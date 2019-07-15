Log in
HELIUS MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES INC

(HSM)
Helius Medical Technologies : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – HSDT

07/15/2019 | 03:39pm EDT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) from November 9, 2017 through April 10, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important September 9, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Helius investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Helius class action, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1496.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the clinical study on the use of the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (“PoNS”) did not produce statistically significant results regarding the effectiveness of the treatment; (2) the clinical study did not support Helius’ application for regulatory clearance; (3) Helius was unlikely to receive regulatory approval of PoNS; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about Helius’ business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 9, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1496.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee future outcomes.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1,85 M
EBIT 2019 -26,3 M
Net income 2019 -18,1 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 25,2x
Capi. / Sales2020 10,7x
Capitalization 46,6 M
Chart HELIUS MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES INC
Duration : Period :
Helius Medical Technologies Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HELIUS MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 2,32  $
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philippe Deschamps Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Joyce N. LaViscount COO, CFO, Secretary & Principal Accounting Officer
Jonathan Mark Sackier Chief Medical Officer
Mitchell E. Tyler Independent Director
Edward M. Straw Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HELIUS MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES INC-76.33%61
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC30.01%118 214
DANAHER CORPORATION35.79%102 171
INTUITIVE SURGICAL9.88%61 880
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION19.55%60 076
ILLUMINA1.71%53 458
