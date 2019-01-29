Log in
HELIUS MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES INC (HSM)
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

01/29/2019

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (“Helius” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: HSDT) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. White Diamond Research published an article on January 22, 2019, which stated that Helius’ phase III drug trial “missed its primary effectiveness endpoint.” The report also stated that the Company “has redacted important trial info.” White Diamond research also questioned the veracity of the Company’s management team, alleging that the Company’s founders “have a history of questionable marketing practices,” and adding that the Company’s former CEO “is now a fugitive.” Based on this news, shares of Helius fell by more than 11.6% in the next two trading days.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 -
EBIT 2017 -15,0 M
Net income 2017 -13,7 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018
Capi. / Sales 2017 0
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,69x
Capitalization 187 M
Managers
NameTitle
Philippe Deschamps Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Joyce N. LaViscount COO, CFO, Secretary & Principal Accounting Officer
Jonathan Mark Sackier Chief Medical Officer
Mitchell E. Tyler Independent Director
Edward M. Straw Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HELIUS MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES INC-24.69%187
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC6.30%95 765
DANAHER CORPORATION2.82%74 317
INTUITIVE SURGICAL3.72%56 727
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION4.27%50 993
ILLUMINA-4.08%42 289
