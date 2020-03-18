Helius Medical Technologies : Statement of acquisition of beneficial ownership by individuals



UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, DC 20549



SCHEDULE 13G



Under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

(Amendment No.________)*



Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.

(Name of Issuer)



Common Stock

(Title of Class of Securities)



42328V504

(CUSIP Number)



March 18, 2020

(Date of Event Which Requires Filing of this Statement)



Check the appropriate box to designate the rule pursuant to which

this Schedule is filed:



[_] Rule 13d-1(b)



[X] Rule 13d-1(c)



[_] Rule 13d-1(d)



__________

*The remainder of this cover page shall be filled out for a reporting

person's initial filing on this form with respect to the subject class of

securities, and for any subsequent amendment containing information which

would alter the disclosures provided in a prior cover page.

The information required in the remainder of this cover page shall

not be deemed to be filed for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities

Exchange Act of 1934 (Act) or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that

section of the Act but shall be subject to all other provisions of the Act

(however, see the Notes).

?

CUSIP No.

42328V504



1.

NAME OF REPORTING PERSONS



Sabby Volatility Warrant Master Fund, Ltd.



2.

CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)



(a) [_]



(b) [X]



3.

SEC USE ONLY



4.

CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION



Cayman Islands



NUMBER OF SHARES BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON WITH



5.

SOLE VOTING POWER



0



6.

SHARED VOTING POWER



2,857,143



7.

SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER



0



8.

SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER



2,857,143



9.

AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON



2,857,143



10.

CHECK BOX IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (9) EXCLUDES CERTAIN

SHARES (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)



[_]



11.

PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (9)



7.51



12.

TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)



CO?



CUSIP No.

42328V504



1.

NAME OF REPORTING PERSONS



Sabby Management, LLC



2.

CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)



(a) [_]



(b) [X]



3.

SEC USE ONLY



4.

CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION



Delaware, USA



NUMBER OF SHARES BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON WITH



5.

SOLE VOTING POWER



0



6.

SHARED VOTING POWER



2,857,143



7.

SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER



0



8.

SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER



2,857,143



9.

AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON



2,857,143



10.

CHECK BOX IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (9) EXCLUDES CERTAIN

SHARES (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)



[_]



11.

PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (9)



7.51



12.

TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)



OO

CUSIP No.

42328V504



1.

NAME OF REPORTING PERSONS



Hal Mintz



2.

CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)



(a) [_]



(b) [X]



3.

SEC USE ONLY



4.

CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION



USA



NUMBER OF SHARES BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON WITH



5.

SOLE VOTING POWER



0



6.

SHARED VOTING POWER



2,857,143



7.

SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER



0



8.

SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER



2,857,143



9.

AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON



2,857,143



10.

CHECK BOX IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (9) EXCLUDES CERTAIN

SHARES (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)



[_]



11.

PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (9)



7.51



12.

TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)



IN?



CUSIP No.

42328V504



Item 1.

(a).

Name of Issuer:



Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.



(b).

Address of issuer's principal executive offices:



642 Newtown Yardley Rd., Suite 100

Newtown, PA 18940



Item 2.

(a).

Name of person filing:



Sabby Volatility Warrant Master Fund, Ltd.

Sabby Management, LLC

Hal Mintz



(b).

Address or principal business office or, if none, residence:



Sabby Volatility Warrant Master Fund, Ltd.

c/o Ogier Fiduciary Services (Cayman) Limited

89 Nexus Way, Camana Bay

Grand Cayman KY1-9007

Cayman Islands



Sabby Management, LLC

10 Mountainview Road, Suite 205

Upper Saddle River, New Jersey 07458



Hal Mintz

c/o Sabby Management, LLC

10 Mountainview Road, Suite 205

Upper Saddle River, New Jersey 07458



(c).

Citizenship:



Sabby Volatility Warrant Master Fund, Ltd. - Cayman Islands

Sabby Management, LLC - Delaware, USA

Hal Mintz - USA



(d).

Title of class of securities:



Common stock (the Common Stock)



(e).

CUSIP No.:



42328V504



Item 3.

If This Statement is filed pursuant to Section 240.13d-1(b) or 240.13d-2(b),

or (c), check whether the person filing is a



(a)

[_]

Broker or dealer registered under section 15 of the Act (15 U.S.C. 78o).



(b)

[_]

Bank as defined in section 3(a)(6) of the Act (15 U.S.C. 78c).



(c)

[_]

Insurance company as defined in section 3(a)(19) of the Act (15 U.S.C. 78c).



(d)

[_]

Investment company registered under section 8 of the Investment Company Act

of 1940 (15 U.S.C. 80a-8).



(e)

[_]

An investment adviser in accordance with Section 240.13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(E);



(f)

[_]

An employee benefit plan or endowment fund in accordance with Section

240.13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(F);



(g)

[_]

A parent holding company or control person in accordance with Section

240.13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(G);



(h)

[_]

A savings association as defined in Section 3(b) of the Federal Deposit

Insurance Act (12 U.S.C.1813);



(i)

[_]

A church plan that is excluded from the definition of an investment company

under section 3(c)(14) of the Investment Company Act of 1940 (15 U.S.C.

80a-3);



(j)

[_]

A non-U.S. institution in accordance with Section 240.13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(J);



(k)

[_]

Group, in accordance with Section 240.13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(K). If filing as a

non-U.S. institution in accordance with Section 240.13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(J),

please specify the type of institution:



Item 4.

