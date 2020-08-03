Helios Technologies : Conference Call Presentation Q2 2020

This presentation and oral statements made by management in connection herewith that are not historical facts are "forward‐looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward‐looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. They
➢ Improved free cash flow benefited from reduction in
$35.1
capital expenditures
➢ 2020 CapEx focused on high priority and critical
projects
Net Cash from
Cap Ex Free Cash Flow(1)
Operating
Activities
$900.1
$891.2
$14.9
($13.0)
($10.8)
$577.6
$566.8
Capitalization Review
In the quarter, reduced total debt by $7 million, net debt by $17 million
Net debt/Adjusted EBITDA of 2.1x(2) at 6/27/2020
$300.4
$287.4
$22.1
$37.0
12/28/2019
6/27/2020
Reduction in equity due to goodwill impairment charge
Cash
Debt
Equity
See supplemental slide for free cash flow reconciliation, adjusted net cash from operating activities reconciliation and other important disclaimers regarding Helios's use of adjusted net cash from operating activities and free cash flow
Based on adjusted EBITDA on a trailing twelve months basis. See supplemental slide for net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation and other important information regarding Helios's use of net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA
Acquisition-related amortization of intangible assets
4,417
4,484
8,765
8,945
Acquisition and financing-related expenses
-
-
74
11
Restructuring charges
298
-
298
-
CEO transition costs
1,644
-
1,809
Goodwill impairment
-
-
31,871
-
Non- GAAP adjusted operating income
$
23,061
$
30,857
$
49,486
$
61,160
GAAP operating margin
14.0%
18.4%
2.7%
18.0%
Non-GAAP Adjusted operating margin
19.3%
21.5%
19.9%
21.0%
Adj Cash From Operating Activities & Free Cash Flow Rec
(Unaudited)
($ in thousands)
Six Months Ended
June 28,
June 29,
2020
2019
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
40,331
$
25,445
Contingent consideration payment in excess of acquisition date
-
10,731
fair value
Adjusted net cash provided by operating activities
$
40,331
$
36,176
Capital expenditures
(5,215)
(15,413)
Adjusted free cash flow
$
35,116
$
20,763
Current portion of long-termnon-revolving debt, net
$
10,216
Revolving lines of credit
193,948
Long-termnon-revolving debt, net
83,267
Total debt
287,431
Less: Cash and cash equivalents
36,965
Net debt
$
250,466
Adjusted EBITDA, TTM ended June 27, 2020
$
119,148
Ratio of net debt to TTM Adjusted EBITDA
2.1
