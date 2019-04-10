Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. investors (“Helius” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HSDT) concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On April 10, 2019, Helius announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) declined the Company’s request for De Novo classification and 510(k) clearance of the Company’s Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS™) device.

On this news, shares of Helius fell nearly 66% on April 10, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

