Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. – HSDT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) resulting from allegations that Helius may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On January 22, 2019, White Diamond Research published an article stating that Helius’ phase III trial “missed its primary effectiveness endpoint” and that Helius “has redacted important trial info.” The article further states that the founders “have a history of questionable marketing practices” and that the former CEO “is now a fugitive.” On this news, shares of Helius fell $0.97 or over 11.6% over the next two trading days to close at $7.36 on January 23, 2019.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Helius investors. If you purchased shares of Helius please visit the firm’s website at https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1496.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim or Zachary Halper of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.

