Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of
Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. investors (“Helius” or the “Company”)
(NASDAQ: HSDT)
concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal
securities laws.
On April 10, 2019, Helius announced that the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration (“FDA”) declined the Company’s request for De Novo
classification and 510(k) clearance of the Company’s Portable
Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS™) device.
On this news, shares of Helius fell nearly 66% on April 10, 2019,
thereby injuring investors.
If you purchased Helius securities, have information or would like to
learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this
announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters,
please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G.
Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by
telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com,
or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some
jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190410005898/en/