of Total Americas: Hydraulics $ 37.3 $ 34.2 $ 71.6 Electronics 21.6 13.4 35.0 Consol. Americas 58.9 45% 47.6 40% 106.6 43.0% EMEA: Hydraulics 33.5 31.2 64.7 Electronics 2.5 1.9 4.4 Consol. EMEA 36.0 28% 33.1 28% 69.1 28.0% APAC: Hydraulics 33.0 36.7 69.6 Electronics 1.6 1.9 3.5 Consol. APAC 34.6 27% 38.6 32% 73.1 29.0% Total $ 129.5 $ 119.3 $ 248.8 2019 Sales by Geographic Region and Segment ($ in millions) % % % % % Q1 of Total Q2 of Total Q3 of Total Q4 of Total 2019 of Total Americas: Hydraulics $ 41.6 $ 41.2 $ 43.3 $ 36.2 $ 162.3 Electronics 26.1 26.6 24.0 19.5 96.3 Consol. Americas 67.7 46% 67.8 47% 67.3 49% 55.7 44% 258.6 47.0% EMEA: Hydraulics 41.8 36.8 31.9 31.1 141.6 Electronics 2.5 1.8 2.1 2.0 8.4 Consol. EMEA 44.3 30% 38.6 27% 34.0 25% 33.1 26% 150.0 27.0% APAC: Hydraulics 33.1 35.7 34.9 35.2 138.9 Electronics 1.8 1.7 1.8 1.9 7.2 Consol. APAC 34.9 24% 37.4 26% 36.7 26% 37.1 30% 146.1 26.0% Total $ 146.9 $ 143.8 $ 138.0 $ 125.9 $ 554.7 www.heliostechnologies.com © 2020 Helios Technologies 16 Adjusted Operating Income Reconciliation (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended ($ in thousands) June 27, June 29, June 27, June 29, 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP operating income $ 16,702 $ 26,373 $ 6,669 $ 52,204 Acquisition-related amortization of intangible assets 4,417 4,484 8,765 8,945 Acquisition and financing-related expenses - - 74 11 Restructuring charges 298 - 298 - CEO transition costs 1,644 - 1,809 Goodwill impairment - - 31,871 - Non- GAAP adjusted operating income $ 23,061 $ 30,857 $ 49,486 $ 61,160 GAAP operating margin 14.0% 18.4% 2.7% 18.0% Non-GAAP Adjusted operating margin 19.3% 21.5% 19.9% 21.0% Non-GAAP Financial Measure: Adjusted operating margin is adjusted operating income divided by sales. Adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin are not measures determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, commonly known as GAAP. Nevertheless, Helios believes that providing non-GAAP information such as adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin are important for investors and other readers of Helios's financial statements, as they are used as analytical indicators by Helios's management to better understand operating performance. Because adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin are non-GAAP measures and are thus susceptible to varying calculations, adjusted operating income and adjusted operating income margin, as presented, may not be directly comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. www.heliostechnologies.com © 2020 Helios Technologies 17 Non-GAAP Cash Net Income Reconciliation (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended ($ in thousands) June 27, June 29, June 27, June 29, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) $ 12,908 $ 17,265 $ (4,315) $ 33,669 Amortization of intangible assets 4,417 4,545 8,765 9,066 Acquisition and financing-related expenses - - 74 11 Restructuring charges 298 - 298 - CEO transition costs 1,644 - 1,809 - Goodwill impairment - - 31,871 - Change in fair value of contingent consideration (34) 56 (34) 775 Tax effect of above (1,581) (1,150) (2,728) (2,463) Non- GAAP cash net income $ 17,652 $ 20,716 $ 35,740 $ 41,058 Non- GAAP cash net income per diluted share $ 0.55 $ 0.65 $ 1.11 $ 1.28 Non-GAAP Financial Measure: Adjusted net income per diluted share is adjusted net income divided by diluted weighted average common shares outstanding. Cash net income per share is cash net income divided by diluted weighted average common shares outstanding. Adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, cash net income and cash net income per diluted share are not measures determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, commonly known as GAAP. Nevertheless, Helios believes that providing non-GAAP information such as adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, cash net income and cash net income per diluted share is important for investors and other readers of Helios' s financial statements, as they are used as analytical indicators by Helios's management to better understand operating performance. Because adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, cash net income and cash net income per diluted share are non-GAAP measures and are thus susceptible to varying calculations, adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, cash net income, and cash net income per diluted share, as presented, may not be directly comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. www.heliostechnologies.com © 2020 Helios Technologies 18 Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Twelve Months Ended ($ in thousands) June 27, June 29, June 27, June 29, June 27, 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 