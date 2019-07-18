Log in
Helius Medical Technologies : ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. - HSDT

07/18/2019 | 12:11pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) from November 9, 2017 through April 10, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Helius investors under the federal securities laws.

Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Logo

To join the Helius class action, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1496.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR'S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the clinical study on the use of the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator ("PoNS") did not produce statistically significant results regarding the effectiveness of the treatment; (2) the clinical study did not support Helius' application for regulatory clearance; (3) Helius was unlikely to receive regulatory approval of PoNS; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about Helius' business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 9, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1496.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.   Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 34th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rosen-a-globally-recognized-law-firm-announces-filing-of-securities-class-action-lawsuit-against-helius-medical-technologies-inc--hsdt-300887488.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.


© PRNewswire 2019
