HELIUS MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES INC (HSM)
Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. – HSDT

01/29/2019 | 11:05am EST

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) resulting from allegations that Helius may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On January 22, 2019, White Diamond Research published an article stating that Helius’ phase III trial “missed its primary effectiveness endpoint” and that Helius “has redacted important trial info.” The article further states that the founders “have a history of questionable marketing practices” and that the former CEO “is now a fugitive.” On this news, shares of Helius fell $0.97 or over 11.6% over the next two trading days to close at $7.36 on January 23, 2019.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Helius investors. If you purchased shares of Helius please visit the firm’s website at https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1496.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim or Zachary Halper of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 34th Floor
New York, NY 10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
zhalper@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com


© Business Wire 2019
