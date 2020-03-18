Log in
HELIUS MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

HELIUS MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(HSDT)
Helius Medical Technologies : Prospectus

03/18/2020

Filed Pursuant to Rule 424(b)(5)
Registration No. 333-236101

PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT

(To Prospectus Dated February 6, 2020)

HELIUS MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Up to $9,149,900

Class A Common Stock

This prospectus supplement amends and supplements the information in the prospectus, dated February 6, 2020, filed as a part of our registration statement on Form S-3(File No. 333-236101),as previously supplemented by our prospectus supplement dated February 6, 2020, or the Prior Prospectus. This prospectus supplement should be read in conjunction with the Prior Prospectus, and is qualified by reference thereto, except to the extent that the information herein amends or supersedes the information contained in the Prior Prospectus. This prospectus supplement is not complete without, and may only be delivered or utilized in connection with, the Prior Prospectus, and any future amendments or supplements thereto.

Under the Prior Prospectus, we initially registered up to $11,340,000 of our Class A Common Stock, $0.001 par value per share, for offer and sale pursuant to an At The Market Offering Agreement, dated January 27, 2020, or the Offering Agreement, between us and H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, or Wainwright, subject to a maximum of 8,859,375 shares of our Class A Common Stock that we were able to offer and sell under the Offering Agreement and the Prior Prospectus. From January 27, 2020 through the date of this prospectus supplement, we sold an aggregate of 1,065,968 shares of our Class A Common Stock for an aggregate purchase price of $802,444 under the Prior Prospectus. As of the date of this prospectus supplement, we are decreasing the amount of common stock that we are offering pursuant to the Offering Agreement, such that we are offering up to an aggregate of $9,149,900 of our Class A Common Stock for sale under the Offering Agreement from and after the date hereof, including the shares of Class A Common Stock previously sold; provided, that in no event may we offer and sell more than 8,859,375 shares of our Class A Common Stock under the Offering Agreement.

Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission nor any state securities commission has approved or disapproved of these securities or passed upon the adequacy or accuracy of this prospectus supplement or the accompanying prospectus. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense.

H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC

The date of this prospectus supplement is March 18, 2020.

Disclaimer

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. published this content on 18 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2020 13:07:11 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3,10 M
EBIT 2020 -24,8 M
Net income 2020 -24,8 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,47x
P/E ratio 2021 -0,51x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,67x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,59x
Capitalization 14,5 M
Chart HELIUS MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HELIUS MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,46  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philippe Deschamps Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Joyce N. LaViscount Chief Financial & Operations Officer
Jonathan Mark Sackier Chief Medical Officer
Mitchell E. Tyler Independent Director
Edward M. Straw Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HELIUS MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-53.01%14
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-8.79%118 177
DANAHER CORPORATION-14.14%91 750
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-28.03%49 675
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-3.77%42 072
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-36.33%40 196
