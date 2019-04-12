Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Helius Medical Technologies Inc    HSM

HELIUS MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES INC

(HSM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/12/2019 | 08:06pm EDT

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (“Helius” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HSDT). This investigation concerns whether Helius has violated federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On April 10, 2019, Helius announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) had declined the Company’s request for De Novo classification and 510(k) clearance of the Company’s Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS™) device.

On this news, shares of Helius fell $4.11, approximately 66.2%, to close at $2.10 on April 10, 2019.

If you acquired Helius securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, and whistleblower litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HELIUS MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIE
08:01aLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Helius Me..
BU
04/10Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Helius Me..
BU
04/10HELIUS MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
03/20HELIUS MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statemen..
AQ
03/14HELIUS MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL ..
AQ
03/14HELIUS MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Conditio..
AQ
03/14HELIUS MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Fi..
BU
03/05HELIUS MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES : Announces First Patients in Canada Treated with Co..
AQ
02/20Rosen Law Firm Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Helius Medi..
BU
02/11Uptick Newswire Hosts Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. on the Stock Day Podc..
GL
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 -
EBIT 2017 -15,0 M
Net income 2017 -13,7 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018
Capi. / Sales 2017 0
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,71x
Capitalization 49,1 M
Chart HELIUS MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES INC
Duration : Period :
Helius Medical Technologies Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HELIUS MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Philippe Deschamps Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Joyce N. LaViscount COO, CFO, Secretary & Principal Accounting Officer
Jonathan Mark Sackier Chief Medical Officer
Mitchell E. Tyler Independent Director
Edward M. Straw Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HELIUS MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES INC-80.23%49
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC24.60%112 195
DANAHER CORPORATION27.52%94 064
INTUITIVE SURGICAL22.07%67 444
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION7.30%52 728
ILLUMINA9.53%48 292
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About