Net income (loss) $ 12,908 $ 17,265 $ (4,315) $ 33,669 $ 22,285 Interest expense, net 2,891 4,048 5,842 8,433 12,796 Income tax provision 636 4,660 4,844 9,315 10,567 Depreciation and amortization 8,645 8,624 17,021 17,195 35,041 EBITDA 25,080 34,597 23,392 68,612 80,689 Acquisition and financing-related expenses - - 74 11 74 Restructuring charges 298 - 298 - 2,022 CEO transition costs 1,644 - 1,809 - 1,809 Goodwill impairment - - 31,871 - 31,871 Loss on disposal of intangible asset - - - - 2,713 Other - - - - 127 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (34) 56 (34) 775 (157) Adjusted EBITDA $ 26,988 $ 34,653 $ 57,410 $ 69,398 $ 119,148 Adjusted EBITDA margin 22.6% 24.1% 23.1% 23.9% 23.2% Non-GAAP Financial Measure: Adjusted EBITDA margin is Adjusted EBITDA divided by sales. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are not measures determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, commonly known as GAAP. Nevertheless, Helios believes that providing non-GAAP information such as Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are important for investors and other readers of Helios's financial statements, as they are used as analytical indicators by Helios's management to better understand operating performance. Because Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP measures and are thus susceptible to varying calculations, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, as presented, may not be directly comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. www.heliostechnologies.com © 2020 Helios Technologies 19 Adj Cash From Operating Activities & Free Cash Flow Rec (Unaudited) ($ in thousands) Six Months Ended June 28, June 29, 2020 2019 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 40,331 $ 25,445 Contingent consideration payment in excess of acquisition date - 10,731 fair value Adjusted net cash provided by operating activities $ 40,331 $ 36,176 Capital expenditures (5,215) (15,413) Adjusted free cash flow $ 35,116 $ 20,763 Non-GAAP Financial Measure: Adjusted cash from operating activities is cash from operating activities plus the portion of the contingent consideration payment that was in excess of acquisition date fair value relating to the Enovation Controls acquisition. Adjusted free cash flow is adjusted net cash from operating activities less capital expenditures. Adjusted cash from operating activities and Adjusted free cash flow are not measures determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, commonly known as GAAP. Nevertheless, Helios believes that providing non-GAAP information such as Adjusted cash from operating activities and Adjusted free cash flow is important for investors and other readers of Helios's financial statements, as they are used as analytical indicators by Helios's management to better understand operating performance. Because Adjusted cash from operating activities and Adjusted free cash flow are non-GAAP measures and are thus susceptible to varying calculations, Adjusted cash from operating activities and Adjusted free cash flow, as presented, may not be directly comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. www.heliostechnologies.com © 2020 Helios Technologies 20 Net Debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (Unaudited) As of ($ in thousands) June 27, 2020 Current portion of long-termnon-revolving debt, net $ 10,216 Revolving lines of credit 193,948 Long-termnon-revolving debt, net 83,267 Total debt 287,431 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 36,965 Net debt $ 250,466 Adjusted EBITDA, TTM ended June 27, 2020 $ 119,148 Ratio of net debt to TTM Adjusted EBITDA 2.1 Non-GAAP Financial Measure: Net debt is total debt minus cash and cash equivalents. Net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA is net debt divided by Adjusted EBITDA. Net debt and net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA are not measures determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, commonly known as GAAP. Nevertheless, Helios believes that providing non-GAAP information such as net debt and net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA are important for investors and other readers of Helios's financial statements, as they are used as analytical indicators by Helios's management to better understand operating performance. Because net debt and net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures and are thus susceptible to varying calculations, net debt and net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA, as presented, may not be directly comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. www.heliostechnologies.com © 2020 Helios Technologies 21 Second Quarter 2020 Earnings August 4, 2020 Attachments Original document

