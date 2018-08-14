Heliospectra publ : Australian Cannabis Researcher and Producer Invests in Heliospectra's Innovative LED Lighting Solutions

GOTHENBURG, Sweden and SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Heliospectra AB (publ) (OTCQB: HLSPY, FIRSTNORTH: HELIO), a world leader in intelligent lighting technology for greenhouse and controlled plant growth environments, announces a new order from an Australian manufacturer and researcher of controlled substances, providing highest quality products and services to the international pharmaceutical industry. The order is for Heliospectra's fully adjustable ELIXIA LED lighting solution and the order is valued at around SEK 660,000 ($ 78,000).

Heliospectra's fully adjustable ELIXIA LED grow light solution will be installed in the company's new state-of-the-art Conviron cannabis grow rooms, to be used for cannabis-related research at the company's research and development facility. The controlled environment allows the researchers to control all aspects of the grow; including light, nutrients, airflow, temperature, humidity, and carbon dioxide. The aim of the research is to obtain greater yield per square meter, resulting in more cost-effective cannabinoid pharmaceuticals for end-customers.

"For cannabis cultivation, production of highest-quality crops and the ability to control compounds is of utmost importance as facilities scale. These includes the ability to influence terpenes and control THC and CBD levels," said Ali Ahmadian, CEO of Heliospectra. "Utilizing our controllable ELIXIA light helps our research customers and commercial growers to be flexible yet reach their production objectives faster."

Heliospectra's ELIXIA creates clear business benefits for cultivation teams and researchers around the world. The fully adjustable LED lighting solution is compatible with Heliospectra's HelioCORE™ light control software, enabling growers to improve the quality of plants and accelerate harvest and production cycles while providing consistent and standardized returns.

Delivery will take place and be visible in the accounts during the fourth quarter of 2018.