Ownership.



Provide the following information regarding the aggregate number and

percentage of the class of securities of the issuer identified in Item 1.



(a)

Amount beneficially owned:



Sabby Volatility Warrant Master Fund, Ltd. - 2,857,143



Sabby Management, LLC - 2,857,143



Hal Mintz - 2,857,143



(b)

Percent of class:



Sabby Volatility Warrant Master Fund, Ltd. - 7.51%



Sabby Management, LLC - 7.51%



Hal Mintz - 7.51%



(c)

Number of shares as to which the person has:



Sabby Volatility Warrant Master Fund, Ltd.



(i)

Sole power to vote or to direct the vote

0

,



(ii)

Shared power to vote or to direct the vote

2,857,143

,



(iii)

Sole power to dispose or to direct the disposition of

0

,



(iv)

Shared power to dispose or to direct the disposition of

2,857,143

.



Sabby Management, LLC



(i)

Sole power to vote or to direct the vote

0

,



(ii)

Shared power to vote or to direct the vote

2,857,143

,



(iii)

Sole power to dispose or to direct the disposition of

0

,



(iv)

Shared power to dispose or to direct the disposition of

2,857,143

.



Hal Mintz



(i)

Sole power to vote or to direct the vote

0

,



(ii)

Shared power to vote or to direct the vote

2,857,143

,



(iii)

Sole power to dispose or to direct the disposition of

0

,



(iv)

Shared power to dispose or to direct the disposition of

2,857,143

.



As calculated in accordance with Rule 13d-3 of the Securities Exchange Act

of 1934, as amended, (i) Sabby Volatility Master Fund, Ltd. beneficially

owns 2,857,143 shares of the Issuer's common stock (Common Stock),

representing approximately 7.51% of the Common Stock,and (ii) Sabby

Management, LLC and Hal Mintz each beneficially own 2,857,143 shares of

the Common Stock, representing approximately 7.51% of the Common Stock.

Sabby Management, LLC and Hal Mintz do not directly own any shares of

Common Stock, but each indirectly owns 2,857,143 shares of Common Stock.

Sabby Management, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company,indirectly

owns 2,857,143 shares of Common Stock because it serves as the investment

manager of Sabby Volatility Warrant Master Fund, Ltd., a Cayman Islands

company. Mr. Mintz indirectly owns 2,857,143 shares of Common Stock in

his capacity as manager of Sabby Management, LLC.



Item 5.

Ownership of Five Percent or Less of a Class.



If this statement is being filed to report the fact that as of the date

hereof the reporting person has ceased to be the beneficial owner of more

than five percent of the class of securities, check the following [ ].



?

Item 6.

Ownership of More Than Five Percent on Behalf of Another Person.



Not applicable



Item 7.

Identification and Classification of the Subsidiary Which Acquired the

Security Being Reported on by the Parent Holding Company or Control Person.



Not applicable



Item 8.

Identification and Classification of Members of the Group.



Not applicable



Item 9.

Notice of Dissolution of Group.



Not applicable



?

Item 10.

Certification.



By signing below I certify that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, the

securities referred to above were not acquired and are not held for the

purpose of or with the effect of changing or influencing the control of the

issuer of the securities and were not acquired and are not held in

connection with or as a participant in any transaction having that purpose

or effect.



?

SIGNATURE



After reasonable inquiry and to the best of my knowledge and belief,

I certify that the information set forth in this statement is true, complete

and correct.



March 18, 2020



(Date)



Sabby Volatility Warrant Master Fund, Ltd.



By: /s/ Harry Thompson

Name: Harry Thompson

Title: Authorized Person of TDF Management Ltd.,

a Director



Sabby Management, LLC*



By: /s/ Robert Grundstein

Name: Robert Grundstein

Title: Chief Operating Officer



/s/ Hal Mintz*

Hal Mintz



*This Reporting Person disclaims beneficial ownership over the securities

reported herein except to the extent of its pecuniary interest therein.



The original statement shall be signed by each person on whose behalf the

statement is filed or his authorized representative. If the statement is

signed on behalf of a person by his authorized representative other than an

executive officer or general partner of the filing person, evidence of the

representative's authority to sign on behalf of such person shall be filed

with the statement, provided, however, that a power of attorney for this

purpose which is already on file with the Commission may be incorporated by

reference. The name and any title of each person who signs the statement

shall be typed or printed beneath his signature.



Note. Schedules filed in paper format shall include a signed original and

five copies of the schedule, including all exhibits. See s.240.13d-7 for

other parties for whom copies are to be sent.



Attention. Intentional misstatements or omissions of fact constitute

Federal criminal violations (see 18 U.S.C. 1001).



EXHIBIT 1

----------



JOINT FILING AGREEMENT



The undersigned hereby agree that this Statement on Schedule 13G with

respect to the beneficial ownership of shares of Common Stock of

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is filed jointly, on behalf of each of them.



Dated: March 18, 2020



Sabby Volatility Warrant Master Fund, Ltd.



By: /s/ Harry Thompson

Name: Harry Thompson

Title: Authorized Person of TDF Management

Ltd., a Director



Sabby Management, LLC



By: /s/ Robert Grundstein

Name: Robert Grundstein

Title: Chief Operating Officer



/s/ Hal Mintz

Hal Mintz



