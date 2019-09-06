Log in
HELIUS MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES INC

(HSDT)
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ: HSDT) and Encourages Helius Investors to Contact the Firm

09/06/2019 | 11:01pm EDT

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all investors that purchased Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) securities between November 9, 2017 and April 10, 2019 (“the “Class Period”). Investors have until September 9, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

The complaint, filed on July 9, 2019, alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the clinical study on the use of PoNS did not produce statistically significant results regarding the effectiveness of the treatment; (2) that, as a result, the clinical study did not support the company’s application for regulatory clearance; (3) that, as a result, the company was unlikely to receive regulatory approval of PoNS; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased Helius shares during the Class Period, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning the Helius lawsuit, please go to https://bespc.com/HSDT. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1,95 M
EBIT 2019 -24,1 M
Net income 2019 -10,0 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -4,76x
P/E ratio 2020 -1,91x
Capi. / Sales2019 24,0x
Capi. / Sales2020 10,8x
Capitalization 46,9 M
Chart HELIUS MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES INC
Duration : Period :
Helius Medical Technologies Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price
Last Close Price 1,81  $
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philippe Deschamps Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Joyce N. LaViscount COO, CFO, Secretary & Principal Accounting Officer
Jonathan Mark Sackier Chief Medical Officer
Mitchell E. Tyler Independent Director
Edward M. Straw Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HELIUS MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES INC-79.37%49
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC31.84%117 748
DANAHER CORPORATION38.62%102 548
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION22.95%59 355
INTUITIVE SURGICAL5.50%58 568
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION47.74%46 789
