INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The
Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm,
announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of
Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (“Helius” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: HSDT)
for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of
1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission.
The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or
misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to
investors. White Diamond Research published an article on January 22,
2019, which stated that Helius’ phase III drug trial “missed its primary
effectiveness endpoint.” The report also stated that the Company “has
redacted important trial info.” White Diamond research also questioned
the veracity of the Company’s management team, alleging that the
Company’s founders “have a history of questionable marketing practices,”
and adding that the Company’s former CEO “is now a fugitive.” Based on
this news, shares of Helius fell by more than 11.6% in the next two
trading days.
