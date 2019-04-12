Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.

The law firm of Kirby
McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Helius
Medical Technologies, Inc. (“Helius” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HSDT).
This investigation concerns whether Helius has violated federal
securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.
On April 10, 2019, Helius announced that the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration (“FDA”) had declined the Company’s request for De Novo
classification and 510(k) clearance of the Company’s Portable
Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS™) device.
On this news, shares of Helius fell $4.11, approximately 66.2%, to close
at $2.10 on April 10, 2019.
If you acquired Helius securities, have information, or would like to
learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas
W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com,
or by filling out this
contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to
these matters without any cost to you.
Kirby
McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating
in securities, antitrust, and whistleblower litigation. The firm’s
efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted
in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about
the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: www.kmllp.com.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some
jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190412005494/en/