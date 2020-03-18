Helius Medical Technologies : Statement of acquisition of beneficial ownership by individuals
03/18/2020 | 12:08pm EDT
SC 13G
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
WASHINGTON, DC 20549
SCHEDULE 13G
Under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
(Amendment No.________)*
Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.
(Name of Issuer)
Common Stock
(Title of Class of Securities)
42328V504
(CUSIP Number)
March 18, 2020
(Date of Event Which Requires Filing of this Statement)
CUSIP No.
42328V504
1.
NAME OF REPORTING PERSONS
Sabby Volatility Warrant Master Fund, Ltd.
2.
CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)
(a) [_]
(b) [X]
3.
SEC USE ONLY
4.
CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION
Cayman Islands
NUMBER OF SHARES BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON WITH
5.
SOLE VOTING POWER
0
6.
SHARED VOTING POWER
2,857,143
7.
SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER
0
8.
SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER
2,857,143
9.
AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON
2,857,143
10.
CHECK BOX IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (9) EXCLUDES CERTAIN
SHARES (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)
[_]
11.
PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (9)
7.51
12.
TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)
CUSIP No.
42328V504
1.
NAME OF REPORTING PERSONS
Sabby Management, LLC
2.
CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)
(a) [_]
(b) [X]
3.
SEC USE ONLY
4.
CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION
Delaware, USA
NUMBER OF SHARES BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON WITH
5.
SOLE VOTING POWER
0
6.
SHARED VOTING POWER
2,857,143
7.
SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER
0
8.
SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER
2,857,143
9.
AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON
2,857,143
10.
CHECK BOX IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (9) EXCLUDES CERTAIN
SHARES (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)
[_]
11.
PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (9)
7.51
12.
TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)
OO
CUSIP No.
42328V504
1.
NAME OF REPORTING PERSONS
Hal Mintz
2.
CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)
(a) [_]
(b) [X]
3.
SEC USE ONLY
4.
CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION
USA
NUMBER OF SHARES BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON WITH
5.
SOLE VOTING POWER
0
6.
SHARED VOTING POWER
2,857,143
7.
SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER
0
8.
SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER
2,857,143
9.
AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON
2,857,143
10.
CHECK BOX IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (9) EXCLUDES CERTAIN
SHARES (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)
[_]
11.
PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (9)
7.51
12.
TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)
CUSIP No.
42328V504
Item 1.
(a).
Name of Issuer:
Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.
(b).
Address of issuer's principal executive offices:
642 Newtown Yardley Rd., Suite 100
Newtown, PA 18940
(ii)
Shared power to vote or to direct the vote
2,857,143
,
(iii)
Sole power to dispose or to direct the disposition of
0
,
(iv)
Shared power to dispose or to direct the disposition of
2,857,143
.
Sabby Management, LLC
(i)
Sole power to vote or to direct the vote
0
,
(ii)
Shared power to vote or to direct the vote
2,857,143
,
(iii)
Sole power to dispose or to direct the disposition of
0
,
(iv)
Shared power to dispose or to direct the disposition of
2,857,143
.
Hal Mintz
(i)
Sole power to vote or to direct the vote
0
,
(ii)
Shared power to vote or to direct the vote
2,857,143
,
(iii)
Sole power to dispose or to direct the disposition of
0
,
(iv)
Shared power to dispose or to direct the disposition of
2,857,143
.
As calculated in accordance with Rule 13d-3 of the Securities Exchange Act
of 1934, as amended, (i) Sabby Volatility Master Fund, Ltd. beneficially
owns 2,857,143 shares of the Issuer's common stock (Common Stock),
representing approximately 7.51% of the Common Stock,and (ii) Sabby
Management, LLC and Hal Mintz each beneficially own 2,857,143 shares of
the Common Stock, representing approximately 7.51% of the Common Stock.
Sabby Management, LLC and Hal Mintz do not directly own any shares of
Common Stock, but each indirectly owns 2,857,143 shares of Common Stock.
Sabby Management, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company,indirectly
owns 2,857,143 shares of Common Stock because it serves as the investment
manager of Sabby Volatility Warrant Master Fund, Ltd., a Cayman Islands
company. Mr. Mintz indirectly owns 2,857,143 shares of Common Stock in
his capacity as manager of Sabby Management, LLC.
Item 5.
Ownership of Five Percent or Less of a Class.
If this statement is being filed to report the fact that as of the date
hereof the reporting person has ceased to be the beneficial owner of more
than five percent of the class of securities, check the following [ ].
Item 6.
Ownership of More Than Five Percent on Behalf of Another Person.
Not applicable
Item 7.
Identification and Classification of the Subsidiary Which Acquired the
Security Being Reported on by the Parent Holding Company or Control Person.
Not applicable
Item 8.
Identification and Classification of Members of the Group.
Not applicable
Item 9.
Notice of Dissolution of Group.
Not applicable
Item 10.
Certification.
By signing below I certify that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, the
securities referred to above were not acquired and are not held for the
purpose of or with the effect of changing or influencing the control of the
issuer of the securities and were not acquired and are not held in
connection with or as a participant in any transaction having that purpose
or effect.
SIGNATURE
After reasonable inquiry and to the best of my knowledge and belief,
I certify that the information set forth in this statement is true, complete
and correct.
March 18, 2020
(Date)
Sabby Volatility Warrant Master Fund, Ltd.
By: /s/ Harry Thompson
Name: Harry Thompson
Title: Authorized Person of TDF Management Ltd.,
a Director
Sabby Management, LLC*
By: /s/ Robert Grundstein
Name: Robert Grundstein
Title: Chief Operating Officer
/s/ Hal Mintz*
Hal Mintz
*This Reporting Person disclaims beneficial ownership over the securities
reported herein except to the extent of its pecuniary interest therein.
EXHIBIT 1
----------
JOINT FILING AGREEMENT
The undersigned hereby agree that this Statement on Schedule 13G with
respect to the beneficial ownership of shares of Common Stock of
Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is filed jointly, on behalf of each of them.
Dated: March 18, 2020
Sabby Volatility Warrant Master Fund, Ltd.
By: /s/ Harry Thompson
Name: Harry Thompson
Title: Authorized Person of TDF Management
Ltd., a Director
Sabby Management, LLC
By: /s/ Robert Grundstein
Name: Robert Grundstein
Title: Chief Operating Officer
Helius Medical Technologies Inc. published this content on 18 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2020 16:07:04 UTC