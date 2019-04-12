Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (“Helius” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HSDT). This investigation concerns whether Helius has violated federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On April 10, 2019, Helius announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) had declined the Company’s request for De Novo classification and 510(k) clearance of the Company’s Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS™) device.

On this news, shares of Helius fell $4.11, approximately 66.2%, to close at $2.10 on April 10, 2019.

