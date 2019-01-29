Helios Underwriting : Director Dealing

Helios Underwriting plc

('Helios' or the 'Company')

Director Dealing

Further to the Company's announcement of 12 December 2017 relating to the acquisition of 741,000 ordinary shares in the Company (the 'Shares') by Nigel Hanbury, Chief Executive of the Company, on settlement the Shares were incorrectly delivered to Mr Hanbury's SIPP account, held with Suffolk Life, instead of being delivered to his personal account due to a clerical error. When Mr Hanbury was made aware of this error, the Shares were immediately transferred at nil cost, to the correct account at Rathbone on 5 September 2018. The Company was informed of this corrective action on 25 January 2019. Mr Hanbury's beneficial interest remains unchanged.

About Helios

Helios provides a limited liability direct investment into the Lloyd's insurance market and is quoted on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market (ticker: HUW). Helios trades within the Lloyd's insurance market writing approximately £53m of capacity for the 2018 account. The portfolio provides a good spread of business being concentrated in property insurance and reinsurance. For further information please visit www.huwplc.com.