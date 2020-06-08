Helios Technologies : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.09 per Share

Log in
06/08/2020 | 08:31am EDT

Helios Technologies (Nasdaq: HLIO) (“Helios” or the “Company”), a global industrial technology leader that develops and manufactures solutions for both the hydraulics and electronics markets, announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per common share.

The dividend will be payable on July 20, 2020 to stockholders of record as of July 5, 2020.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies is a global industrial technology leader that develops and manufactures hydraulic and electronic control solutions for diverse markets. The Company operates in two business segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment markets and sells products globally under the brands of Sun Hydraulics in relation to cartridge valve technology, Custom Fluidpower with regard to hydraulic system design and Faster in connection with quick release coupling solutions. Global Electronics brands include Enovation Controls and Murphy for fully-tailored solutions with a broad range of rugged and reliable instruments such as displays, controls and instrumentation products. Helios Technologies and information about its associated companies is available online at www.heliostechnologies.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 455 M - -
Net income 2020 12,9 M - -
Net Debt 2020 209 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 99,9x
Yield 2020 0,89%
Capitalization 1 298 M 1 298 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 3,32x
Nbr of Employees 1 960
Free-Float 90,7%
Chart HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Helios Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 35,80 $
Last Close Price 40,47 $
Spread / Highest target -6,10%
Spread / Average Target -11,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Josef Matosevic President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Philippe Lemaitre Independent Executive Chairman
Tricia L. Fulton Chief Financial Officer
Marc Bertoneche Independent Director
Christine L. Koski Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-12.46%1 298
ATLAS COPCO AB3.40%49 585
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.14.57%42 367
SMC CORPORATION15.29%35 149
FANUC CORPORATION-1.84%34 886
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-5.04%25 060
